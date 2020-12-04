Aldi You can find these seasonal products at Aldi this winter.

Aldi’s shelves are now stocked with affordable and festive seasonal products.

You can find savoury items like lasagna rolls, party dips, and cheese assortments.

Seasonal sweets like cookies, candies, and baking ingredients are also available.

As a retailer known for its reasonable prices, all of these Aldi winter items can be purchased for under $US8.

To help celebrate the winter, Aldi, a grocery-store chain known for its unique and affordable items, has released an array of seasonal products.

Perfect for holiday celebrations, cosy nights at home, and easy meals, the items range from alcohol-infused cheeses to classic holiday treats like gingerbread and eggnog.

Read on for 30 of the best seasonal items to get at Aldi this winter for under $US8.

Park Street Deli’s specialty dips are sure to please any snacker.

Aldi Park Street Deli’s bacon-cheddar dip.

Available in two flavours, buffalo chicken or bacon cheddar, Park Street Deli’s dips are ideal for any get together or casual snack.

Each container costs $US3.79.

Feel festive with a glass of Christkindl Gluhwein.

Aldi Christkindl Gluhwein.

This delicious and classic blend of red wine, spices, and citrus is perfect for any holiday table.

Each bottle of mulled wine retails at $US4.99.

Make any meal a celebration with Emporium Selection’s fondue.

Aldi Emporium Selection’s fondue.

Nothing says cosy winter like warm, melted cheese. The product features a savoury and complex blend of Gruyère AOP, Emmentaler AOP, and Raclette.

For only $US5.49, Aldi shoppers can snag Emporium Selection’s fondue.

Complete your winter night with a glass of Holly Hill Farm’s eggnog.

Aldi Holly Hill Farm’s eggnog.

With classic festive spices, white wine, cream, and egg yolks,this beverage is as delicious as it is seasonal.

You can enjoy Holly Hill Farm’s eggnog wine for $US6.99 a bottle.

And non-dairy shoppers can still enjoy the seasonal classic with Friendly Farms’ almond nog.

Aldi Friendly Farms’ almond nog.

Whether you’re looking for a dairy-free or non-alcoholic version of the season’s classic beverage, Friendly Farms’ almond nog is just the ticket.

Each carton is only $US2.89 and features the same creamy texture and festive flavour one may expect from this winter drink.

Spice up any occasion with a selection of boozy cheeses.

Aldi Emporium Selection’s alcohol-infused cheddar cheeses.

Emporium Selection’s alcohol-infused cheddar cheeses deliver unique flavour combinations at low prices. The infusions are available in three flavours – whiskey, blueberry vodka, and Irish-cream liqueur.

Each 7-ounce package of cheese sells for $US3.99.

The Baker’s Corner cookie kits make for delicious holiday fun.

Aldi The Ninjabread cookie kit from Baker’s Corner.

Get creative with Ninjabread or ugly-sweater cookie kits. For $US4.49, the sets include everything you need to make fun and festively decorated gingerbread cookies.

Christkindl’s holiday drinks are available in two seasonal flavours.

Aldi Christkindl’s mulled cherry wine and apple punch.

For a festive spin on the classic drinks, pick up Christkindl’s apple punch or mulled cherry wine.

Each bottle sells for $US5.99.

Emporium Selection’s baking brie makes for an impressive appetizer.

Aldi Emporium Selection’s baking brie cheese.

Whether served alone or alongside a charcuterie tray, Emporium Selection’s cranberry-glazed baking brie has all the fruity, savoury, and melty goodness needed for a decadent holiday spread.

Each package of brie sells for $US6.99.

Emporium Selection’s cheese tray makes entertaining easy.

Aldi Emporium Selection’s cheese tray has variety.

Perfect for a small get-together, this $US4.89 tray from Aldi is complete with an array of delicious cheeses. The selection includes extra-sharp white cheddar, Havarti, Gouda, and Asiago.

These shortbread cookie kits are a great gingerbread alternative.

Aldi In the Mix’s shortbread cookie kit.

If you’re not a fan of gingerbread or are just looking for something new, In the Mix’s shortbread cookie kits make it easy to have fun-shaped and delicious treats this season.

Each box retails at $US2.99, and the product is available in two designs – holiday trees or pinwheels.

Wintertime isn’t complete without the right baking accessories.

Aldi Merry Moments’ cupcake liners.

Merry Moments’ festive baking accessories bring holiday cheer to Aldi. This adorable set of penguin cupcake liners is available for $US1.29.

Summit’s non-alcoholic ginger beer is perfect on its own or in a cocktail.

Aldi Summit’s sparkling ginger beer.

Bursting with natural ginger flavour, this four-pack of Summit’s sparkling, non-alcoholic ginger beer is available at Aldi for $US2.99.

Belgian cocoa-dusted truffles make for a sweet addition to any winter day.

Aldi Specially Selected’s Belgian cocoa-dusted truffles.

Specially Selected’s cocoa-dusted truffles have just the right amount of sweetness.

And at only $US2.99 per box, they’re also just the right price.

Winternacht’s soft gingerbread cookies are made in Germany.

Aldi Winternacht’s iced and chocolate-covered gingerbread cookies.

For a unique spin on the classic treat, try Winternacht’s soft gingerbread cookies. Each box is available for $US1.99 and includes two flavours, iced and chocolate.

Winternacht’s mini chocolates are great stocking stuffers.

Aldi Winternacht’s mini chocolates.

Available for $US2.99 per container, these delicious, rich chocolates come in three varieties. You can choose from shapes like Santas, bears, and snowmen.

Winternacht’s panettone is a classic winter treat.

Aldi Winternacht’s panettone.

Each loaf of Winternacht’s panettone is stuffed with chocolate chips. Snag this holiday staple at Aldi for only $US4.99.

These cinnamon star cookies feature sweet icing on top.

Aldi Winternacht’s cinnamon star cookies.

Winternacht’s cinnamon star cookies are made with classic winter flavours like hazelnut, almond, and cinnamon. Each pack retails at $US2.99.

Winternacht’s milk-chocolate figurines are festive and cute.

Aldi Winternacht’s milk-chocolate figurines.

Nothing says dessert like classic milk chocolate, and with festive shapes like Santa, you’ll enjoy these treats all throughout the holiday season.

Each pack of chocolate figurines sells for $US2.99.

Spangler’s candy canes are affordable and classic.

Aldi Spangler’s candy canes.

Candy canes are iconic winter treats. At only $US0.99 per package, you can buy enough to eat all season long.

Enjoy Crazy Candy Co.’s hard candies in fun holiday shapes.

Aldi Crazy Candy Co.’s Christmas mix hard candies.

Whether eaten on their own or used as decoration on cookies or gingerbread houses, Crazy Candy Co. brings a timeless holiday treat to Aldi.

Available in two varieties – holiday berries or Christmas mix – and featuring apple and cherry flavours, each jar sells for $US4.99.

Moser Roth’s Grand Pralines are delicious chocolate truffles.

Aldi Moser Roth’s Grand Pralines.

For a simple yet delicious treat, try Moser Roth’s praline truffles. You can choose between milk or dark chocolate, and each package is available for $US2.79.

Emporium Selection’s cranberry white-cheddar cheese is bursting with festive flavour.

Aldi Emporium Selection’s cranberry white-cheddar cheese.

The rich, nutty flavour of the cheddar pairs perfectly with the festive burst of sweet and tart cranberry. And for $US2.99, Aldi shoppers can add this cheese to their upcoming platters.

Take a night off from baking with Aldi’s affordable and seasonally flavored pies.

Aldi Aldi’s apple and pecan pies.

Forget spending hours in the kitchen and pick up some of Aldi’s delicious seasonal pies. Choose from apple and pecan for $US4.99 or pumpkin for $US3.49.

Marzipan stollen is a classic German treat available at your local Aldi.

Aldi Winternacht’s marzipan stollen.

Stollen is a classic German pastry that’s known for being flaky and flavorful. Aldi is offering Winternacht’s take on the dessert for $US4.99 throughout the season.

Winternacht’s gingerbread hearts, stars, and pretzels are a chocolaty seasonal treat.

Aldi Winternacht’s dark-chocolate-covered gingerbread hearts, stars, and pretzels.

Rich dark chocolate enrobes each seasonally shaped gingerbread cookie in Winternacht’s latest assortment.

Each box sells for $US1.99.

Winternacht’s butter spekulatius are great for eating on their own or using in baking.

Aldi Winternacht’s butter spekulatius.

This classic butter cookie is as delicious as it is multipurpose.

Each box sells for $US1.79, making it an affordable snack to use in baking, serve alongside hot cocoa, or simply enjoy as a sweet treat.

Top your hot chocolate with the Baker’s Corner marshmallow crème.

Aldi Marshmallow crème from Baker’s Corner.

Ideal for topping cocoa or for baking, marshmallow crème is a holiday must-have.

Each jar of this fluffy and sweet staple retails at $US0.89.

Bremer’s lasagna rolls make for an easy winter meal.

Aldi Bremer’s cheese-filled lasagna rolls.

Quickly get dinner on the table with Bremer’s frozen lasagna rolls. Available filled with cheese or chicken, spinach, and artichoke, this meal retails at $US5.99 a box.

Almond spekulatius cookies offer big holiday flavour at an affordable price

Aldi Winternacht’s almond spekulatius cookies.

Available for $US1.99, Winternacht’s almond spekulatius cookies deliver the perfect blend of nutty flavour and winter spices.

