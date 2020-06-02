The best things you can get at Aldi this month for under $5

Aldi Throughout June, Aldi is selling some unique flavours of chips and sparkling juice.

Aldi, a budget-friendly grocery chain, is releasing a variety of things for under $US5 throughout the month of June.

Some of the highlights include macaroni and cheese pizza, flavored kettle chips, and chicken in fruity sauces.

Aldi is also selling beverages like flavored coffee, sparkling juice, and kombucha.

Aldi is welcoming summer with a variety of exciting finds that will hit store shelves throughout June.

This month, the popular grocery store chain is releasing everything from uniquely flavored snacks and cool desserts to refreshing summer beverages – all at low prices.

Here are some of the best things to get at Aldi this month for under $US5.

Nature’s Nectar sparkling watermelon juice will help you stay refreshed.

Aldi Nature’s Nectar sparkling watermelon juice.

You can add the refreshing taste of watermelon to your summer with Nature’s Nectar sparkling juice beverages. Flavours like watermelon pomegranate acai, cucumber melon, and traditional watermelon are sure to quench your thirst.

Each four-pack is priced at $US3.89.

Mama Cozzi’s macaroni and cheese deli pizza is perfect for cheese lovers.

Aldi Mama Cozzi’s macaroni and cheese deli pizza.

Two favourite foods come together in this take and bake deli pizza.

For $US4.99, you can enjoy this 12-inch pizza complete with cheddar-cheese sauce, macaroni, and a blend of mozzarella and cheddar cheeses.

Cool off with Sundae Shoppe’s summer fruit bars.

Aldi Sundae Shoppe’s summer fruit bars.

Aldi offers three fruity varieties of these bars – pineapple, mango, and summer blend (a mix of strawberries, pineapple, blackberries, and banana).

Each box of four bars is priced at $US2.29.

Park Street Deli chicken comes in light, summery flavours.

Aldi Park Street Deli mango chicken.

Aldi’s Park Street Deli heat and serve chicken is a quick and delicious summer meal option.

Whether you choose the boneless chicken breasts in mango sauce or chicken thighs in apricot sauce, you can have dinner on the table in as little as three minutes.

Each package costs $US4.99, and you get a pound of chicken.

Simply Nature kale chips put a lighter spin on snacking.

Aldi Simply Nature dill pickle kale chips.

For $US2.29, Aldi shoppers can grab a bag of Simply Nature’s vegan kale chips in a variety of flavours, like sea salt or dill pickle.

The Baker’s Corner s’mores jumbo cookie kit has everything you need to get campfire flavour at home.

Aldi Baker’s Corner s’mores jumbo cookie kit.

Complete with a pan, graham-cracker cookie mix, semi-sweet chocolate chips, and mini marshmallows, this kit makes it easy to enjoy the delicious flavour of s’mores without the campfire and without the mess.

The jumbo, 9-inch cookie kit is priced at $US4.99.

Barissimo coffee cups come in bold flavours for summer.

Aldi Barissimo coffee cups in light-roast whiskey.

Add a delicious twist to your morning with Barissimo coffee cups in flavours like vanilla bourbon and light-roast whiskey.

Both varieties are compatible with most single-serve brewers and are made with 100% Arabica coffee.

You can get 18 cups for $US4.99.

Enjoy a nice picnic featuring the Emporium Selection stars and stripes cheese assortment.

Aldi Aldi’s Emporium Selection stars and stripes cheese.

Delicious and festive, Aldi’s Emporium Selection stars and stripes cheese assortment comes in three varieties, including red Leicester with chipotle and peppercorn, Wensleydale with lemon curd and dried blueberries, and star-shaped cheddar.

Each costs $US3.99 and comes in red, white, and blue packaging.

Clancy’s kettle chips come in unique flavours, like Nashville hot chicken and Cuban sandwich.

Aldi Clancy’s kettle chips in Nashville hot chicken flavour.

Perfect for eating on their own or served alongside a sandwich, Clancy’s kettle chips can be found in two savoury flavours this month: Nashville hot chicken and Cuban sandwich.

Each 8-ounce bag is $US1.89.

Simply Nature’s goat cheese macaroni and cheese comes in a variety of flavours.

Aldi Simply Nature’s goat cheese macaroni and cheese.

Aldi is taking boxed mac and cheese to the next level with goat-cheese-based offerings in flavours like alfredo basil and garlic and herb.

Each box is only $US1.49 and is made with real goat cheese.

Season’s Choice sweet potato waffle-cut fries offer a lighter alternative to fast-food fries.

Aldi Season’s Choice sweet potato waffle-cut fries.

Sweet potato fans can get an 18-ounce bag of these waffle-cut fries for $US2.49.

Perfect alongside burgers, hot dogs, and other meals, these fries make for an easy side dish.

Quench your thirst with VitaLife’s fruity kombucha flavours.

Aldi VitaLife organic kombucha.

Add some unique and fruity flavour to your day with VitaLife’s organic kombucha in hibiscus lemonade and peach mango flavours.

Each 16-ounce bottle costs $US2.49.

Sundae Shoppe’s ice cream cones come in fun themes, like unicorn and galactic.

Aldi Sundae Shoppe Galactic Cones.

Both cone flavours feature a swirl of chocolate and vanilla ice cream with a raspberry-flavored topping. The unicorn flavour has rainbow sprinkles, and the galactic flavour has star-shaped ones.

You can get four Sundae Shoppe ice-cream cones for $US3.49.

Benton’s Cookie Thins come in delicious flavours, like s’mores and coconut chocolate chip.

Aldi Benton’s Cookie Thins.

For those who want to satisfy their sweet tooth, Benton’s Cookie Thins are a flavorful, crunchy option.

Each 4-ounce bag costs $US2.39.

