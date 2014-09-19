The Best 'Cheap Eats' In New York City

Usually, a New York City’s ‘best restaurants’ list would blow almost any budget.
But the city has amazing food at every price point.
We asked the so-called “eats experts” at The Infatuation, a restaurant review site, to help us develop a list of the best “cheap eats” spots in NYC.
The eateries range in cuisine from Middle Eastern to classic burgers.
The South Williamsburg location of Max has everything a neighbourhood staple could offer -- friendly service, affordable food, and piping-hot, huge portions.
Though all of the menu items are worth trying, it's the homemade lasagna (in a bowl) that will seal the deal. The pasta dishes range from $US9-$14 while entrees like pan-seared cod are $US14 to $US17.
The name Taim literally means 'tasty and delicious' in Hebrew, and that's exactly what you can expect from this West Village spot. For only $US6, you can buy a traditional falafel sandwich with fresh sauces and toppings.
Aside from falafel, Taim has salads, smoothies, and home-made juices that will also impress. Bonus: They even have a food truck.
