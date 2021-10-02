20 of the best items to get at Aldi this month for under $5
Paige Bennett
Aldi is offering a number of seasonal products this month that you’ll want for all your fall events.
The store is offering themed pizzas, pastas, and cheeses for Halloween.
There are also plenty of pumpkin products, including cheesecake, whipped cream, and cookies.
Reese’s pumpkins are coming to Aldi in time for Halloween.
The Reese’s peanut-butter-cup pumpkins will be hitting shelves this month, just in time to stock up for Halloween.
The bags cost $US4.88 ($AU7).
Tootsie caramel-apple pops are also great for trick-or-treaters.
Another Halloween candy staple, caramel-apple pops are going for $US2.58 ($AU4) a bag at Aldi.
Complete your cheese boards with Emporium Selection Transylvanian cheeses.
Celebrate the season with a themed cheese or charcuterie board.
The Emporium Selection Transylvanian cheeses can be paired with crackers, jams, apple butter, or just eaten alone.
Each block is only $US1.99 ($AU3), and you can choose from the standard hard cheese or cheese soaked in red wine.
Top your homemade lattes with Gay Lea dairy-free, pumpkin-spice whipped topping.
Upgrade your morning latte with Gay Lea’s dairy-free whipped topping made from coconut cream.
The seasonal flavor is perfect for homemade pumpkin-spice lattes.
Each can is only $US2.99 ($AU4).
Brew some spooky Barissimo Halloween-themed coffee.
You can really get into the Halloween spirit with Aldi’s spooky coffee blends.
Choose from Raven’s Roast, a medium roast with honey and fruit notes, or Sleepy Hollow, a medium roast with orange and apple notes, for $US3.99 ($AU5) a bag.
The Specially Selected pumpkin-spice brioche is impressively versatile.
From French toast to bread pudding, the autumnal sliced brioche
can do it all.
Plus the pumpkin-spice flavor is perfect for crisp October mornings.
Grab a loaf for $US3.99 ($AU5).
You’ll want to put Berryhill apple-cider spread and pumpkin butter on everything.
Serve the Berryhill pumpkin butter and apple-cider spread on toast, on top of ice cream, or eat it by the spoonful.
At $US2.79 ($AU4) a jar, grabbing one of these seasonal spreads is much easier than spending hours making them in a slow cooker, but they’re just as delicious.
Don’t hit the trails without one of these fall mixes.
Fall is one of the best times of year to hit the hiking trails
.
Pair your weekend hike with one of Aldi’s fun fall trail mixes in caramel apple, pumpkin spice, or candy corn.
Each bag is $US3.49 ($AU5).
Satisfy your sweet tooth with Bake Shop apple-cider or pumpkin-pie cookies.
Fall is the time to eat all the apple and pumpkin desserts, starting with Aldi’s Bake Shop cookies
.
Boxes are available in apple-cider and pumpkin-pie flavors for $US2.99 ($AU4) each.
Reggano Halloween pasta makes for a fun, easy dinner.
Weeknight dinners don’t have to be boring. Specially Selected’s festive pasta features Halloween-themed noodles in the shape of pumpkins, spiders, and bats.
Pair the pasta with protein and sautéed veggies for a quick dinner for $US1.99 ($AU3) a bag.
In the Mix’s Halloween cookie kits are a family-friendly holiday activity.
The In the Mix cookie kits have everything you need to make skull- or monster-themed sugar cookies with icing and decorations.
Each box is $US2.49 ($AU3) and makes 12 cookies.
You’ll want to try all of the Emporium Selection Halloween cheeses.
Aldi’s Halloween-themed cheeses are great for any cheese platter or creamy recipe.
Choose from “Bat Knit Crazy” cheddar, “Freaky Franken” sage Derby, “No Rest for the Wicked” Wensleydale with strawberry and prosecco, or “Scary Pumpkin Spice” Wensleydale for $US3.99 ($AU5) each.
It doesn’t get cuter than Mama Cozzi’s Pizza Kitchen’s pumpkin and ghost pizzas.
If you really love a theme, you won’t be able to get enough of the adorable pumpkin- and ghost-shaped cheese pizzas at Aldi.
Try each one for $US2.49 ($AU3).
Skip a full day of baking with the Bake Shop pumpkin or pecan cheesecakes.
Cheesecake is famously tricky to bake at home, but it can also be pricey to purchase at the grocery store.
Aldi comes to the rescue with two seasonal cheesecakes — pumpkin and pecan — for $US4.99 ($AU7) each.
Fremont Fish Market stuffed clams are an impressive but simple dinner idea.
The Fremont wild-caught stuffed clams will surely impress dinner guests.
You can store them in the freezer, and they take just minutes to prepare.
A pack of nine costs $US4.99 ($AU7).
No charcuterie board is complete without these Specially Selected premium salamis.
If you’re planning to make a charcuterie board or two this season, you’ll want to pair high-quality cheeses with premium meats, like Specially Selected’s assorted salami options.
Choose from soppressata, Pinot Grigio, Genoa, or Chianti salamis for $US4.29 ($AU6) each.
Enjoy Casa Mamita chicken or black-bean mini empanadas as an appetizer.
The Casa Mamita mini empanadas make for a great appetizer before dinner or for game day.
Choose from chicken with creamy cheese or black bean, corn, and pepper jack.
Each box of 12 mini empanadas is $US4.79 ($AU7).
Aldi’s Specially Selected goat-cheese risottos make dinner easier than ever.
Risotto is an indulgent dinner, but it typically requires a lot of patience to make.
Aldi has three easy-to-make goat-cheese risottos in cozy flavors: truffle, garlic and herb, and black pepper.
Each box is $US4.99 ($AU7).
Enjoy Bake Shop pumpkin doughnuts all season long.
Aldi is selling half-dozen boxes of glazed pumpkin-spice doughnuts
for $US3.49 ($AU5) that are perfect for fall.
Prepare dinner in minutes with Mama Cozzi’s Pizza Kitchen kale-and-ricotta deli pizza.
If you’re looking for an easy dinner option before you head out for trick-or-treating or a Halloween party, the Mama Cozzi
kale-and-ricotta pizza will do the trick. Plus it’s only $US4.79 ($AU7).