15 of the best breakfast items to get at Aldi for under $5

Aldi's fruit preserves can be spread on toast, pancakes, or waffles.

Aldi, a budget-friendly grocery chain, stocks its shelves with an array of affordable breakfast products.

Beverages like nondairy milk, iced coffee, and orange juice are all available for under $US5.

Pantry staples, including oats, fruit preserves, and fruit-and-nut bars, are also cheap breakfast options.

The store carries affordable cold-smoked Atlantic packages and sausage breakfast sandwiches.

Aldi has all of your breakfast needs covered for an affordable price.

From on-the-go bites to ingredients for fun weekend brunches, read on for some of the best breakfast foods to get at the grocery chain for under $US5.

Note: The availability and prices of these products may vary from location to location.

Aldi carries Lifeway kefir in a variety of flavours.

Kefir is made from fermented cow's milk.

This cultured low-fat dairy drink is packed with probiotics and available in three flavours: plain (unsweetened), strawberry, and blueberry.

Each 32-ounce bottle contains four servings and costs $US2.78.

Pick up Califia Farms toasted-coconut almond milk at Aldi.

Califia Farms toasted-coconut almond milk.

Described as “vacation in a bottle” by the brand, this blend of almond milk and coconut cream has no added sugar and is vegan, soy-free, and gluten-free.

Each 48-ounce bottle contains six servings and costs $US3.48.

These croissants make the perfect addition to any breakfast spread.

Bake Shop mini croissants.

Aldi sells both large croissants in packs of six and mini croissants in boxes of 12. They retail for the same price, so the choice is yours.

Pick up a box for $US2.69.

This cold-smoked Atlantic salmon is sliced and ready to enjoy.

Specially Selected cold-smoked Atlantic salmon.

Slather some cream cheese onto a bagel and top it with smoked salmon, sliced red onion, and capers for a fancy breakfast that’s ready in minutes.

Each 3-ounce package of salmon has one serving and costs $US3.99.

This chocolate-hazelnut spread is a cheaper alternative to an iconic favourite.

Berryhill hazelnut spread is available at Aldi.

Aldi sells a chocolate-hazelnut spread made with skim milk and cocoa that’s perfect for spreading on toast or licking right off a spoon.

Each 13-ounce jar has 10 servings and costs $US1.79.

Aldi offers organic strawberry, raspberry, and blueberry preserves.

Simply Nature organic blueberry preserves.

Speaking of things to spread on toast, these organic preserves are a tasty option with no high-fructose corn syrup.

Each 11-ounce jar costs $US2.39.

This massive container of old-fashioned oats contains 40 grams of whole grain per serving.

Aldi sells 42-ounce containers of uncooked oats.

Start your day with a bowl of hearty, whole-grain oats. They can be prepared over the stove or in the microwave using water or milk.

Each 42-ounce container has 30 servings and costs $US2.29.

This ready-to-drink iced coffee comes in three different flavours.

Barissimo mocha, French-vanilla, and coffee-latte iced coffee beverages.

For a morning boost, these mocha, French-vanilla, and coffee-latte drinks from Barissimo will hit the spot.

Each single-serving, 9.5-ounce bottle costs $US1.19.

Bring home the bacon for less than $US5.

Aldi sells an affordable 12-ounce package of bacon.

This hickory-smoked, uncured bacon is a staple for weekend brunch.

Each 12-ounce package has five servings and costs $US4.89.

This orange juice is packed with calcium and vitamin D.

Nature's Nectar orange juice.

Featuring real orange juice, this refreshing drink makes for a great addition to any breakfast.

Each 52-ounce bottle has seven servings and costs $US2.09.

These free-range eggs are a great, affordable option.

Goldhen free-range eggs.

At a minimum, I try to pick up cage-free eggs, so seeing a free-range offering with a Certified Humane label for under $US5 makes it even easier for me to stock my fridge.

Each carton of a dozen eggs costs $US2.39.

Heat these sausage, egg, and cheese croissant sandwiches up in the microwave.

Breakfast Best sausage, egg, and cheese croissant sandwiches.

On busy mornings when you can’t be bothered to clean up a bunch of dishes, simply pop one of these breakfast sandwiches in the microwave, and it will be ready in less than three minutes.

Each box contains four sandwiches and costs $US2.95.

These Harvest bagels are a tasty seasonal offering.

L'oven Fresh limited-edition harvest bagels.

In the fall and winter, Aldi usually offers harvest and pumpkin-spice bagels. The harvest variety is a multigrain bagel with cranberries and seeds.

Each sleeve has six bagels and costs $US1.99.

Aldi’s fruit-and-nut bars are convenient for on-the-go eating.

Elevation by Millville fruit-and-nut bar varieties.

Available in flavours like dark chocolate, nuts, and sea salt; dark chocolate peanut butter; and dark chocolate cashew cherry, these gluten-free bars contain 5 grams of sugar and 6 grams of protein per serving.

Each box has four bars and costs $US3.29.

These granola blends can be enjoyed in a variety of ways.

Simply Nature organic pumpkin seed and flax and coconut-chia granolas.

Eat a handful of this granola straight from the box, sprinkle it over yogurt, mix it into oatmeal, bake it into bread or muffins, or eat it in a bowl with some milk for an easy breakfast.

Each 12.3-ounce box has six servings and costs $US2.89.

