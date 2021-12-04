18 of the best things to get at Aldi this month for under $5

Baker’s Corner jumbo-cookie kits are a crowd-pleasing dessert.

If you’re heading to a holiday potluck or prepping a wintry dinner and dessert for family, consider one of Baker’s Corner’s jumbo-cookie kits.

The reindeer-crunch cookie kit includes a white chocolate-cranberry cookie mix and pecan pieces. Santa’s sugar-and-spice kit includes a caramel, sugar, and spice cookie mix.

Both kits cost $US4.99 ($AU7) and include a 9-inch (23cm) foil pan, so you can just bake and take the cookie on the go.