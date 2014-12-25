The 13 Best Chinese Restaurants In New York City

It’s Christmas Eve. That means that all over the world families are gathering together around dinner tables to celebrate.

But here in New York, we have our own tradition: Eating at a Chinese restaurant.

In the beloved tradition of eating Chinese food on Christmas, we’ve found the best Chinese restaurants in Manhattan.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.