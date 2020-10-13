13 of the best spooky treats to get at Target this month for under $10

Target Target is carrying a variety of Halloween-themed treats this month.

Target has some spooky and festive treats for the Halloween season for under $US10.

An array of DIY cookie-decorating kits feature Día de Muertos sugar skulls, a spooky graveyard, and a haunted mansion.

Limited-time versions of your favourite candies like Reese’s, Hershey’s Kisses, and Kit-Kats are also available this month.

Target’s Hyde and EEK edible slime and gummy-candy kits can glow under a black light when made with tonic water.

Spooky season is officially here. To celebrate, Target is selling a variety of festive, Halloween-themed snacks and DIY treats.

From eerie cookie houses to limited-edition versions of your favourite candies, read on for some of the best things to get at Target this October for under $US10.

Create a fun decoration that you can eat with Hyde and EEK’s graveyard cookie kit.

Target Hyde and EEK’s spooky graveyard cookie kit.

Even beginners can create the ultimate edible table decoration with this fun cookie kit.

For $US9.99, the box includes everything you need to build your own graveyard cookie scene, including prebaked cookies, coloured icing packets, and festive sprinkles.

Put a scary spin on dessert with this edible zombie “slime.”

Target Hyde and EEK’s edible zombie slime.

Create something fun and sweet with Hyde and EEK’s edible zombie slime. For added spookiness, you can make the slime glow in black light by mixing it with tonic water.

Complete with cherry “slime” mix and gummy zombie fingers, the kit sells for $US4.99.

Enjoy some spooky hard candy shaped like bones.

Target Hyde and EEK’s skeleton bones hard candy.

October is candy season and Target’s Hyde and EEK brand has released these treats in a festive beaker to celebrate.

The white, bone-shaped candies are splattered with red for extra creepiness, making them the perfect addition to any Halloween-themed dessert for $US3.49.

Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups are available in a seasonal Franken-Cup variety.

Target Reese’s Franken-Cup limited-time candy.

The Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups you know and love are now available with green-coloured crème on the bottom, making them two-toned and spooky.

The limited-time Franken-Cups are available for $US3.59 a bag.

Celebrate Día de los Muertos by making your own sugar-skull cookies.

Target Target’s sugar-skull-themed cookie decorating kit.

For only $US6.99, this decorating kit comes with everything you need to make a colourful and festive array of sugar-skull cookies.

Enjoy getting creative with the kit’s prebaked cookies, brightly coloured icing packs, and fun sprinkles in different colours, shapes, and sizes.

These Hyde and EEK pretzel rods make for a delicious Halloween snack.

Target Hyde and EEK’s fudge-covered pretzel rods.

Available for $US4.99, these pretzel rods come festively dipped in orange and white fudge.

Create spooky ice cubes filled with edible gummy eyeballs.

Target Hyde and EEK’s gummy candy eyeballs.

Whether you’re looking to create an eerie atmosphere or simply bring some fun to the season, Hyde and EEK’s ice-cube tray with gummy eyeballs can help.

Eat the gummy eyeballs on their own as a sweet treat or use them to make creepy ice cubes for your Halloween drinks.

The kit is available for $US4.99, and the ice will even glow under a black light if you use tonic water.

Hershey’s Vampire Kisses come with a surprise centre.

Target Hershey’s vampire-themed kisses.

Hershey’s limited-time Vampire Kisses come complete with purple and red foil wrapping on the outside and an oozy strawberry filling on the inside.

Grab a bag of the seasonal treats for $US3.59.

Make a batch of witches’ brew with Target’s slime-punch mix.

Target Hyde and EEK’s Witches’ Brew Slime Punch.

Complete with a spooky cauldron, this slime-drink kit has everything you need to create a witchy treat.

Pick up a kit in time for Halloween for $US7.99.

Kinder Joy has released a limited-time Halloween multipack.

Target Kinder Joy seasonal Halloween multipack.

Kinder Joys are like two treats in one, and for Halloween, Target is carrying the brand’s limited-time variety featuring an array of monster toys.

For $US5.79, you can grab a pack of four and mix and match your limited-edition toys.

Build your own haunted mansion with Hyde and EEK’s gingerbread house kit.

Target Hyde and EEK’s Haunted Mansion cookie set.

Cookie houses aren’t just for Christmas.

With this cookie kit, you can make a spooky building to serve as both decor and a snack this October.

The kit, which is available for $US9.99, comes with prebaked chocolate cookies, orange, black, white, and green icing packs, and an assortment of Halloween-themed candies and sprinkles for decorating.

Kit-Kat’s Witch’s Brew treats are fun for Halloween.

Target Kit-Kat seasonal Witch’s Brew candy.

Unlike traditional Kit-Kat chocolate wafer candies, the Witch’s Brew edition features layers of crispy wafers covered in marshmallow-flavored green crème.

For $US3.59 a bag, they will make a fun addition to your candy bowl throughout the Halloween season.

Create and decorate your own Twisted Tavern with Target’s cookie-decorating kit.

Target Hyde and EEK’s Twisted Tavern cookie set.

Another buildable and edible Halloween activity, the Twisted Tavern kit from Hyde and EEK will be fun for the whole family.

Available for $US4.99, the kit includes prebaked chocolate cookies, orange and green icing, and a variety of sprinkles to decorate with.

