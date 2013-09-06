The 10 Best Cheese Shops In New York City

There are few things in this world better than cheese, and New Yorkers are pretty discerning when it comes to their favourite
fromage.
Our friends at Yelp helped us put together a list of the best cheese shops in New York. The winner, Murray’s Cheese, was so lauded by customers that Yelpers actually voted both shop locations in the top 10.
From a “stinky” cheese shop in Brooklyn to an East Village gem that delivers, here are the 10 best in New York.
40 Third Avenue
East Village
Customers note how amazing the sales and specials are at EVC, but just the quality and value of the cheeses in general are worth a trip downtown to this place.
'A one-stop shop before a dinner party,' Yelp user Melissabeth K. says. 'I especially love the goat cheese feta, dirt cheap wheels of brie, and imported pastas.'
Note: Yelp's search results are based on an algorithm that is designed to provide the best results based on a number of different factors including review text, ratings, and number of reviews. Because several factors are taken into account, this is why you may see a 3.5-star restaurant with 500 reviews showing above a 4-star one with 15 reviews.
75 Ninth Avenue
Chelsea/Meatpacking District
Buonitalia is easy to find when you walk into Chelsea Market. You can shop all things Italian by type of food -- including a vast expanse of cheeses -- or by region of Italy.
'This is mine and my husband's favourite Italian store this side of Manhattan,' Jaimee A. writes. 'They have Vacche Rosse parmigiana reggiano -- the ultimate cheese experience.'
671 Ninth Avenue
Hell's Kitchen/Midtown West/Theatre District
Sure it's a wine market, but what's wine without cheese? Order up a number of artisanal or reserve cheeses that perfectly complement all their wines from the sweet to the dry.
'Amazing,' says Cynthia D. ' I'm not a big fan of cheese but I now have a newfound respect thanks to Vinter.'
149 Avenue C
East Village/Alphabet City
Barnyard opened its doors to provide delicious accompaniments to the bottles of red and white from its neighbour, Brix Wines.
Chris B. puts it best when he says, 'Some of us have a long, give-and-take tempering of our love with cheese. It's a matured passion and it will stand the years. Others have just a crush, a punch-in-the-stomach-means-I-like-you kind of thing; maybe you don't know the names of the cheeses you like, or understand the many different types and qualities. It's cool. You're going to love this place. And they'll love you right back.'
43rd St. & Lexington Ave.
Midtown East
Despite the hustle and bustle of the terminal, the folks who work at Murray's Grand Central Market are very warm and friendly, and will let you sample any of the cheeses in their display from the affordable to the bank-breaking before you settle for one (if you can!).
'Excellent staff. Friendly and knowledgeable,' says David Z. 'So many times you go into a store nowadays and the staff has no clue and/or are useless. Not at Murray's.'
900 Broadway
Flatiron
Not only does Beecher's make great cheese, they make great cheese-laden foods. Their macaroni and cheese is to die for, customers say, but don't forget about their melts and paninis either.
'Everything here is fantastic, from the mac n' cheese to the packaged specialty items to the little handmade caramels sold at the register,' says Maria C. 'Beecher's is a national treasure. If you live in NY and haven't been, you're missing out big time.'
