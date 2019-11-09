Who has the best cheap car insurance in New Jersey?

Mike Vere Sprill/shutterstock The George Washington Bridge, between New Jersey and New York.

New Jersey is the most expensive state in the US for car insurance, according to data from the Insurance Information Institute.

GEICO, USAA and Travellers generally offer the best affordable car insurance for drivers with good or better credit, while drivers with poor credit should try GEICO, New Jersey Manufacturers, or Allstate for coverage.

That said, it’s critical to shop around for coverage in order to get your best rate and save. Look beyond the premium and look for the most auto insurance coverage and the lowest deductible to get the most for your money.

Car insurance is rather expensive in New Jersey, with the average driver paying $US1,309 per year. In fact, it’s the most expensive state in the US for car insurance, according to the Insurance Information Institute.

Car insurance companies tend to calculate rates that are different for everyone. Factors like where you live in New Jersey, your age, gender, and your driving record can all play a role in the amount you’ll pay for coverage.

In New Jersey, it’s very important to shop around for your coverage to get the best auto insurance policy for your money. To do this, get several quotes from several different companies and compare them. Here are a few of the best affordable car insurance companies in New Jersey to start your search.

Who has the best car insurance in New Jersey?

Consumer Reports compiled information on insurance companies and their pricing formulas in each state. It found that a few companies offered the best coverage in New Jersey. Here are the best car insurance companies by credit level, along with the average cost for coverage for a single adult driver.

Drivers with good credit (or scores of 670 to 739, according to FICO), will find that these three companies offer the best rates, on average:

GEICO Government Employees car insurance: $US1,058 per year

USAA car insurance: $US1,446 per year

Travellers car insurance: $US1,462 per year

Drivers with excellent credit (FICO scores of 800-plus) will see some of the best prices on car insurance, on average.

GEICO Government Employees car insurance: $US1,058 per year

USAA car insurance: $US1,281 per year

Travellers car insurance: $US1,310 per year

New Jersey drivers with poor credit will pay the most for coverage. These three companies offer the most affordable coverage, on average.

GEICO Government Employees car insurance: $US1,469 per year

New Jersey Manufacturers car insurance: $US1,511 per year

Allstate car insurance: $US2,373 per year

Who gets the best cheap car insurance in New Jersey?

As the rates above show, the drivers who are going to see the best rates for coverage in New Jersey are those who have the best credit scores. Car insurance companies will look at lots of different factors when calculating how much you’ll pay for coverage, so each one will offer you a different price.

That said, it’s important to shop around before making your final decision. To do this, get a few different quotes from different companies and compare them.

When comparing your quotes, you’ll want to look past the premium and consider the coverage types and limits. Also consider the deductible, or the amount you’ll be responsible for out-of-pocket if you get into an accident. The policy with the most coverage and the lowest deductible is the best.

