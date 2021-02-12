How 9 famous chefs make chicken noodle soup

Rochlin/WireImage/Getty Images; Martha Stewart/YouTube Martha Stewart.

Chicken noodle soup is a classic dish to warm up with during winter.

Everyone has their own recipe, including famous chefs like Martha Stewart and Jamie Oliver.

Some recipes take hours, while Rachael Ray’s cooks in only 15 minutes.

Chicken noodle soup is one of those tried and true dishes that everyone seems to have a recipe for. It’s perfect for warming up during the winter months or for nursing a cold when you’re under the weather.

If you’ve never made chicken noodle soup from scratch, or any soup for that matter, it’s relatively easy to cook and leaves a lot of room for interpretation depending on what you have lying around the kitchen.

Who better to learn from than some of the culinary world’s most famous chefs? Keep reading to see how nine famous chefs make their chicken noodle soup.

Rachael Ray’s secret to good chicken noodle soup is adding a dash of fresh lemon juice before serving.

Marla Aufmuth/Getty Images; Rachel Ray Show/YouTube Rachael Ray’s soup only takes 30 minutes to make.

Rachael Ray will have you slurping up some tasty chicken noodle soup in no time – the recipe only takes 30 minutes. After briefly cooking your vegetables in a bit of olive oil, add in your stock and bring to a boil, then add your chicken, and finally egg noodles. Garnish with some dill and parsley and you’re good to go.



Anne Burrell’s “super-secret flavour weapons” are a whole lemon and a little cinnamon and nutmeg.

John Lamparski/Getty Images Anne Burrell’s soup has a fresh lemon flair.

Burrell bases her unique flavour combination on a bowl of soup she had late one night at a bar in Greenwich Village.

“Right at about closing time, they brought out cups of chicken soup for everybody that was flavored with lemon and cinnamon and this deliciousness and it sent everybody home with a warm feeling in your tummy that was really good, and it made you feel much better in the morning,” Burrell said. “So I make this with that loving thought in my mind.”

Burrell’s soup is hearty, featuring carrots, celery, onion, beans, dark chicken meat, noodles, and an array of tangy and warm seasonings, making it perfect for any cold day.



Each bowl of Sunny Anderson’s chicken noodle soup features a tender chicken thigh.

Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images; Food Network/YouTube Sunny Anderson’s soup is cost-effective.

Sunny Anderson’s Tex-Mex inspired chicken noodle soup is friendly to your stomach and your wallet – her recipe from “The Kitchen” totaled less than $US8.

Anderson starts by searing and rendering chicken thighs in some olive oil. Remove the chicken once it has a nice crisp to it and toss a chopped jalapeño and some frozen pearl onions into the olive oil. As those cook, add the dish’s secret ingredient, sofrito, followed by some liquid soup stock, and water to create the soup’s broth.

Finish by returning the thighs to the soup and adding some wide egg noodles and cilantro.



Martha Stewart’s soup features fewer than 10 ingredients, all of which are common pantry staples.

Rochlin/WireImage/Getty Images; Martha Stewart/YouTube Martha Stewart’s recipe sticks to the basics.

True to its title, Martha Stewart’s “Easy Chicken Noodle Soup” is a no-fuss recipe for a snowy day.

Start by dicing two roots of celery, two carrots, and an onion, and cook them in your pot with olive oil for about five minutes. Season with salt and pepper before adding four cups of chicken broth and four cups of water.

After bringing the mixture to a boil, add in a one-and-a-quarter-pound of chicken breast, simmer, and cook for roughly 10 minutes. Take your chicken out and cut it into smaller pieces, return it to the soup and add your noodles and dill. Four more minutes and your soup is ready to eat.



Emeril Lagasse puts mushrooms in his take on the classic soup.

John Lamparski/Getty Images Emeril Lagasse.

Emeril Lagasse has the perfect chicken noodle soup recipe for when you’re feeling under the weather.

Throw your chicken, veggies (hold the mushrooms), and herbs into your mixture of chicken stock and water and simmer for an hour. Then, in a nutshell, pull the chicken off the bone, add some quartered and browned mushrooms, and toss in some vermicelli noodles. Voilá, your soup is ready.



Jamie Oliver advises adding more “luxurious” ingredients like leeks, saffron, and ginger to chicken noodle soup.

Ki Price/South China Morning Post via Getty Images Jamie Oliver has a fresh approach to the classic soup.

Jamie Oliver is all about elevating this classic winter dish to an even tastier level.

“As long as you’ve got a decent chicken, you can’t really go wrong,” Oliver writes in his recipe. “Try adding seasonal veg and enhancing the stock with slightly more luxurious ingredients, such as saffron or sweet ginger vinegar. “

Oliver also opts for a bit of dry sherry and vinegar to give his chicken noodle soup its robust flavour and aroma. Follow Oliver’s seven step recipe and you’ll be dining like the celebrity chef in no time.



Ree Drummond opts for throwing all your ingredients in the pot and letting time work its magic.

Tyler Essary/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images Ree Drummond’s chicken noodle soup recipe yields 12 servings.

According to the Pioneer Woman, this is a “basic, chunky, beautiful, wonderful chicken soup. Parsnips make it extra dreamy.”

Drummond’s recipe calls for loading your pot with all the soup’s ingredients except the black pepper, bringing the mixture to a boil, and then leaving it to simmer for 1.5 to 2 hours. Serve the soup and finish by seasoning with black pepper.



Tyler Florence bolsters his chicken noodle soup with garlic and a turnip.

John Parra/WireImage Tyler Florence.

In addition to the standard veggies (carrots, celery, and onion) that are the foundation of a stock, Tyler Florence adds a whole head of garlic, a turnip, bay leaves, thyme, and whole peppercorns to his mixture. Toss in a whole chicken and cook for 1.5 to 2 hours, and you’ll end up with a perfumey chicken broth filled with veggies and juicy bits of chicken.



If you’re really feeling dedicated, try Ina Garten’s chicken noodle soup, which takes over 13 hours to make.

Noam Galai/Getty Images Ina Garten’s recipe takes the longest to make.

Part of the reason this recipe takes so long is that Garten makes her own chicken stock, which requires simmering for four hours and then chilling overnight. The good thing is that stock can be stored in the freezer. So if you have some made, thaw it out. If not, it’s best to try this on the weekend when you have more time.

Garten also opts for roasting her chicken instead of boiling it in the soup, which adds yet more time. Besides these steps, her recipe uses the same base vegetables and spices as the others on this list to create an aromatic and delicious chicken noodle soup.



