Chase Offers can get you cash back at Casper, J. Crew and more just for having a card — here are some of the best deals available now.

David Slotnick/Business Insider

If you have a Chase credit card or debit card, you could be eligible for Chase Offers.

Chase Offers are cash-back deals for shopping at merchants like Starbucks and New Balance.

I have the Chase Sapphire Reserve, and I currently see offers for cash back at Rosa Mexicano, Sam’s Club, and more than a dozen other brands.

You’re not guaranteed to see Chase Offers attached to your Chase account, but if you have multiple Chase cards, you will likely have offers attached to at least some of your cards.

To use an offer, you just need to click to add it to your account and make a qualifying purchase with your eligible Chase card.

Chase has a diverse lineup of credit cards, including options that earn cash back, more premium cards that earn Ultimate Rewards points, hotel and airline cards, and business credit cards.

If you have a Chase credit card or debit card, you could be eligible for Chase Offers. These deals get you cash back on purchases with a variety of retailers and restaurants once you add the offer to your card. Keep reading to see how it works, and what kind of offers you can expect to find.



Read more:

The best Chase credit cards you can sign up for now



What are Chase Offers?

Chase Offers are deals available to select holders of Chase credit and debit cards. These offers get you cash back at a variety of retailers, from Rite Aid to New Balance to Starbucks.

Chase Offers generally get you cash back in the form of a percentage. For example, on my Chase Sapphire Reserve account I currently see an offer for 10% back at restaurant Rosa Mexicano, with a $US10 maximum. However, some offers get you a flat cash-back amount, such as $US10 back at big-box retailer Sam’s Club.



Read more:

How to use Chase Offers to earn discounts from retailers like Airbnb and Starbucks



Each Chase Offer has an expiration date – in your account this will be displayed as how many days you have left to use it. Keep this date in mind, since you won’t be eligible for cash back if you don’t make a purchase in time.

To use a Chase Offer, you need to add it to your card account – you can do so by simply clicking on it. Then, you just make a qualifying purchase while the offer is still valid with your Chase card, and you’ll receive the cash back as a statement credit to your account.

Keep in mind that not every Chase cardholder will see Chase Offers associated with their account. For example, I have five Chase accounts (including both debit and credit), and I only see offers associated with three of them.



Read more:

I use Amex Offers to find discounts at stores and restaurants like Amazon and Starbucks – here are some of the offers you can get right now



Current Chase Offers

Here are some Chase Offers that are currently available. Keep in mind that you may see different deals in your own account. Additionally, some of these offers may no longer be available, though this list will be updated on a regular basis.

Get 5% back at Airbnb, with a maximum of $US28 back

Get 10% back on a Casper.com purchase of over $US350, with a maximum of $US50 back

Get 10% back at Cole Haan, with a maximum of $US21 back

Get 10% back at Dunkin’ Doughnuts, with a maximum of $US3 back

Get 10% back at Massage Envy, with a maximum of $US8 back

Get 10% back at Maggiano’s, with a maximum of $US12 back

Get 10% back at Rite Aid, with a maximum of $US4 back

Get $US10 back on your Sam’s Club membership purchase when you spend $US45 or more

Get 5% back at Starbucks, with a maximum of $US3 back

Get $US5 back at Stitch Fix

Don’t have a Chase card? Here are some top options to consider:

Chase Sapphire Preferred Card – One of the best all-around travel cards, because it earns 2x points on travel and dining and a high sign-up bonus and offers valuable travel coverage like primary rental car insurance, all for a $US95 annual fee.

One of the best all-around travel cards, because it earns 2x points on travel and dining and a high sign-up bonus and offers valuable travel coverage like primary rental car insurance, all for a $US95 annual fee. Chase Sapphire Reserve – The higher-end sibling to the Preferred has a higher annual fee of $US450, but offers 3x points on travel (excluding ther $US300 travel credit) and dining and a $US300 credit toward travel purchases each year.

The higher-end sibling to the Preferred has a higher annual fee of $US450, but offers 3x points on travel (excluding ther $US300 travel credit) and dining and a $US300 credit toward travel purchases each year. Chase Freedom Unlimited – It’s one of our top picks for college students and others who are new to credit cards. There’s no annual fee, and you can convert the cash back you earn to points redeemable for travel if you have another Chase card like the Preferred.

It’s one of our top picks for college students and others who are new to credit cards. There’s no annual fee, and you can convert the cash back you earn to points redeemable for travel if you have another Chase card like the Preferred. Ink Business Preferred Credit Card – This business credit card earns bonus points on a wide variety of spending categories and offers a high sign-up bonus and other perks like primary rental car insurance, with a $US95 annual fee.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.