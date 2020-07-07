14 of the best things to get at Aldi this month for under $5

Aldi Aldi is carrying plenty of affordable, summery products this July.

Aldi, a popular budget-friendly grocery chain, is selling a variety of food, home, and lifestyle items for under $US5 throughout the month of July.

The products range from food featuring summer flavours to fun home items, like candles and cactus plants.

This month, Aldi is partnering with Alex’s Lemonade StandFoundation for Childhood Cancer with a variety of lemon-themed items. Some of the proceeds from these items will go to that foundation.

This July, Aldi is selling plenty of unique, affordable items that are perfect for summer.

From home decor to easy meal options, here are some of the best things to get at Aldi this month for under $US5.

Get a refreshing taste of summer with Massimino’s peach Moscato.

Aldi Massimino’s peach Moscato.

This fruity and delicious Moscato wine captures the essence of summer with a delightful peach flavour.

Each bottle retails for only $US4.99.

Mama Cozzi’s Pizza Kitchen’s thin-crust cauliflower pizza will help you get your veggies in.

Aldi Mama Cozzi’s Pizza Kitchen’s thin-crust cauliflower pepperoni pizza.

For those who want to enjoy pizza this summer but also want to get in their servings of vegetables, Mama Cozzi’s Pizza Kitchen’s latest variety will be a great choice.

This frozen, thin-crust pizza is made with a cauliflower crust and features a blend of cheeses and uncured pepperoni for $US4.99.

Earth Grown’s vegan ravioli has all the deliciousness of ravioli without the dairy.

Aldi Earth Grown’s vegan spinach ravioli.

At only $US3.99 each, Earth Grown’s latest vegan ravioli flavours are perfect for a quick lunch or dinner.

Available in spinach or eggplant with yellow pepper, these vegan-friendly ravioli meals are as tasty as they are convenient.

Skip a night of takeout with Fusia Asian Inspirations’ chicken skillet meals.

Aldi Fusia Asian Inspirations’ sweet sesame ginger chicken skillet.

For a night off from cooking without the added expense of eating out, pick up a bag of Fusia Asian Inspirations’ chicken skillet meals for only $US4.99.

They’re available in sweet teriyaki and sweet sesame ginger varieties, and each bag contains over a pound of chicken and vegetables.

Park Street Deli hummus is available in an assortment of flavours this month.

Aldi Park Street Deli hummus in Mediterranean style, lemon dill, and sun-dried tomato.

Park Street Deli is bringing Aldi shoppers an array of hummus flavours this month.

From lemon dill to Mediterranean style to sun-dried tomato, there’s a flavour for every taste and every occasion.

Priced at only $US1.95 each, feel free to try all three throughout the month.

Huntington Home’s collection of summer-scented three-wick candles can help your house smell fresh.

Aldi Huntington Home three-wick candles in Calypso sands, coconut vanilla waffle cone, summer rain, and sweet peach.

Aldi is bringing an assortment of summer scents – summer rain, coconut vanilla waffle cone, sweet peach, and Calypso sands – with its Huntington Home three-wick candles.

Each candle retails for only $US3.99.

Escape to Greece without leaving your house with Journey to’s Mediterranean-inspired dressings.

Aldi Journey to Greece with Greek feta, black garlic and fig balsamic vinaigrette, and tzatziki dressings.

For $US1.99 you can enjoy a taste of the Mediterranean with these delicious salad dressings.

The flavours available are Greek feta, tzatziki, and black garlic and fig balsamic vinaigrette, and they will pair well with just about any salad.

Keep your furry friends cool in the summer heat with Heart to Tail’s pet-cooling bandana.

Aldi Heart to Tail’s pet-cooling bandana.

Whether you and your pet are out for a walk, enjoying a hike, or just hanging by the pool, help keep their temperature regulated with Heart to Tail’s pet-cooling bandana.

You can pick up a bandana for $US4.99.

Enjoy delicious and unique cheeses with Emporium Selection’s lemon Wensleydale assortment.

Aldi Emporium Selection’s Wensleydale cheeses in lemon and honey and limoncello flavours.

Some of the proceeds from these unique, lemon-flavored Wensleydale cheeses will go to Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation for Childhood Cancer

Available for $US3.99 each, the assortment includes Wensleydale cheeses in limoncello or lemon and honey.

Add some greenery to your home with these mini cactus plants.

Aldi Aldi is offering a variety of mini cactus plants this July.

This month, Aldi is offering an array of potted mini cacti.

For only $US2.49, you can grab a few of these little plants to spruce up any room in your home.

Brighten up your kitchen with Joie’s lemon-themed kitchen accessories.

Aldi Joie’s lemon bag clips.

Whether you’re looking to spruce up your kitchen for the summer or just love lemon-themed decor all year long, Joie’s lemon bag clips, ties, and sink strainer are sure to please.

Each accessory retails for only $US2.69, making it an affordable way to deck out your entire kitchen. Some proceeds from these lemon accessories also benefit Alex’s Lemonade Stand.

Breakfast Best’s blueberry pancakes and sausage on a stick make eating on the go easy.

Aldi Breakfast Best’s blueberry pancakes and sausage on a stick.

Enjoy breakfast on the go with Breakfast Best’s blueberry pancakes and sausage on a stick.

These yummy breakfast corn dogs are ready in one minute, and are just $US4.99 for a pack of 10.

Mama Cozzi’s Pizza Kitchen makes snacking easy with mini pizza rings in cheese or pepperoni

Aldi Mama Cozzi’s Pizza Kitchen cheese mini pizza ring.

These mini pizza rings are the perfect afternoon snack.

The pepperoni version is stuffed with mozzarella cheese, pizza sauce, and pepperoni; and the cheese variety features pizza sauce and a blend of mozzarella, provolone, ricotta, Parmesan, and Romano cheeses.

The mini pizza rings retail for $US1.99 each.

Cool off and enjoy something sweet with Sundae Shoppe’s Alex’s Lemonade Stand frozen bars.

Aldi Sundae Shoppe’s Alex’s Lemonade Stand frozen lemonade bars.

Aldi is stocking shelves with a line of frozen lemonade bars available in three flavours – classic lemonade, pink lemonade, and strawberry lemonade – to help you cool off on a hot summer day.

Each box retails for $US2.49 and some proceeds will go to Alex’s Lemonade Stand.

