20 of the best things to get at Aldi this month for under $5

Mama Cozzi’s Pizza Kitchen shakes up tradition with this new green-bean-casserole deli pizza.

It features a thin crust, creamy mushroom sauce, onions, mozzarella, and white cheddar, as well as green beans and crispy fried onions, of course.

A 12-inch pizza costs $US4.79 ($AU6).