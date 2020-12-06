16 of the best things to get at Aldi this month for under $5

Aldi Aldi has a lot of festive products this month.

Aldi, a budget-friendly grocery chain, is offering an array of festive items throughout December for under $US5.

The store is stocking its shelves with Christmas-tree-shaped pizzas and an assortment of festive cheeses.

The chain is also carrying an array of fun and affordable gift ideas, like lotion sets and pet toys.

Aldi’s cauliflower breadsticks and protein-packed cookies can help you kick-start your New Year’s resolutions.

Aldi is making holiday eating and gifting easier than ever this month.

The budget grocery store is stocking its shelves with everything from quick and festive dinner options to affordable stocking stuffers throughout the end of the year.

Here are some of the best things to get at Aldi this December for under $US5:

Deck the cheese platter with Emporium Selection’s festive assortment of cheddars.

Aldi Emporium Selection holiday-themed cheddar-cheese options.

The holiday season is the best time of year for extravagant charcuterie boards, and Aldi’s assortment of festive cheeses will make any spread stand out.

The options include a Santa-shaped cheddar infused with port wine, a snowman-shaped cheddar with caramelised onion, and a star-shaped mature cheddar for $US3.99 each.

No holiday cheese board is complete without Emporium Selection’s mini Gouda cheese trees.

Aldi Emporium Selection’s Gouda holiday trees.

Along with the seasonal cheddar options, Aldi is offering Gouda shaped like little Christmas trees.

For $US3.99, the bite-sized hunks are sure to add a fun holiday touch to any appetizer tray.

Make a quick, but still festive, dinner with one of Mama Cozzi’s Pizza Kitchen’s holiday-themed pies.

Aldi Mama Cozzi’s Pizza Kitchen’s star- and tree-shaped pizzas.

December is a busy time of year for many, and sometimes, you just need something quick to whip up for dinner. Luckily, these frozen pizzas are easy and festive.

Choose from a star-shaped pizza topped with cheddar, mozzarella, and bell peppers or a tree-shaped pizza with cheddar, spinach, bell peppers, and a pesto cream sauce for $US3.99 each.

Priano’s Christmas gnocchi is another festive dinner option that’s ready in minutes.

Aldi Priano Christmas gnocchi.

Another option for a quick dinner is this Christmas-themed gnocchi featuring star- and tree-shaped pasta for just $US3.99 a bag.

Gift loved ones, or yourself, this Desert Heat hot-sauce set.

Aldi Desert Heat four-pack hot-sauce collection.

Looking for an easy gift idea? This hot-sauce collection includes four flavours that can kick any dish up a notch.

For $US4.99, the set features garlic-habanero, chipotle, jalapeño, and cayenne hot sauces.

Swap pricey café drinks for a seasonal Barissimo flavored iced latte.

Aldi Barissimo iced lattes in caramel and peppermint mocha.

For a quick pick-me-up, these iced lattes are much cheaper than making a coffee run.

Choose from caramel or peppermint-mocha single-serving bottles for just $US1.95 each.

Dessert can be fun and wintry with these Sundae Shoppe snowflake cones.

Aldi Sundae Shoppe’s snowflake-themed ice-cream cones.

With a snowflake-shaped topping, these ice-cream cones are perfect for a quick treat at $US3.49 for a box of four.

The chocolate-coated waffle cones are filled with raspberry-and-cream ice cream, raspberry-flavored sauce, and sprinkles.

Opt for a lighter side with Mama Cozzi’s Pizza Kitchen’s cauliflower breadsticks.

Aldi Mama Cozzi’s Pizza Kitchen’s cauliflower breadsticks.

Hitting shelves just in time for New Year’s resolutions, these cauliflower breadsticks are a gluten-free alternative that can be paired with pizza, pasta, soup, or salad.

Reach your resolutions with the Elevation protein and probiotic mini cookies.

Aldi Elevation protein and probiotic mini chocolate-chip cookies.

These protein and probiotic cookies feature 7 grams of protein per serving and can help support digestive health.

Each bag of mini cookies retails for $US2.99.

The 5-inch Christmas cacti are perfect for home decorating or holiday gifting.

Aldi Aldi is selling cacti for under $US5.

These holiday cacti will thrive indoors during the winter months. Plus, they only require minimal care.

Each 5-inch cactus plant ranges from $US3.99 to $US4.49, making them great gifts as well.

Elevate your wintry decor with this Huntington Home tree candle.

Aldi Huntington Home tree candle.

This tree-shaped, gold-dusted candle is an unexpected and festive alternative to classic pillar varieties.

Each luxe candle is $US4.99.

The Huntington Home decorative felt basket can help keep clutter at bay.

Aldi Huntington Home holiday felt basket.

Perfect for holding large indoor plants or new toys, this decorative felt basket is available for just $US4.99.

Choose from a red-and-grey design for a seasonal pop or a more minimalist white-and-grey basket.

The bakers in your life will love this Crofton gift set.

Aldi Crofton baking gift set.

Whether your kitchen supplies need a quick upgrade or you’re looking for a great gift for your favourite home chef, this baking set is a steal.

For $US4.99, you get a baking sheet with a wire cooling rack, a holiday-themed rubber spatula, and a set of colourful measuring spoons.

Soothe dry hands with the My Beauty Spot seven-piece hand-cream collection.

Aldi My Beauty Spot’s hand-cream gift set is $US4.99.

Between diligent handwashing and chilly temperatures, our hands are probably worse for wear this season.

This seven-piece set of hand creams makes for a great stocking stuffer, and the size is perfect to keep in your coat pocket or purse.

Gift your favourite feline friend this Heart to Tail 15-pack of cat toys.

Aldi Heart to Tail’s 15-pack of cat toys.

This pack of 15 cat toys will keep your furry friend occupied until next Christmas.

For just $US4.99, you can pick up a stocking filled with these cat-friendly toys.

Your pup will love the Heart to Tail holiday dog toys.

Aldi Heart to Tail’s penguin dog toy.

Last but not least, fetch these cute, holiday-themed dog toys for your pup for $US3.99 each.

