20 of the best things to get at Aldi this month for under $5
Paige Bennett
Nov. 6, 2021, 11:50 AM
You can snag several festive products at this November. Aldi
Aldi is stocking its shelves with an array of festive, affordable foods this November.
You can snag flavored pie crusts, mini lava cakes, and pumpkin cookies for an easy dessert.
Seasonally inspired ravioli and dips are available for under $US5 ($AU7) at the budget grocery chain.
This Season’s Choice sweet-potato casserole makes for a quick, easy side dish.
This sweet-potato casserole comes with a praline topping. Aldi
Whether you want a
comforting weeknight dinner
or are planning ahead for Thanksgiving, this sweet-potato casserole may fit the bill.
Each box, which you can keep stored in the freezer, is $US3 ($AU4).99 ($AU5) and features a sweet-potato base topped with a crunchy praline topping.
Mama Cozzi’s Pizza Kitchen shakes up tradition with this new green-bean-casserole deli pizza.
Simply bake this Mama Cozzi’s pizza in the oven. Aldi
If you’re in a creative rut when it comes to dinner, check out this green-bean-casserole deli pizza.
It features a thin crust, creamy mushroom sauce, onions, mozzarella, and white cheddar, as well as green beans and crispy fried onions, of course.
A
12-inch pizza costs $US4.79 ($AU6).
Priano’s turkey-cranberry or Bourbon-sweet-potato ravioli brings Thanksgiving flavors to the table.
Each pack of ravioli costs under $US3 ($AU4). Aldi
Thanksgiving dinner usually features a lot of
comforting dishes
, so you might as well savor those flavors all month long.
You can find these packs of turkey-cranberry and Bourbon-sweet-potato ravioli at Aldi this month for just $US2.79 ($AU4) each.
Shamrock Farms’ pecan-pie eggnog is like dessert in a bottle.
This eggnog is pecan-pie flavored. Aldi
Eggnog season has arrived. Whether you prefer it chilled and spiked or warm and plain, it’s a surprisingly versatile, seasonal drink.
Aldi is stocking up a pecan-pie-flavored version that’s described as “rich, creamy, and
sweet as pie.”
It costs $US3 ($AU4).49 per quart, so make the most of it while you can.
Bring Bake Shop’s pumpkin or pumpkin-snickerdoodle cookies to family potlucks.
Bake Shop is ‘s bakery brand. Aldi
To
satisfy your sweet tooth
, pick up a batch of these pumpkin or pumpkin-snickerdoodle cookies for $US2.85 ($AU4).
They’d also be a great option to bring to family gatherings.
Add Emporium Selection’s and Jasper Hill Farm’s Vault 5 Cheddar and Cave-Aged Cheddar to cheese plates or sandwiches.
These unique cheddars are versatile. Aldi
Cheese boards are perfect for any occasion, and you can’t go wrong by adding these
unique cheddars
to your spread.
The Vault 5 Cheddar is described as “sweet and melty,” making it a great option for a fall-inspired grilled cheese with caramelized onions or fig jam.
Grab each block of cheese for $US4.99 ($AU7).
Choceur’s melting snowmen make hot chocolate fun.
These melting snowmen can make a cup of hot chocolate. Aldi
Hot-chocolate bombs were
popular last winter
, and Aldi is stocking up on its own adorable version this year.
Shaped like a snowman, this melting treat is made of white chocolate and filled with marshmallows and dark-chocolate chips for a sweet, fun surprise.
Each melting snowman costs $US1.99 ($AU3).
Stay warm with these Chef’s Cupboard bone broths.
You can buy this bone broth in the flavors rosemary lemon, Thai basil, and turmeric. Aldi
If you’re looking for a more savory
hot beverage
to get you through the chilly days ahead, Aldi has you covered with chicken bone broths in three different flavors — rosemary lemon, Thai basil, and turmeric.
Grab a jar for just $US3 ($AU4).49.
Diamond’s chocolate-nut or pecan-pie crust can make dessert much easier.
You can pick up a premade pie crust at . Aldi
It’s that time of year when people spend days making pies to serve at Thanksgiving dinner or simply share with friends, family, and neighbors.
So
skip the hassle of making a crust from scratch by using these convenient and flavorful chocolate-nut or pecan-pie premade options, which cost $US3 ($AU4).48.
Surprise your pup with Heart to Tail’s dog-friendly frozen treats.
Your pup can enjoy original or cheese-and-bacon frozen cups. Aldi
Even your
furry friend
has something to look forward to this month. Aldi is releasing pup-friendly ice cream in small, portioned tubs.
For $US2.99 ($AU4), you can snag a box that includes four frozen treats in two different flavors — original or cheese and bacon.
Snack on Specially Selected’s classic or orange dark-chocolate Mint Thins.
You can snag classic or orange Mint Thins this month. Aldi
Perfect for stashing in the freezer and snacking on all month long, these
luxurious treats
feature a classic- or orange-mint center enrobed in dark chocolate.
Each box costs $US3 ($AU4).29.
Pair Park Street Deli’s cranberry-jalapeño and spicy-pepper dips with chips, veggies, or Thanksgiving leftovers.
Park Street Deli’s cranberry-jalapeño dip is both sweet and spicy. Aldi
Innovative spins on November staples, these
dips take classic flavors
and turn them into the perfect accompaniment to chips, veggies, or cheese.
You could even spread them on a sandwich stacked with leftover turkey.
Each container of cranberry-jalapeno or spicy-pepper dip costs $US3 ($AU4).99 ($AU5).
Sundae Shoppe’s holiday gelato flights offer festive flavors.
This Sundae Shoppe flight includes pumpkin-pie, candy-cane, and eggnog gelato. Aldi
If you’re feeling indecisive over dessert, try this gelato trio in
seasonal flavors
like candy cane, pumpkin pie, and eggnog.
Each flight of three costs $US3 ($AU4).99 ($AU5).
Choceur’s Santa, reindeer, and snowman chocolate characters would make great gifts.
These chocolate characters come in adorable shapes. Aldi
These cute characters that depict either Santa, a reindeer, or a snowman would make great stocking stuffers or small gifts for friends, coworkers, and family members.
Each hollow chocolate character costs $US3 ($AU4).99 ($AU5).
Specially Selected’s winter chocolate truffles are ideal for gifting.
These Specially Selected truffles come in two varieties. Aldi
Chocolate truffles are another great gifting option.
Choose from a box of assorted milk-, dark-, and white-chocolate truffles, or a seasonal pack of “winter classics” that look
especially festive.
Each box is $US4.99 ($AU7).
Serve Carr Valley Cheese’s bread cheese as an appetizer.
These bread cheeses are versatile. Aldi
Aldi is releasing an assortment of bread cheeses, which you can heat up in an oven or skillet and dip in sauces or serve with toppings like nuts, jam, or honey.
Choose from plain, garlic, or bacon options that cost $US3 ($AU4).49.
Clancy’s Mistletoe Mix or pretzel gift box can satisfy sweet and salty cravings.
These Clancy snack boxes would work for tasty gifts. Aldi
These holiday gift boxes feature either chocolate-covered pretzels or a “mistletoe” snack mix of
peanut-butter cups
, pretzels, chocolate candies, and more.
Pick up a box for $US3 ($AU4).49.
Try Sundae Shoppe’s holiday character pops for a chilly treat.
These ice-cream pops come in fun, festive shapes. Aldi
For those who don’t mind
enjoying ice cream
on colder days, these pops boast plenty of holiday cheer.
You can choose from an array of festive options: vanilla-flavored Christmas trees; caramel, chocolate, and strawberry reindeer; or vanilla-and-strawberry snowmen.
Each box contains four ice-cream pops and costs $US1.79 ($AU2).
Plan a decadent date night with Belmont’s mini lava cakes.
Belmont’s mini lava cakes would make for a great dessert. Aldi
Enjoy these decadent, bite-size treats without the hassle or mess
typically required to make lava cakes
.
Serve them up for date night or as a sweet midnight snack.
Each pack of six miniature lava cakes is $US3 ($AU4).99 ($AU5).
Upgrade cozy beverages with Benton’s mug toppers.
You can dip these Benton mug toppers into your drink. Aldi
These toppers are designed to sit on the edge of your mug, and they’re often delicious dipped into whatever hot beverage you’re sipping.
This November, Aldi is releasing gingerbread-person-shaped mug toppers made from a crunchy butter cookie that you can
pair with coffee, hot chocolate, or eggnog.
A box costs $US1.99 ($AU3).