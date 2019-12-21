The cheapest place to travel every month of 2020

Shutterstock November is a great time to visit Cartagena, Colombia.

Kayak figured out which top worldwide destinations have the biggest year-over-year airfare price drops each month for 2020.

The travel-booking site found that flights to the Big Island,Hawaii, saw a 38 % drop in price in January.

% drop in price in January. Airfare to Tahiti, French Polynesia, was 43% cheaper in March, making it an ideal time of year to visit, according to Kayak.

In September, Kayak found flights to Bar Harbour, Maine, were 31% more affordable.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories .

The best way to save a few bucks while travelling is getting the timing right. Travelling during the off-peak or shoulder season will not only save money on flights and accommodation, but also means fewer crowds and shorter lines.

Kayak gave us a sneak peek of their 2020 Travel Hacker Guide, which drops January 8. They calculated which top worldwide destinations will see the biggest year-over-year price drops in airfare each month in 2020 by analysing millions of annual bookings from 2019.

From Tahiti, French Polynesia, to Cartagena, Colombia, the following destinations are surprisingly affordable when you catch them at the right time.

Keep scrolling to find out when and where you’ll save the most in the new year.

Editor’s note: For destinations that appear multiple times on this list as the cheapest place to travel for more than one month out of the year, we have provided information about the runner-up after the first instance.

In January, airfare to Big Island, Hawaii, is likely to be cheaper.

Aliaksandra Ivanova/EyeEm/Getty As the name implies, the Big Island is the largest island in the United States’ Hawaiian archipelago.

Drop in price: 38%

Median airfare: $US336

There’s never a bad time to go to Hawaii, which has year-round sunshine. The Big Island beckons with a vast variety of natural wonders: the world has 14 different climate zones, and the Big Island is home to 10 of them, from lush rainforests to volcanic mountains and lava deserts.

Runner-up: St. Thomas (38% drop in price)

Sint Maarten in February promises to be a good deal.

SpVVK/iStock/Getty The Caribbean island is home to two countries.

Drop in price: 35%

Median airfare:$390

Sint Maarten – or Saint-Martin, depending on what side you’re on – is unusual in that the small Caribbean island comprises two separate countries. Its Dutch side, Sint Maarten, is predominantly English speaking and full of beach bars, big resorts, duty-free shopping, and casinos, as well as cruise-ship ports. Its French side, called Saint-Martin, speaks French, and has smaller hotels and restaurants.

Runner-up: Zagreb, Croatia (34% drop in price)

Tahiti, French Polynesia, will see a huge drop in airfare in March.

Shutterstock Tahiti is the largest island in French Polynesia.

Drop in price: 43%

Median airfare: $US891

Tahiti is the epitome of exotic tropical escapes, with its palm tree-fringed beaches, crystal-clear waters, and picturesque overwater bungalows. Explore lush rain forests, waterfalls, and lagoons, or see ancient villages and remnants left over from World War II.

Runner-up: Dominican Republic (28% drop in price)

Beat the crowds and save some money by heading to Nantucket, Massachusetts, in April.

Greg Hinson, MD, www.ackdoc.com/Getty The entire town of Nantucket is a National Historic Landmark.

Drop in price: 34%

Median airfare: $US447

With windswept beaches, historic lighthouses, seaside cottages, and opulent captain’s mansions, Nantucket is New England at its finest. Summer playground of the 1%, the small island has plenty to offer non-millionaires in the off-season. The historic town – a National Historic Landmark in its entirety – has over 800 pre-Civil War-era buildings, plenty of fine dining, and a whaling museum that explores Nantucket’s past as the world’s whaling capital.

Runner up: Hilton Head Island, South Carolina (31% drop in price)

In May, you’re likely to find the cheapest airfare to Sint Maarten for the second time in 2020, but Bora Bora, French Polynesia, is your second-best bet for saving money.

Matteo Colombo/Getty Bora Bora is a world-famous honeymoon destination.

Drop in price: 17%

Median airfare: $US1,742

Bora Bora lies northwest of Tahiti, and is known both as a honeymoon hotspot and a prime scuba diving destination. You’ll recognise its bright turquoise water, white-sand beaches, overwater bungalows, and the shape of the dormant volcano that lies at its centre from many an exotic postcard.

Who says that Vail, Colorado, is a winter destination only? In June, you’ll see cheaper airfare and fewer people.

Andriy Blokhin/Shutterstock Vail is known as a winter destination but has just as much to offer in the summer.

Drop in price: 27%

Median airfare: $US440

Vail is not just a skier’s paradise. In the summer, the European-looking mountain town with its cobblestone streets has hiking, biking, river rafting, fishing, golfing, excellent restaurants, and far fewer people.

Runner-up: Fortaleza, Brazil (26% drop in price)

In July, airfare to Cape Cod, Massachusetts, is likely to be cheaper than usual.

Shutterstock/haveseen Cape Cod has almost 560 miles of coastline.

Drop in price: 39%

Median airfare: $US339

Cape Cod, a peninsula jutting out of Massachusetts, has everything from quaint fishing towns like Chatham and artsy, LGTBQ-friendly bastions like Provincetown, to moneyed hotspots like Hyannis. It attracts the biggest crowds in the summer thanks to its 559.6 miles of windswept beaches and dunes. In fact, John F. Kennedy preserved 40 miles of Cape Cod’s seashore (known as the Cape Cod National Seashore) for “the inspiration and enjoyment of people all over the United States” in 1961.

Runner-up: Saranac Lake, New York (30% drop in price)

August also sees affordable airfare to Cape Cod, Massachusetts, but Asheville, North Carolina, is your next cheapest bet.

Shutterstock Asheville is nestled among both the Blue Ridge Mountains and the Great Smoky Mountains.

Drop in price: 30%

Median airfare: $US254

Asheville is nestled among both the Blue Ridge Mountains and the Great Smoky Mountains. While it’s known for its breathtaking fall foliage, the nearby Blue Ridge Parkway – both a national park and roadway that spans 469 miles – offers year-round adventure and views. Asheville is also known for its historic architecture, from art-deco buildings downtown to the Basilica of Saint Lawrence and the 8,000-acre Biltmore Estate, which includes America’s largest privately-owned home.

Fares to Bar Harbour, Maine, are likely to be more affordable in September.

Shutterstock Bar Harbour is the main gateway to Maine’s Acadia National Park.

Drop in price: 31%

Median airfare: $US356

As the main gateway to Maine’s 47,000-acre Acadia National Park, Bar Harbour is busiest from June through August, and then again when the leaves turn in the fall. The small town is filled with bars and restaurants, and souvenir shops, and is surrounded by lush forests, snow-capped mountains, and rocky beaches. Cadillac Mountain, the highest point on the North Atlantic seaboard, towers above, offering tons of hiking and biking trails as well as stunning views.

Runner-up: Charlotte, North Carolina (24% drop in price)

Head to Buenos Aires, Argentina, in October for cheaper airfare.

Fabian Schmiedlechner/EyeEm/Getty Buenos Aires is the birthplace of the tango.

Drop in price: 18%

Median airfare: $US947

Argentina’s capital is the perfect combination of European splendor and Latin flair. The birthplace of the tango has wide boulevards, beautiful parks, and stunning historic buildings, like the Teatro Colón, an opulent opera house. Architecture aside, it has a world-renowned meat-heavy food scene, and is famous for its nightlife.

Runner-up: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (17% drop in price)

Cartagena, Colombia, is likely to be cheaper in November.

andresr/Getty Cartagena’s walled Old City is its main attraction and a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Drop in price: 41%

Median airfare: $US389

Cartagena combines tropical vibes with European influences. The port city on Colombia’s Caribbean coast was founded in the 16th century and has beautiful squares, parks, cobblestone streets, and colourful colonial buildings. White-sand beaches like those on Isla de Barú and Islas del Rosario beckon nearby.

Runner-up: Montreal, Quebec, Canada (30% drop in price)

Sint Maarten makes the list for the third time in 2020 in December, closely followed by Vienna, Austria.

Sylvain Sonnet/Getty Vienna is Austria’s capital city.

Drop in price: 31%

Median airfare: $US899

Vienna is a huge, cosmopolitan city that thinks it’s a small town. Wide, leafy boulevards and enormous, opulent palaces are side-by-side with winding alleys and cobblestone squares full of horse-drawn carriages. Once home to the likes of Mozart, Beethoven, and Freud, the Austrian capital has an artistic and intellectual history that still shines through today, and a coffee-house culture that is unrivalled.

Read more:

These 16 cities are so overrun by tourists that visitors outnumber locals

Airlines hate ‘nested ticketing,’ but the little-known trick could save you a ton of money on flights

100 trips everyone should take in their lifetime

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.