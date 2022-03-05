18 of the best things to get at Aldi this month for under $5

Each pack — which yields 12 cookies (if they even make it to the oven) — costs $2.64.
Try Sundae Shoppe’s ice creams that are inspired by St. Patrick’s Day.
These themed ice creams will satisfy any sweet tooth and are available in two flavors.
Shamrockin’ Swirl is mint ice cream with chocolate-cookie strips and chips of yellow fudge. Luck o’ the Cookie Dough has a cookie-dough-flavored base with chunks of yellow fudge and green stars made of sugar-cookie dough.
Each pint costs $1.99.
Add Bake Shop’s Irish-cream cheesecake to your dessert lineup.
Round out your St. Patrick’s Day dessert menu with this Irish-cream cheesecake.
The 16-ounce (453.59g) dessert costs $4.99. You can enjoy it on its own or topped with fresh berries.
This corned-beef brisket from Morton’s of Omaha is a flavorful, ready-to-cook dinner option.
This Angus corned-beef brisket makes for an easy dinner option, and the leftovers are perfect for sandwiches.
Each ready-to-cook brisket flat is $4.99.
These Season’s Choice cheesy-jalapeño or loaded tots are a tasty side or snack.
Tater tots just got a major upgrade. Whip up a pub-style meal or simply snack away on these cheesy-jalapeño or loaded cheese-and-bacon options.
Try each flavor for $3.99.
Fremont Fish Market’s breaded shrimp and lobster bites are perfect for seafood lovers.
Some of the more affordable seafood items at Aldi this month, these pub-style battered shrimps and wild-caught lobster bites are tasty options.
They both cost $4.99 apiece and are ready in minutes. Try air frying them for an extra-crunchy bite.
Quickly get dinner on the table with Specially Selected’s cauliflower or basil gnocchi.
Gnocchi is another quick dinner option that’s easy to customize with your favorite sauces, mix-ins, and proteins.
Aldi is stocking its shelves with cauliflower or basil gnocchi that’s made in small batches and costs $2.99.
Stuff Easter baskets with Choceur’s chocolate bunnies.