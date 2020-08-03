16 of the best things to get an Aldi this month for under $5

Aldi Dunkaroos are coming to Aldi stores in August.

Popular budget-friendly grocery store chain Aldi is stocking a variety of food and home products this August.

The items include vegetarian-friendly meal and snack ideas, taco-night fixings, and home accessories like mini succulents.

The store will also be offering Dunkaroos, colourful ice-cream cones, and s’mores-flavored cookies this August.

This August, Aldi will be stocking plenty of delicious, affordable, and unique items.

From vegan-friendly meals and snacks to fun desserts, here are some of the best things to pick up at Aldi this month for under $US5.

The Whole and Simple shrimp and grains single-serve meals make for a quick, protein-packed lunch.

Aldi Whole and Simple’s shrimp and quinoa bowl.

Ready in minutes, the Whole and Simple shrimp and grain bowls offer over 13 grams of protein.

For $US3.99, shoppers can choose between the shrimp and quinoa bowl with tomatoes, cucumber, and red onion or the shrimp and asparagus bowl with couscous, farro, and red onion.

Park Street Deli’s snack packs, available in two different varieties, will make mid-afternoon munching easy.

Aldi Park Street Deli’s chocolate hummus with pretzels snack pack.

When you need something quick and delicious to snack on, check out Park Street Deli’s snack packs.

Available in two varieties – cheddar cheese, almonds, and dried cranberries or chocolate hummus and pretzels – shoppers can curb their cravings for only $US4.79 or $US4.49, respectively.

Enjoy a 1990s childhood classic with Dunkaroos.

Aldi Aldi will start carrying Dunkaroos this month.

Earlier this year, Dunkaroos announced that the nostalgic 1990s snack food would be returning to grocery stores, and in August, Dunkaroos will officially be at Aldi.

Enjoy this nostalgic treat of vanilla cookies and sprinkle frosting for only $US1.49 per pack.

Make taco Tuesday easy with Fremont Fish Market’s shrimp fajita and taco mixes.

Aldi Fremont Fish Market’s shrimp fajita and taco mixes.

At only $US4.99 each, Fremont Fish Market’s shrimp fajita and shrimp taco mixes will help you get dinner on the table quickly.

Each variety is prepackaged with wild-caught shrimp in addition to vegetables and spices. Just cook up the contents of the package and add your favourite fajita or taco fixings.

Crofton’s kitchen accessories are the perfect accompaniment for taco nights.

Aldi Crofton’s cactus-shaped taco holders.

No taco night is complete without the right accessories.

Priced at $US3.49 each, shoppers can choose between Crofton’s taco accessories, including an avocado slicer, an avocado storage container, a lemon press, and the cactus-shaped taco holders.

Add a hint of spice and sweetness to your meals with Berryhill’s hot honeys.

Aldi Berryhill’s hot honey in two flavour varieties.

Perfect in sauces or as a condiment for your favourite dishes, Berryhill’s hot honey is packed with sweet and spicy flavours.

For $US3.99, shoppers can select between the sriracha or hot chilli varieties.

Earth Grown pre-marinated tofu cubes are a delicious, meat-free protein option.

Aldi Earth Grown vegan barbecue tofu cubes.

Earth Grown’s sesame ginger- and barbecue-marinated tofu cubes are an easy plant-based option.

With over 9 grams of protein, these tofu cubes can be enjoyed on salads, in grain bowls, in tacos, and more for $US3.19 a pack.

Grab a quick and healthy breakfast with Simply Nature’s organic acai bowls.

Aldi Simple Nature’s berry acai bowl.

Available in either tropical or berry flavours, Simple Nature’s organic acai bowls pair granola and sweet fruit for an easy and refreshing meal at $US2.49 a bowl.

Budweiser-infused bratwursts are the perfect Aldi find for grill lovers.

Aldi Coleman Natural’s Budweiser bratwursts in beer and cheese flavour.

The perfect way to enjoy late-summer days is by grilling up some Budweiser-infused pork bratwursts.

Available for $US4.99, the bratwursts are available in two varieties – classic and beer and cheese. Both varieties are infused with Budweiser lager beer for a unique flavour.

Park Street Deli’s dairy-free artichoke dips can be enjoyed with chips, pretzels, or veggies.

Aldi Park Street Deli’s daily-free spinach artichoke dip.

These Park Street Deli dips are dairy-free and packed with flavour.

For $US3.29 each, shoppers can choose between jalapeño artichoke and spinach and artichoke dips.

Mama Cozzi’s Pizza Kitchen’s biscuit-crust sausage pizza gives frozen pizza a new spin.

Aldi Mama Cozzi’s biscuit-crust sausage and cheese breakfast pizza.

Mama Cozzi’s Pizza Kitchen offers a unique spin on frozen pizza with its biscuit-crust breakfast pizza.

Available for $US3.99, the pizza features a flaky biscuit crust, country gravy, breakfast sausage, and a layer of mozzarella and cheddar cheeses.

Journey to’s Belgian waffles make for a tasty treat or an extra-special breakfast.

Aldi Journey to Belgium’s waffles in classic and chocolate.

Whether enjoyed as a complement to a full brunch spread or on their own as a treat, Journey to Belgium’s Belgian waffles will bring a bit of European flair to your grocery list.

Priced at $US2.99, the waffles are available in classic and chocolate flavours.

Spruce up any space with Aldi’s mini succulents.

Aldi Aldi’s mini succulent varieties.

Easy to take care of and super cute, mini succulents are the perfect way to add a bit of natural decor to any room in your home.

The succulents are available in an array of different colours and varieties for $US1.99 each.

Benton’s s’mores sandwich crèmes have a marshmallow filling.

Aldi Benton’s s’mores sandwich cookies.

For only $US1.95, Aldi shoppers can enjoy the taste of a summer classic with Benton’s s’mores sandwich crèmes.

Featuring a marshmallow-flavored cream filing and sandwiched between one graham-cracker cookie and one chocolate cookie, this treat captures the flavour of s’mores without the campfire.

Sundae Shoppe’s ice-cream cones — in unicorn and galactic varieties — are a fun summer treat.

Aldi Sundae Shoppe’s unicorn cones.

Celebrate the end of summer with Sundae Shoppe’s fun, themed ice-cream treats.

For $US3.49 a pack, you can pick up four unicorn- or galactic-inspired cones.

Park Street Deli’s lemon poppy seed and everything bagel hummus varieties are a fun twist on a snacking staple.

Aldi Park Street Deli’s lemon poppy seed and everything bagel hummus.

Priced at $US1.95 a tub, Aldi will be stocking lemon poppy seed and everything bagel hummus varieties from Park Street Deli this month.

