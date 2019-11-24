Carmen Martínez Torrón/Getty Images Scenic route to Mount Hood in Summer, Oregon.

Car insurance in Oregon isn’t incredibly expensive, but shopping around can help you save even more.

Car insurance companies base your premium on many different factors, including your credit score, but each company weighs these factors differently, resulting in different prices between companies.

According to data from Consumer Reports, the best cheap car insurance companies in Oregon are typically USAA, State Farm, and Safeco for good or better credit, and American Family car insurance for drivers with poor credit.

Car insurance in Oregon is relatively affordable, with the average driver paying $US877 per year for coverage according to the Insurance Information Institute. But, even though coverage is affordable in this West Coast state, there’s still a lot to be saved by shopping around for coverage and comparing quotes.

Shopping around for your car insurance the best way to make sure that you’re getting the best rate for you. Car insurance companies base their premiums, or the amount you’ll pay for coverage, on a variety of factors. Since each company weighs factors differently, getting one quote won’t help you make sure you’re getting the best possible price.

Here are the best companies to start your car insurance shopping, broken down by credit score.

Who has the best cheap car insurance in Oregon?

Consumer Reports compiled car insurance pricing formulas from every insurance company in each state. It found that three companies offer the best prices for for the typical single adult driver in Oregon in three different credit categories.

Drivers with good credit, or FICO scores between 670 and 739, will find that their best options are USAA and State Farm, on average:

USAA car insurance: $US974 per year

State Farm car insurance: $US1,041 per year

Safeco car insurance: $US1,044 per year

People with excellent FICO scores (or scores above 800) can expect to see some of the lowest rates in Oregon, on average:

Safeco car insurance: $US819 per year

USAA car insurance: $US826 per year

State Farm car insurance: $US840 per year

Drivers with poor FICO scores below 579 will pay the most for car insurance coverage, on average. Here are the three most affordable companies for this credit range:

American Family car insurance: $US1,756 per year

Allstate car insurance: $US1,968 per year

State Farm car insurance: $US2,010 per year

Who gets the best cheap car insurance in Oregon?

As the car insurance prices above show, drivers with the best credit scores will typically see the lowest cost of coverage in Oregon. But, that doesn’t mean that you can’t save if you don’t have a perfect credit score.

Raising your credit score could help lower your car insurance costs. And, you can save by shopping around for coverage. Every car insurance company prices premiums according to different factors, so you’ll want to see what types of coverage and rates multiple companies offer.

Get quotes from several companies and compare them to find your best cost for coverage. Look for the policy with the most coverage types and the highest limits for your budget. Also make sure to look at the deductible, or the amount you’ll pay out of pocket if you get into an accident. Generally, the lower the premium, the higher the deductible. Look for a policy that has a low deductible, the most coverage, and the lowest premium to find your best deal.

