14 of the best things to get at Aldi this month for under $5
Paige Bennett
-
Grab everything you need for the Super Bowl or Valentine’s Day at Aldi this February.
-
Complete your game-day table with cauliflower dips and mac-and-cheese bites.
-
You can whip up a date-night dinner with shrimp-and-crab ravioli and French-onion soup.
Specially Selected’s shrimp-and-crab ravioli can upgrade a date night.
If you’re looking for fine dining at home this February, consider whipping up this shrimp-and-crab ravioli, which would pair well with a simple cream sauce.
This pasta only costs $US3 ($AU4).99 ($AU6) a pack, so you can splurge on the wine.
Appetitos’ Buffalo-chicken or bacon mac-and-cheese bites are the perfect Super Bowl snack.
This year’s Super Bowl is February 13, so it’s time to plan ahead for your game-day bites
.
At just $US3 ($AU4).99 ($AU6) per box, these Buffalo-chicken or bacon mac-and-cheese bites fit the bill as bite-sized finger food.
Pair finger foods with Appetitos’ Buffalo-chicken or spinach-artichoke dips.
No game-day table is complete without dips
, and Buffalo-chicken and spinach-artichoke spreads are classics that taste great with veggies, crackers, chips, or any other finger foods you can think of.
Stock up on these dips for $US4 ($AU6).99 ($AU7) each.
Earth Grown’s cheddar- or mozzarella-style sticks are perfect watch-party snacks for your vegan friends.
Game day doesn’t have to be a meat-eater’s feast — friends with plant-based preferences
can also get in on the fun with these vegan cheese sticks.
They’re available with both vegan cheddar and mozzarella, so you can try each one for $US3 ($AU4).69 ($AU5) per box.
Add these low-carb Park Street Deli cauliflower dips to your game-day menu.
These cauliflower-based dips are the perfect snack to enjoy while your eyes are glued to the TV screen.
Available in flavors like veggie ranch and garlic feta, these dips are vegetarian- and keto-friendly.
Each tub costs $US3 ($AU4).99 ($AU6).
Fusia Asian Inspirations’ crunchy rice rolls are a wholesome snack for busy days.
If you’re looking for a light treat
, you can’t beat these crunchy rice rolls.
A pack of eight costs $US1.79 ($AU3), and they’re also vegan, gluten-free, fat-free, and low in sodium.
You can enjoy them plain or with your favorite nut butter for a more filling snack.
Journey to’s chicken-tikka or vegetable samosas offer a burst of flavor.
These mini samosas include a tamarind dipping sauce, so be sure to make an Aldi trip before the Super Bowl
if you want this flavorful appetizer on your table.
Choose from chicken-tikka or vegetable fillings for $US4 ($AU6).69 each.
Palmini’s hearts-of-palm rice is an easy-to-make, low-carb alternative.
No need to break out the rice cooker
— this hearts-of-palm (a vegetable harvested from palm trees) alternative is ready to heat and eat.
It’s kosher-certified, vegan, gluten-free, and sugar-free, so grab a bag for just $US2 ($AU3).69 ($AU4) and pair it with your favorite protein and veggies.
Bring the heat to movie night with Clancy’s cheddar-jalapeño or wasabi-soy popcorn.
Winter is the perfect time to curl up on the couch with blankets, snacks, and movies or books.
Heat up your taste buds with these fun, flavorful popcorn options in either cheddar-jalapeño or wasabi-soy flavors for $US1.99 ($AU3) per bag.
Make snack time more interesting with Specially Selected’s flavorful kettle chips.
It’s hard to resist regular potato chips
, and these versions take the snack to the next level.
Snag flavors like balsamic vinegar and rosemary or pancetta and Parmesan for $US1.99 ($AU3) a bag.
Start off a three-course dinner date with Bremer’s premade soups.
Available in broccoli-cheddar and French-onion options, these soups are the perfect way to start off your Valentine’s Day
dinner.
Simply heat and serve a bowl ahead of your entrée and dessert of choice.
Each box costs $US3 ($AU4).99 ($AU6).
Enjoy a Valentine’s Day nightcap with Moser Roth’s chocolate bars.
Finish your date night by enjoying something sweet
, like these chocolate bars that cost $US1.99 ($AU3) apiece.
They’re available in flavors like dark hazelnut, dark cranberry, or white vanilla.
Enjoy gluten-free versions of your favorite meals with liveGfree’s cheesy skillets.
You don’t have to miss out on your favorite comfort foods to follow a gluten-free diet
.
Snag liveGfree’s cheesy stroganoff or cheeseburger noodles for $US2 ($AU3).39. Each package contains about five servings.
Make breakfast simple with Specially Selected’s croissants.
You can grab a pack of premade flaky and buttery croissants for just $US2 ($AU3).99.
Enjoy them with coffee for breakfast or throw them in your bag for an easy snack.
