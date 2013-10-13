The 12 Best Charts Of The Week

Matthew Boesler

Here they are: the 12 best charts of the week.

1. The planet is leaving the Age of Commodities and entering the Age of Consumer Durables.

Spending ladder chartGoldman Sachs Global Investment Research

2. The University of Chicago cleans up on the leaderboard for most Nobel Prizes in Economics.

Nobel schoolsBloomberg

3. Russia’s economic inequality is nothing short of epic.

Russia inequality chartsAdam Taylor / Business Insider / Credit Suisse Wealth Report

4. Canada might have a housing bubble/problem.

Canada construction labour forceBen Rabidoux

5. The prospect of a six-week debt ceiling extension is already putting pressure on Treasury bills maturing around Thanksgiving.

T-bill curveBusiness Insider/Matthew Boesler, data from Bloomberg

6. Child abuse rises when consumer confidence falls.

Spanking The Great Recession and the risk for child maltreatment

7. China’s instant noodles market is growing at a significantly faster clip than the country’s overall economy.

China noodleREUTERS GRAPHICS

8. A recession indicator that is never wrong has some bad news.

Important charts q4 60 60Matthew Boesler/Business Insider

9. 8% of the world’s population controls 83% of the world’s wealth.

World wealth pyramidCredit Suisse/@Fgoria

10. Hiring intentions of U.S. small businesses have accelerated in 2013.

Nfib hiringDeutsche Bank

11. The U.S. stock market — along with Switzerland’s — is the most overvalued market in the world.

Global market valuationsDatastream, SG Cross Asset Research/Global Asset Allocation

12. Investing in USD/CNY volatility could be the long-term debt ceiling trade.

USD/CNY volatilityDeutsche Bank, Bloomberg Finance LP

