18 of the best things to get at Aldi this month for under $5

Aldi, a budget-friendly grocery store chain, is offering an array of festive items throughout November for under $US5.

There’ll be plenty of holiday favourites, like sweet potatoes, stuffing, and pumpkin pie, on the shelves.

Some of the top items include festive popcorn tins, fruity wines, meatless turkey breasts, and cosy teas.

This month, Aldi is making holiday celebrations more affordable with plenty of seasonal picks.

From sweet-potato mash for Thanksgiving to gingerbread cookies for the winter holidays, here are some of the best things to get at Aldi this November for under $US5:

Say cheers with Moiselle’s red-wine blends.

Aldi Moiselle Couture Collection wines.

Aldi can help you prepare for all of your virtual holiday happy hours with its berry-forward red wines.

Both blends – raspberry red and blackberry dark red – are $US4.99 a bottle.

Lighten up your Thanksgiving meal with this riced-cauliflower stuffing.

Aldi Season’s Choice’s riced-cauliflower stuffing.

This riced-cauliflower dish is a lighter stuffing option that still tastes delicious. Make it as a quick lunch or dinner side as the days get colder, or whip it up for Thanksgiving for $US2.39 a bag.

The Chef’s Cupboard sweet-potato mash is a versatile side.

Aldi Chef’s Cupboard’s cinnamon sweet-potato mash.

For $US0.89 a bag, this sweet-potato mash can be added to a quick casserole or enjoyed on its own this holiday season.

Clancy’s turkey and stuffing wavy potato chips let you enjoy Thanksgiving flavours all month long.

Aldi Clancy’s turkey and stuffing potato chips.

If you can’t wait until Thanksgiving to satisfy those turkey cravings, check out these uniquely flavored potato chips for $US1.69 a bag.

Priano’s turkey-cranberry and bourbon-sweet-potato ravioli are quick and delicious dinner options.

Aldi Priano’s turkey-cranberry ravioli.

Aldi is selling two autumnal ravioli options this month: turkey cranberry and bourbon sweet potato.

Try them out for $US2.79 per package.

The Season’s Choice mashed cauliflower is a lower-carb alternative to traditional mashed potatoes.

Aldi Season’s Choice’s mashed garlic and herb cauliflower.

Like the mashed sweet potato, this preprepared cauliflower dish is an easy alternative to traditional mashed potatoes for just $US2.49 a bag.

Everyone can enjoy Thanksgiving dinner with Earth Grown’s meat-free turkey breast.

Aldi Earth Grown’s meatless turkey breast.

Similar products can go for around $US10, so this meatless turkey is a bargain at just $US3.99.

It can be a delicious alternative this Thanksgiving for guests who follow a vegetarian or plant-based diet.

Warm up on the coldest days with Simply Nature’s turkey bone broth.

Aldi Simply Nature’s organic turkey bone broth.

This turkey bone broth makes a great base for a variety of soup recipes, and it can also be enjoyed on its own.

At $US2.99 a carton, it will be an affordable and delicious addition to your meals as the weather gets colder.

If baking isn’t your thing, opt for this Belmont pumpkin pie.

Aldi Belmont’s pumpkin pie.

Whether you aren’t much of a baker or you just don’t have the time, this pumpkin pie will only set you back $US3.39 – and it will still look great on a holiday dessert table.

Start your day with festive Benner holiday teas for $US2.19 a box.

Aldi Brenner’s festive candy-cane and cinnamon-spice teas.

These seasonal teas – in candy cane, cinnamon spice, and chai flavours – are sure to get you excited for holiday festivities, even if you’re just getting cosy at home.

Clancy’s popcorn tins make for a cute, easy holiday gift.

Aldi Clancy’s novelty popcorn tins.

These cute popcorn buckets are just $US4.29, and they make for a great gift with their festive, reusable tins.

Sundae Shoppe’s holiday ice-cream pops are a festive and tasty treat.

Aldi Sundae Shoppe’s reindeer ice-cream pops.

These fun ice-cream treats will have everyone feeling festive, and a box of four is just $US1.79.

Clancy’s peppermint-flavored pretzel stars are great for snacking and decorating a holiday spread.

Aldi Clancy’s white-chocolate and peppermint flavored dipped pretzels.

For $US1.99 a bag, you can snack on these peppermint-flavored treats, or you can add them to a holiday charcuterie or dessert board.

Get creative by adding icing and gumdrops to these premade Bake Shop gingerbread cookies.

Aldi Bake Shop’s gingerbread man cookies.

These gingerbread cookies are delicious on their own, but you can also grab some frosting and decorate them without the hassle of baking from scratch.

Pick up a box of the holiday cookies for $US2.99.

Grab these Heart to Tail pet pajamas for your holiday family photos.

Aldi Heart to Tail’s holiday-themed pet pajamas.

These festive pet pajamas are just $US4.99, and they’re perfect for including your furry friends in holiday-card photos.

Stay cosy with this fuzzy Merry Moments holiday throw.

Aldi Merry Moments’ holiday throw blanket.

‘Tis the season for all things comfy and cosy, especially if you’re working from home.

This fuzzy, checked throw will keep you warm on the chilliest days, and the simple pattern can make it a year-round staple for $US4.99.

The Huntington Home ornament candles double as seasonal decor.

Aldi Huntington Home’s decorative ornament candles.

These scented candles are a perfect addition to your holiday decor. And at $US4.99 each, they won’t break the bank if you want one in each colour.

Skip the fuss of wrapping with these Merry Moments holiday gift-bag and gift-box sets.

Aldi Merry Moments’ holiday gift-bag set in a festive yoga print.

Just in time for holiday gift-giving, Aldi is launching cute sets of bags and boxes.

The gift-wrapping sets of 10 are just $US4.99, and they come in an array of festive prints.

