The best cheeses to eat if you're lactose intolerant

Even if you are lactose intolerant, certain cheese types are safe to eat. We spoke with Michael Tunick, who is a research chemist with the US Department of Agriculture and author of the book “The Science of Cheese,” to learn about how you can find your best options. Check out more fascinating facts about cheese here.

Follow Tech Insider: On Facebook

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.