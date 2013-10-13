Here they are: the 12 best charts of the week.

1. The planet is leaving the Age of Commodities and entering the Age of Consumer Durables.

READ MORE: GOLDMAN SACHS: Here’s What The World Wants »

2. The University of Chicago cleans up on the leaderboard for most Nobel Prizes in Economics.

READ MORE: These Universities Are Cranking Out The Most Winners Of The Nobel Prize In Economics »

3. Russia’s economic inequality is nothing short of epic.

READ MORE: Putting Russia’s Unparalleled Wealth Disparity In Perspective »

4. Canada might have a housing bubble/problem.

READ MORE: Three Charts That Make Us Scared For Canada »

5. The prospect of a six-week debt ceiling extension is already putting pressure on Treasury bills maturing around Thanksgiving.

READ MORE: T-Bill Hump Collapses As Markets Price In New Debt Ceiling Crisis Six Weeks Out »

6. Child abuse rises when consumer confidence falls.

READ MORE: ‘High-Frequency Spanking’ Increased Six-Fold During The Great Recession »

7. China’s instant noodles market is growing at a significantly faster clip than the country’s overall economy.

READ MORE: China’s $US8.8 Billion Instant Noodle Market In Three Charts »

8. A recession indicator that is never wrong has some bad news.

READ MORE: Wall Street’s Brightest Minds Reveal THE MOST IMPORTANT CHARTS IN THE WORLD »

9. 8% of the world’s population controls 83% of the world’s wealth.

READ MORE: This Pyramid Shows How All The World’s Wealth Is Distributed And The Gigantic Gap Between Rich And Poor »

10. Hiring intentions of U.S. small businesses have accelerated in 2013.

READ MORE: Here’s More Evidence That Obamacare Isn’t Destroying Jobs »

11. The U.S. stock market — along with Switzerland’s — is the most overvalued market in the world.

READ MORE: SOCGEN: In A Few Months, The Stock Market Will Drop 15%, Then Go Nowhere For Years »

12. Investing in USD/CNY volatility could be the long-term debt ceiling trade.

READ MORE: DEUTSCHE BANK: The Debt Ceiling Crisis Leaves The Chinese With A Dilemma »





