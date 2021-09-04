The 21 best things to get at Aldi this month for under $5
Paige Bennett
-
Aldi is ready for fall with some impressive items hitting shelves this September, all under $US5 ($AU7).
-
You can find seasonal flavors and snacks for football season, like Appetitos’ Buffalo chicken.
-
Beverages like Nature’s Nectar cider and Barissimo’s maple coffee are great to ring in autumn.
-
Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.
Add Emporium Selection’s jalapeño-bacon or Australian grass-fed cheddar to burgers and sandwiches.
The transition from late summer into fall means those final days of grilling out
, and what better way to top a juicy cheeseburger
than with some specialty cheeses?
The jalapeño-bacon and Australian grass-fed cheddars are delicious on a sandwich or on their own. Each block of cheese is $US2.99 ($AU4).
Kick off football season with Appetitos’ pretzel bites.
Football season is just beginning, which means it’s time to start thinking of game-day menus.
These pretzel bites, stuffed with pepper jack or cheddar, are easy to make and even easier to devour while you cheer on your team.
Each box is $US2.29 ($AU3).
Feed a crowd with Mama Cozzi’s Pizza Kitchen bacon-cheese breadsticks.
Sometimes, you just need some quick appetizers
to get on the table on a busy weeknight or weekend game.
These cheesy, bacon-covered breadsticks are perfect for any occasion, and a box is only $US3.99 ($AU5), so you can feed a crowd on a budget.
Fire up the grill with Parkview’s bacon-cheddar brats or chili-cheese sausages.
This time of year is perfect for making brats and sausages
. They are quick to make with warming, comforting flavors that just feel like early fall.
Choose from bacon-cheddar brats or chili-cheese sausages for just $US2.49 ($AU3) each.
Season’s Choice pumpkin or butternut-squash risotto makes for an easy dinner.
Risotto is notoriously time-consuming to make, but Aldi is making it easier with its pumpkin or butternut-squash risottos, $US3.49 ($AU5) each.
It makes for a great side or balanced meal with roasted vegetables and a lean protein.
Start your mornings with fall-flavored coffee from Barissimo.
Seasonal coffees
really hit their peak in fall, and Aldi is bringing plenty of flavorful options this month.
Choose from ground coffees in maple, bourbon, caramel, or apple-crisp flavors at just $US3.79 ($AU5) per bag.
Snack time has never been better thanks to the Specially Selected pumpkin-cheesecake caramel corn.
Is there anything better than crunching on caramel
corn while you sit around the fire?
Aldi is offering it with a pumpkin-cheesecake drizzle for just $US2.99 ($AU4).
Clancy’s pumpkin-spice or caramel-apple pretzels deliver the perfect balance of sweet and salty.
There’s no shortage of crispy, crunchy snacks
at Aldi this month.
Grab a bag of these pumpkin-spice or caramel-apple pretzels for just $US1.99 ($AU3) each.
Sweet Harvest’s fried apples with cinnamon complement any dessert.
These fried apples
will go great with just about any dessert.
Stir them into muffin mix before baking, add them to a cake, use them as pie filling, or spoon them over ice cream.
For just $US1.29 ($AU2) per can, why not experiment with all the different ways to use this tasty ingredient?
You won’t be able to get enough of Benton’s caramel-apple or pumpkin-spice crèmes.
Satisfy your sweet tooth with these cookies stuffed with either caramel-apple or pumpkin-spice filling.
At just $US1.99 ($AU3) a box, you can try both options.
Pair Budweiser’s classic or beer-and-cheese bratwurst with an ice-cold beer.
Grab some classic or beer-infused
bratwursts to throw on the grill before it starts getting too chilly outside.
Each pack is just $US4.99 ($AU7).
Sip on Nature’s Nectar sparkling cider all season long.
There’s nothing like the taste of the first apple cider
of the season.
Accompany your fall dinners and desserts with these sweet, sparkling ciders. Each pack is $US3.99 ($AU5).
Emporium Selection’s cranberry cheddar will be a fall and winter favorite.
This sweet and savory cranberry cheddar will work with cheese boards
all through fall and well into winter.
It’s available seasonally starting in September, and each block is $US2.99 ($AU4).
Dig into the Bake Shop’s pumpkin cake roll.
Finally, pumpkin
-roll season is here, and Aldi is making it more affordable than ever.
This delicious, cream-cheese-filled roll is just $US4.29 ($AU6) each, far less than what you’d pay to make it yourself or buy it from a bakery.
Pair the Bake Shop’s apple-cider doughnut with a hot cup of coffee.
These apple-cider doughnuts
are $US2.99 ($AU4) per carton and can pair nicely with an apple-crisp coffee.
Round out your game day with Appetitos’ Buffalo chicken or bacon-filled macaroni and cheese bites.
These macaroni and cheese bites
are sure to please all your family and friends.
Try both flavors for just $US3.99 ($AU5) each.
Choceur’s pumpkin chocolates are a sweet gift for loved ones – or yourself.
Whether you’re looking for a gift for a loved one or just want to treat yourself, these adorable pumpkin-shaped chocolates
are sure to please.
Grab a box for $US2.99 ($AU4).
Celebrate Oktoberfest from home with the Deutsche Küche Bavarian soft pretzels or pretzel sticks.
Some Oktoberfests may be canceled this year, but you can still celebrate at home with Aldi’s delicious German-inspired treats.
These soft pretzels or pretzel sticks are just $US3.99 ($AU5) per box.
Enjoy the fruit-filled Deutsche Küche Jaffa cakes.
These treats have a spongy base, an orange or raspberry-filled center, and a chocolate coating. Enjoy one or both flavors for $US3.99 ($AU5) each.
Get into the spooky mode with Benton’s pumpkin-faced cookies.
In early September, you can grab some pumpkin-spice cookies
.
At the end of the month, Aldi will have Halloween-themed options, which feature orange filling and black cookies with jack-o’-lantern faces.
Enjoy them for $US1.99 ($AU3) per box.
Grab a glass and celebrate with the Burlwood Cellars Pacific Fruit Vineyards’ sweet-apple wine.
Relax and unwind with a white wine with a natural
apple flavor.
Best of all, this wine is budget-friendly at only $US3.99 ($AU5) per bottle.