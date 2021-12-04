18 of the best things to get at Aldi this month for under $5

Choose from a star-shaped pizza topped with cheddar, mozzarella, and bell peppers or a tree-shaped pizza with cheddar, spinach, bell peppers, and a pesto cream sauce for $US2.49 ($AU4) each.
Three Mills gingerbread mulled wine is sure to fill you with holiday cheer.
Nothing says holiday season quite like mulled wine or gingerbread.
Combining red wine with warm spices makes this drink perfect for serving a crowd, gifting a host, or cracking open while decorating gingerbread houses.
Each bottle is $US4.99 ($AU7).
Dunk, drizzle, or sprinkle Clancy’s pretzel rods and holiday shapes.
Clancy’s 18-ounce (510.29g) buckets of pretzels are the perfect place to start for quick holiday treats.
Available in rods or holiday shapes like stockings and bells, the pretzels can be enjoyed plain, or you could dunk them in colorful melted chocolate and sprinkles for a festive touch.
Each container is $US4.29 ($AU6).
Baker’s Corner jumbo-cookie kits are a crowd-pleasing dessert.
If you’re heading to a holiday potluck or prepping a wintry dinner and dessert for family, consider one of Baker’s Corner’s jumbo-cookie kits.
The reindeer-crunch cookie kit includes a white chocolate-cranberry cookie mix and pecan pieces. Santa’s sugar-and-spice kit includes a caramel, sugar, and spice cookie mix.
Both kits cost $US4.99 ($AU7) and include a 9-inch (23cm) foil pan, so you can just bake and take the cookie on the go.
Crafty Cooking Kits Elf on the Shelf baking kits are easy and fun.
‘Tis the season for baking. Make cookies and cupcakes for friends, family, neighbors, and coworkers with easy-to-follow baking kits that include mixes, frosting, icings, sprinkles, and/or decorative pieces.
Choose from iced sugar cookies, decal sugar cookies, or frosted holiday cupcakes for $US3.49 ($AU5) each.
Add some sparkle to your cookies with Nestle’s disco semi-sweet and edible-glitter morsels.
You can also skip the full baking kits and just spice up your own creations with Nestle’s sparkling morsels.
They’re sure to light up the faces of kids and adults alike.
Stock up for only $US2.48 ($AU4) a bag.
Add Nestle’s peppermint-hot cocoa mix to all your favorite desserts.
For more baking fun, consider Nestle’s peppermint-hot cocoa bag of “morsels and more,” including chocolate chips, peppermint-swirl pieces, and mini marshmallows.
The red-and-white gnocchi is made with potatoes and is shaped as mittens and Santa hats. The green-and-white gnocchi is made with potatoes and spinach and is shaped like stars and Christmas trees.
Try both for $US1.99 ($AU3) each.
Reggano’s Christmas-shaped pasta makes any dinner merry and bright.
Festive gnocchi isn’t the only holiday pasta available at Aldi this season.
For a wheat-based pasta, Reggano’s festive bags feature traditional-, red-, and green-colored noodles shaped like Santa, reindeer, and sleds.
Each bag is only $US0.99 ($AU1).
For the host with the most, gift Southern Grove holiday nut packs.
Holiday nuts make for a great gift, or you can add them to your charcuterie spread.
Southern Grove’s festive options come in sweet or savory packs. The sweet trio includes chai-spiced almonds, honey-glazed pecans, and peanut brittle. The savory trio includes rosemary almonds, a Sicilian snack mix, and a “preferred nut blend.”
You can try both for $US4.99 ($AU7) each.
Gift the Desert Heat hot-sauce set to all the foodies on your list.
Dunk pretzels, chips, veggies, and more in Park Street Deli’s seasonal flavors, or spread them on sandwiches.
Choose from blue-cheese-pecan or truffle flavors for $US4.99 ($AU7) each.
The Benton’s double-chocolate and caramel macaroons taste homemade.
You don’t have to spend all afternoon making desserts for a holiday gathering.
Instead, grab Benton’s double-chocolate or caramel macaroons.
Each pack of six is $US1.99 ($AU3).
Make quick, delicious weeknight dinners with Kirkwood stuffed chicken.
In the days before Christmas and New Year’s Eve, you’ll probably spend most of your energy wrapping gifts and prepping holiday meals. Give yourself a break with Kirkwood’s premade stuffed chicken breasts. They pair well with a side of rice, veggies, or pasta.
Choose from chicken stuffed with broccoli and Swiss or chicken cordon bleu for $US4.99 ($AU7) a bag.
The Specially Selected chocolate or fruit bonbons make great last-minute gifts.
If you made your gift list, checked it twice, and forgot your cousin’s new wife, you can pick up a package of bonbons at Aldi for only $US4.49 ($AU6).
The chocolate bonbons include hazelnut, caramel, and dark-chocolate fillings paired with cookie crumbs. The fruit bonbons include raspberry, passion-fruit, and pistachio fillings also paired with cookie crumbs.
Pair pizzas with Mama Cozzi’s Pizza Kitchen cauliflower breadsticks.
You’ve had mashed cauliflower, cauliflower pizza crust, and cauliflower rice. Now, try Mama Cozzi’s Pizza Kitchen’s cauliflower breadsticks.
Each six-pack of gluten-free breadsticks is only $US3.49 ($AU5).
Switch up your favorite pasta recipes with Palmini heart-of-palm noodles.
If you want to mix up pasta night, consider Palmini’s heart-of-palm-based pastas.
Options include linguine, angel hair, and lasagna.
Each one is gluten-free and available for $US2.99 ($AU4).