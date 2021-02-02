16 of the best things to get at Aldi this month for under $5

Aldi Aldi is offering a number of affordable products this month.

Aldi, a budget-friendly grocery chain, is offering an array of items this February for under $US5.

There are several pizza options available this month, including a breakfast variety.

Get ready for Valentine’s Day with affordable treats and gifts.

Each month, budget grocer Aldi stocks its shelves with exciting affordable products.

This month, you can expect a wide variety of snacks, desserts, and Valentine’s Day gifts.

Whether you’re looking for fresh dinner ideas or gifts for your Valentine, here are the best things to get at Aldi this month for under $US5:

Dinner has never been more exciting thanks to the new Mama Cozzi’s pickle and jalapeño-popper pizzas.

Aldi Mama Cozzi’s Pizza Kitchen thin-crust, jalapeño-popper pizza.

Aldi is offering several frozen-pizza options this month, and two of the most interesting picks are the dill-pickle pizza and the jalapeño-popper pizza.

Either option is great if you’re looking to spice up your pizza night for $US3.99.

Aldi is also stocking a macaroni-and-cheese deli pizza.

Aldi Mama Cozzi’s Pizza Kitchen take-and-bake mac-and-cheese pizza.

This take-and-bake macaroni-and-cheese pizza combines two delicious dishes into one mouth-watering dinner.

Plus, at $US4.99 for a 12-inch pizza, it’s much cheaper than ordering delivery.

If that wasn’t enough, you can also enjoy pizza for breakfast.

Aldi Mama Cozzi’s Pizza Kitchen biscuit-crust breakfast pizza.

Enjoy pizza for breakfast, lunch, and dinner for only $US3.99.

This savoury meal features a flaky biscuit crust topped with cheese, sausage, and gravy.

Stick to your goals with these keto-friendly cookies.

Aldi Benton’s keto-friendly cookie varieties.

If your 2021 resolutions are starting to waver, Aldi is here to save the day.

Indulge your sweet tooth and stick to your goals with these keto-friendly cookie options in chocolate chip or double chocolate.

Each bag is just $US2.99.

Brekki’s overnight oats make for a quick and easy breakfast.

Aldi Brekki overnight oats in assorted flavours.

Enjoy an easy and filling breakfast with Brekki’s overnight-oats cups in vanilla cinnamon, bananas and maple brown sugar, and strawberries.

This convenient, grab-and-go breakfast option retails at $US3.99 each.

Mornings have never been easier thanks to Park Street Deli’s egg bites.

Aldi Park Street Deli egg bites in bacon and Swiss and spinach and feta.

Starting February 10, you can enjoy sous-vide egg bites at home for $US2.79.

There are two flavours available: bacon and Swiss and spinach and feta.

These breakfast-inspired meatballs are great any time of day.

Aldi Breakfast Best French toast-and-maple flavored meatballs.

If you’re looking for something to spice up your brunch spread, check out these flavored breakfast meatballs in French toast and maple or bacon, egg, and cheese.

Each bag costs $US4.99.

Aldi is also offering keto ice-cream pints in a variety of flavours.

Aldi Sundae Shoppe keto ice creams in salted caramel and brownie batter.

These assorted ice cream pints – in salted caramel, brownie batter, and butter pecan – are another tasty, keto-approved treat.

Each pint costs just $US3.99.

Add the Park Street Deli avocado dip to your sandwiches or serve with fresh veggies.

Aldi Park Street Deli avocado dip and spread in garlic herb and jalapeño lime.

This creamy avocado sauce goes great on a bagel or sandwich, or you can serve it alongside pretzels, chips, and veggies.

The perfectly portioned avocado dips and spreads go for $US4.49 a pack.

Skip the drive-thru with Kirkwood’s whole-grain or blazin’-hot chicken fries.

Aldi Kirkwood spicy chicken fries.

You don’t have to go to a drive-thru to get your beloved chicken fries. Aldi is offering its own version in two flavours: whole grain and blazin’ hot.

For $US4.99 a box, this is even cheaper than most fast food, too.

The Southern Grove chickpea snacks are perfectly crunchy and salty.

Aldi Southern Grove chickpea snacks in sea salt and barbecue.

Enjoy a crunchy, savoury snack with these chickpeas in sea salt and barbecue flavours for $US2.99 each.

Save money on take-out with the Fusia’s crab Rangoon.

Aldi Fusia frozen crab Rangoon.

Aldi is offering several alternatives to your regular fast food and take-out orders.

Starting February 10, you can grab a box of frozen crab Rangoon for only $US2.49.

Chicken-tikka or vegetable samosas are a quick, tasty appetizer.

Aldi Journey to India’s mini vegetable samosas.

Another delicious take-out alternative, these mini chicken-tikka or vegetable samosas are bite-sized, making them an ideal appetizer or quick lunch.

Each box is $US4.99.

Soothe sore muscles with these aromatic bath salts.

Aldi Body Glove muscle soaks in various scents.

If your home workouts have you feeling sore, you can find some relief with these muscle soaks for $US3.99.

In addition to relaxing tight muscles, scents like eucalyptus and bergamot will put your mind at ease.

Get ahead on spring cleaning with the affordable Crofton fridge trays.

Aldi Crofton clear fridge trays.

Spring is just around the corner, so now is a great time to get a head start on cleaning and organising your home.

Refrigerator organisers can be costly, but Aldi is now offering a more affordable line of trays in assorted sizes for $US4.99 each.

These versatile trays are also ideal for organising your pantry or bathroom cabinet.

Surprise your sweetie with a Valentine’s Day cactus or succulent.

Aldi Aldi is offering a number of Valentine’s Day treats and gifts.

Break out of the annual gift-giving rut with these cute cacti and succulents.

At $US3.99, they’re also much cheaper and more unique than a bouquet of roses.

