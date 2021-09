The 21 best things to get at Aldi this month for under $5

Add Emporium Selection’s jalapeño-bacon or Australian grass-fed cheddar to burgers and sandwiches.

The transition from late summer into fall means those final days of grilling out , and what better way to top a juicy cheeseburger than with some specialty cheeses?

The jalapeño-bacon and Australian grass-fed cheddars are delicious on a sandwich or on their own. Each block of cheese is $US2.99 ($AU4).