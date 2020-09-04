14 of the best things to get at Aldi this month for under $5

Aldi This month, Aldi has flavored coffees and chips.

Aldi, a budget-friendly grocery store chain, is offering an array of new items throughout September to help shoppers welcome the fall season.

The store’s latest offerings include sweets and coffees in seasonal flavours, savoury dishes perfect for cooler weather, and pumpkin-themed home decor.

Some other under-$US5 highlights include sweet apple wine, frozen soup, and popcorn.

To kick off autumn, the budget-friendly grocery store Aldi is selling a variety of seasonally appropriate products throughout September.

From fall-inspired snacks to seasonal home decor, here are some of the best things to get at Aldi this month for under $US5:

Relax on a crisp fall evening with Pacific Fruit Vineyards’ sweet apple wine.

Aldi Pacific Fruit Vineyards’ sweet apple wine.

Featuring natural apple flavour, this sweet wine from Burlwood Cellars is the perfect way to celebrate, relax, and enjoy the season.

And at only $US3.49 per bottle, lovers of sweet wine can stock up.

Turn up the volume with the unique flavours of Clancy’s potato chips.

Aldi Clancy’s chips.

Clancy’s latest wavy potato chip flavours for September are as delicious as they are unique.

Available in loaded bacon and cheddar or fried-pickle ranch, each bag is only $US1.69.

Wake up to fall flavours with Barissimo’s seasonal coffee varieties.

Aldi Barissimo’s seasonal coffee varieties.

There’s no better way to wake up on a cool, fall morning than with deliciously flavored hot coffee.

Aldi has you covered with its selection of seasonal, light-roast coffee varieties from Barissimo. The selection includes maple bacon, bourbon, caramel, and apple crisp.

Each bag retails for $US3.79.

Specially Selected’s pumpkin-cheesecake-drizzled caramel corn is the perfect seasonal snack.

Aldi Specially Selected’s pumpkin-cheesecake-drizzled caramel corn.

Savour the flavours of fall for only $US2.99 when you grab a bag of Specially Selected’s pumpkin-cheesecake-drizzled caramel corn.

This sweet caramel corn is dusted with pumpkin-pie spices and drizzled with a decadent cheesecake topping.

Decorate your home for the season with Huntington Home’s adorable fabric pumpkins.

Aldi Decorative pumpkins from Aldi.

Aldi is making it easy for fans of fall to get in the spirit with their array of decorative fabric pumpkins.

For $US4.99 you can grab either one large pumpkin, a set of two medium pumpkins, or a set of five mini pumpkins – all in assorted colours and patterns that are perfect for autumn.

L’oven Fresh protein bread is perfect for those who want extra plant-based protein in their diet.

Aldi L’oven Fresh protein bread.

L’oven Fresh will be bringing the protein this September with plant-based protein bread. At 9 grams of protein per slice, your sandwich will have a nice protein boost.

Each loaf retails for $US3.99.

Deutsche Küche’s imported strudels are great for dessert.

Aldi Deutsche Küche’s imported strudel.

Available in three flavours – raspberry chocolate, apple, and caramel apple – Deutsche Küche’s strudel makes it easy to have a sweet treat.

Simply pop the flaky German pastries in your oven to heat and then enjoy. Each box contains two strudels and retails for $US2.49.

Season’s Choice fall-inspired risotto varieties are the perfect accompaniment for September dinners.

Aldi Season’s Choice risotto.

Available in two varieties – pumpkin spelt and butternut squash – Season’s Choice risottos are the perfect way to get dinner on the table quickly.

Each variety features a mix of carrots, onions, spices, and a creamy sauce. For only $US2.99, they’re a must-try for fall.

Clancy’s roasted-sweet-corn-flavored popcorn is a unique treat.

Aldi Clancy’s roasted-sweet-corn-flavored popcorn.

Clancy’s flavored popcorn celebrates the flavours of harvest time. Each 6-ounce bag of the air-popped and lightly seasoned popcorn retails for $US1.99.

Aunt Maple’s pancake and waffle mix in pumpkin spice or banana chocolate chip make breakfast easy.

Aldi Aunt Maple’s pancake mix in pumpkin spice or banana chocolate chip.

We can’t all make homemade pancakes and waffles every day, but Aunt Maple’s mixes make breakfast easy.

Available in either pumpkin-spice or banana chocolate chip flavours, each mix can be used for light and fluffy pancakes or waffles. Each box retails for $US2.69.

Pumpkin-spice season is here, and Benton’s sandwich cookies are a great way to celebrate.

Aldi Benton’s pumpkin-spice-flavored creme cookies.

Pumpkin-spice lovers rejoice! Benton’s cookies are now available in the classic autumnal flavour. At only $US1.99 per package, these are the perfect seasonal treat.

Simply Nature’s butternut-squash crackers are gluten-free, vegan, and available in two flavours.

Aldi Simply Nature’s butternut-squash crackers.

These crackers from Simple Nature are made with real butternut squash and seasoned in two ways – sea salt or cinnamon brown sugar.

Whether you choose the sweet or savoury varieties, both are gluten-free and vegan-friendly. Each 4-ounce box retails for $US2.99.

Smell the scents of autumn while also adding decor to the home with Huntington Home’s pumpkin-shaped candles.

Aldi Huntington Home’s pumpkin-shaped candles.

Huntington Home’s pumpkin-shaped candles can add wonderful scents and autumnal decor to your home. They’re available in three scents – pumpkin toffee, sippin’ cider, and pumpkin frosting.

Made of mercury glass, each candle retails for $US4.99.

Get a meal on the table quickly with Bremer Bistro’s frozen soups.

Aldi Bremer Bistro’s frozen soups.

Available in ether loaded-potato or grilled-cheese-tomato flavours, Bremer Bistro’s frozen soups make it easy to warm up this autumn.

The loaded-potato variety features potatoes, bacon, and cheddar cheese. The grilled-cheese-tomato version features tomato soup with cheddar cheese and croutons.

Each pack of soup contains two servings and sells for $US3.99.

