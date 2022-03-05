Search

18 of the best things to get at Aldi this month for under $5

Paige Bennett

  • This March, Aldi is stocking on affordable, festive foods for St. Patrick’s Day and Easter.
  • You can snag green cheeses — like sage Derby and pesto gouda  — for a celebratory snack platter.
  • Stock up on Easter treats like chocolate bunnies and an egg-shaped-cookie decorating kit.
Make a spread for St. Patrick’s Day with Emporium Selection’s assorted cheeses.
Aldi sage derby and pesto gouda cheese in clear packages
You can snag sage Derby, pesto gouda, or Porter-infused cheddar. Aldi
St. Patrick’s Day is just around the corner, and Aldi has everything you need to celebrate, including an array of cheeses for a festive charcuterie board. 

Try the green sage Derby and pesto gouda, or add a Porter-infused cheddar to go with crackers and cured meats.

Each cheese is $3.99.

You can enjoy Pillsbury’s Lucky Charms cookie dough baked or raw.
Aldi red package of lucky charms cookie dough
This Lucky Charms cookie dough is safe to eat straight from the package. Aldi
This cookie dough features the iconic Lucky Charms marshmallows for a delicious and nostalgic treat.

Plus it’s safe to eat raw, per the package.

Each pack — which yields 12 cookies (if they even make it to the oven) — costs $2.64. 

Try Sundae Shoppe’s ice creams that are inspired by St. Patrick’s Day.
Aldi st patty's day ice cream in yellow and green cartons
You can choose from flavors like Luck o’ the Cookie Dough and Shamrockin’ Swirl. Aldi
These themed ice creams will satisfy any sweet tooth and are available in two flavors.

Shamrockin’ Swirl is mint ice cream with chocolate-cookie strips and chips of yellow fudge. Luck o’ the Cookie Dough has a cookie-dough-flavored base with chunks of yellow fudge and green stars made of sugar-cookie dough.

Each pint costs $1.99.

Add Bake Shop’s Irish-cream cheesecake to your dessert lineup.
Aldi irish creme cheesecake in clear packaging
This cheesecake costs about $5. Aldi
Round out your St. Patrick’s Day dessert menu with this Irish-cream cheesecake.

The 16-ounce (453.59g) dessert costs $4.99. You can enjoy it on its own or topped with fresh berries.

This corned-beef brisket from Morton’s of Omaha is a flavorful, ready-to-cook dinner option.
Aldi corned beef brisket in red and black packaging
You can make sandwiches with the leftovers of this corned-beef brisket. Aldi
This Angus corned-beef brisket makes for an easy dinner option, and the leftovers are perfect for sandwiches.

Each ready-to-cook brisket flat is $4.99.

These Season’s Choice cheesy-jalapeño or loaded tots are a tasty side or snack.
Aldi cheesy jalepeno tots in gray and green box
These flavorful tots would make a great dinner side. Aldi
Tater tots just got a major upgrade. Whip up a pub-style meal or simply snack away on these cheesy-jalapeño or loaded cheese-and-bacon options.

Try each flavor for $3.99.

Fremont Fish Market’s breaded shrimp and lobster bites are perfect for seafood lovers.
Aldi shrimp and lobster bites in gold bags
Each bag of these seafood bites costs about $5. Aldi
Some of the more affordable seafood items at Aldi this month, these pub-style battered shrimps and wild-caught lobster bites are tasty options.

They both cost $4.99 apiece and are ready in minutes. Try air frying them for an extra-crunchy bite.

Quickly get dinner on the table with Specially Selected’s cauliflower or basil gnocchi.
Aldi cauliflower gnocchi in clear and black packaging
You can pair this gnocchi with your favorite sauce. Aldi
Gnocchi is another quick dinner option that’s easy to customize with your favorite sauces, mix-ins, and proteins.

Aldi is stocking its shelves with cauliflower or basil gnocchi that’s made in small batches and costs $2.99.

Stuff Easter baskets with Choceur’s chocolate bunnies.
Aldi chocolate bunny in gold wrapping
You can soon find Easter candy at . Aldi
Starting March 23, Aldi will begin releasing several Easter-themed candies and treats, including these festive chocolate bunnies.

These individually wrapped bunnies are available for $2.69.

Specially Selected’s egg-shaped chocolate truffles are also a festive find.
Aldi truffle eggs in dark-colored packaging
Each package contains 12 truffles. Aldi
Easter candy isn’t just for kids. Those with more mature palates will likely love these egg-shaped chocolate truffles.

They include a range of intriguing flavors, like strawberry rhubarb, raspberry vanilla, fruit cocktail with chocolate cream, and more.

Grab a box of 12 gorgeous truffles for only $3.99.

Choceur’s filled mini bunnies come in several different flavors.
Aldi mini bunnies with filling in yellow and pink packages
These mini bunnies are available with fillings like caramel, milk chocolate, or raspberry creme. Aldi
These filled bunnies are almost too cute to eat and are filled with caramel, milk chocolate, or raspberry creme.

Try each flavor for $2.99 apiece.

You can eat Choceur’s chocolate creme-filled eggs with a spoon.
Aldi chocolate creme eggs in pastel-colored packaging
You can choose from eggs with milk-chocolate or cookies-and-cream filling. Aldi
This dessert is a chocolate egg filled with milk-chocolate or cookies-and-cream filling that you can eat with a spoon, which is included in the box.

Each pack of four eggs costs $2.99.

Choceur’s wafer eggs are a unique Easter candy.
Aldi wafer eggs in yellow pastel bags
This treat includes wafers with cocoa-and-vanilla filling. Aldi
Aldi is revamping Easter candy by also releasing wafer eggs.

Each bag costs $1.99 and includes plain and dark-chocolate-covered wafers that have a cocoa-and-vanilla filling. 

Make low-carb breakfasts with egglife’s sweet cinnamon egg wraps.
Aldi egg wrap in red packaging
The cinnamon flavor works great with nut butter or fruit. Aldi
These cinnamon-flavored egg wraps are great to snag whether you’re following a keto or gluten-free diet or are just looking for some low-carb options.

They’re made with cage-free eggs instead of flour, and this sweet version pairs great with nut butter, jam, and fresh fruit.

A package contains six wraps for $4.75.

Upgrade pizza night with Mama Cozzi’s pepperoni or Buffalo-chicken stromboli.
Aldi pepperoni stromboli in dark-colored packaging
Each stromboli costs about $3. Aldi
Switch up pizza night with this convenient stromboli available in options like classic pepperoni or spicy Buffalo chicken.

Each stromboli costs $2.99.

Spice up your dinner plans with Mama Cozzi’s jalapeño-popper pizza.
Aldi jalepeno popper pizza in green and beige packaging
This jalapeño-popper pizza offers a kick of flavor and heat. Aldi
Aldi is known for its unique and delicious pizzas, so you won’t want to miss out on this jalapeño-popper variety.

The pizza includes creamy garlic sauce, jalapeños, green bell peppers, green onions, mozzarella, cheddar, and bread crumbs for just $4.29 a pie.

Snag Clancy’s drizzled kettle corn for a tasty snack.
Aldi flavored kettle corn in pink and blue bags
You can snag carrot-cake or marshmallow kettle corn at . Aldi
This innovative kettle corn is perfect for munching while watching your favorite movies and shows.

Try flavors like carrot cake or marshmallow for $1.99 a bag.

Start a new Easter tradition with Create-a-Treat’s cookie kit.
Aldi egg cookie decorating kit in blue box
Each box comes with everything you need to decorate these egg-shaped cookies. Aldi
Dyeing eggs is a popular Easter activity, but it can be a bit of a mess. So you can start a new tradition with this cookie decorating kit.

The cookies are shaped like eggs that you can decorate with colorful icings, which are included in the box.

Each kit makes eight cookies and costs $4.99.

