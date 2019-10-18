Charles Knowles/Shutterstock Car insurance in Idaho is some of the most affordable in the nation.

Idaho is the most affordable state in the US for car insurance. Residents there pay an average of $US599 per year.

The best cheap auto insurance in Idaho is generally from Safeco for drivers with good or better credit, and American Family for drivers with poor credit.

Even though car insurance is fairly affordable in Idaho, there’s still a lot to be saved by shopping around.

Car insurance in Idaho is very affordable – the average Idaho driver will pay just $US599 annually for car insurance, according to the Insurance Information Institute. Compared to the national average of $US935 per year, car insurance in Idaho is the most affordable in the US.

Even though auto insurance costs aren’t high in Idaho, there are still big opportunities to save by shopping around and comparing coverage beyond the premium, or the amount you’ll pay for coverage. There are a few companies that provide some of the more affordable plans in the state to help you get started with your research.

Who has the best cheap car insurance in Idaho?

Consumer Reports compiled information on insurance pricing from every insurance company in every state. With this information, it then calculated the rate for the average single driver at each credit level from each company. In Idaho, Safeco Insurance and American Family Insurance generally offered the most affordable policies for drivers.

Here are Consumer Reports’ estimates for the average single driver based on its data, and what coverage will cost through each of its three most affordable companies.

For drivers with good credit, or a FICO score between 700 and 749, the best rates are usually from Safeco and USAA.

Safeco car insurance: $US459 per year

USAA car insurance: $US673 per year

American Family car insurance: $US829 per year

For drivers with excellent credit, or FICO scores of 800 and above, the best policies usually come from Safeco and USAA.

Safeco car insurance: $US226 per year

USAA car insurance: $US511 per year

American Family car insurance: $US717 per year

Drivers with poor credit, or FICO scores below 579, will generally pay the most for car insurance. And even though auto insurance is affordable in Idaho, drivers with poor credit will still pay over $US1,000 per year for their policies on average, according to Consumer Reports’ estimates.

American Family car insurance: $US1,360 per year

State Farm car insurance:$US1,384

Farm Bureau car insurance: $US1,420

Who gets the best car insurance in Idaho?

Those who get the best car insurance rates are going to be those who have the best credit, as the average premiums above show. But there are several other factors that can change the way that an insurance company will price your premium, including your age, gender, the type of car you drive, and even where you live in Idaho.

But, that’s not to say that there aren’t other ways to lower your car insurance premiums. Working to raise your credit score could be a big help when it comes to paying less for coverage. Another great way to save is to shop around – every insurance company prices policies differently, and no two policies are the same.

When you’re shopping for car insurance, you’ll want to get quotes from several different car insurance companies and compare them. Don’t just look at the premium, either – consider the amount of coverage and the types of coverage listed on your quote. Remember, you’re looking for the most coverage for your money. And, don’t forget to look at the deductible, or the amount you’ll pay out of pocket if you get into an accident.

