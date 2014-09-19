The Best 'Cheap Eats' In New York City

Usually, a New York City’s ‘best restaurants’ list would blow almost any budget.

But the city has amazing food at every price point.

We asked the so-called “eats experts” at The Infatuation, a restaurant review site, to help us develop a list of the best “cheap eats” spots in NYC.

The eateries range in cuisine from Middle Eastern to classic burgers.

Max in Williamsburg makes traditional, mouth-watering Italian dishes

740 Driggs Ave.

The South Williamsburg location of Max has everything a neighbourhood staple could offer -- friendly service, affordable food, and piping-hot, huge portions.

Though all of the menu items are worth trying, it's the homemade lasagna (in a bowl) that will seal the deal. The pasta dishes range from $US9-$14 while entrees like pan-seared cod are $US14 to $US17.

Vegetarians can get fresh Middle Eastern falafel at Taim

222 Waverly Pl.

The name Taim literally means 'tasty and delicious' in Hebrew, and that's exactly what you can expect from this West Village spot. For only $US6, you can buy a traditional falafel sandwich with fresh sauces and toppings.

Aside from falafel, Taim has salads, smoothies, and home-made juices that will also impress. Bonus: They even have a food truck.

