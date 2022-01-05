20 of the best things to get at Aldi this month for under $5

Aldi has stocked its shelves for January with Valentine’s Day treats and plant-based foods.
Enjoy a romantic date night with festive, pink Lofthouse cookies or heart-shaped pasta.
Make plant-based eating easy with Beyond Meat’s burger patties and meatballs.
Earth Grown’s Southwest-chik’n or chik’n-and-pepper burritos make plant-based eating easy.
Whether you’re a seasoned vegetarian or simply planning to cut down on meat, these flavorful burritos can make lunch and dinner more exciting.
Choose from Southwest-chik’n or chik’n-and-pepper options for $3.99 each.
Earth Grown’s mushroom-risotto or lentil veggie burgers offer a unique twist on conventional plant-based patties.
Aldi is offering plant-based burgers made to taste like mushroom risotto or protein-packed lentils.
Pair them with a bun and toppings of your choice.
Each pack sells for $3.99.
Celebrate Valentine’s Day early with Lofthouse’s frosted sugar cookies.
You know a holiday is around the corner when you see themed Lofthouse cookies hitting grocery-store shelves.
Enjoy these Valentine’s Day sugar cookies all winter long for $2.89 a container.
Fuel your mornings and muscles with Breakfast Best’s protein buttermilk-and-vanilla waffles.
If you’re planning to work out in the mornings, you’ll need the right fuel to build those muscles after pumping iron.
These buttermilk-and-vanilla protein waffles are a tasty breakfast and boast an impressive 12 grams of protein per serving.
Grab a box of 10 waffles for $2.99.
Keep hunger at bay with Power Up’s antioxidant or Mega Omega trail mixes.
Having nutritious snacks on hand can keep your stomach from growling even on your busiest days, and these trail mixes fit the bill for $4.95 each.
Choose from the antioxidant mix — with raisins, dried blueberries, dried cranberries, dark chocolate, walnuts, and pecans — or the Mega Omega option — with walnuts, almonds, pumpkin seeds, dried mango, and dried cranberries.
Whole and Simple’s riced-cauliflower bowls are available in two flavorful options.
These bowls combine chicken, black beans, and veggies with cauliflower rice for a balanced meal that takes just minutes to prepare.
Available in two flavors — street corn and cilantro lime — they cost $2.99 per box.
Dip, dunk, or drizzle Earth Grown’s vegan salad dressings.
Cutting out dairy can be challenging, but skipping on milk, eggs, and cheese doesn’t have to make for bland meals.
You can dip fried cauliflower in vegan ranch or spice up your salads with Caesar dressing for just $3.99 a bottle.
Elevate a dinner date with Reggano’s Valentine’s Day pasta.
Make your date night special by cooking dinner at home. This heart-shaped pasta would pair well with any homemade or store-bought sauce.
Each bag costs $1.99.
Skip the prep with these ready-made Earth Grown tofu cubes.
Tofu is a great source of plant-based protein but often requires some extra preparation, like pressing and marinating, to make it taste great.
These tofu cubes come pressed and ready to toss with whole grains and veggies for a quick, wholesome meal.
Choose from barbecue or sesame-ginger flavors for $3.29 each.
Beyond Meat’s plant-based patties rival real beef.
Since it hit shelves in 2012, Beyond Meat has grown in popularity.
Even though its burgers are now on many menus, and you can also make them at home for the impressively low price of $3.99 a pack.
You can also snag Beyond Meat’s plant-based meatballs.
Beyond Meat offers more than just burger patties. Now, you can also get plant-based meatballs that taste and feel like the real thing — just add your favorite sauce.
Each package is $4.99.
Upgrade your morning coffee with Califia Farms’ cinnamon-roll oat creamer.
Add a splash of cinnamon-roll flavor to your coffee with this oat-based creamer.