The 12 Best Charts Of The Week

Matthew Boesler
The world is changing, and nowhere is that better illustrated than in a good series of charts.Luckily, we’ve seen no shortage of excellent charts this week that amply illustrate the changes underway.

The best charts this week hit on everything from global per-capita ice cream consumption to the “1994 scenario” that keeps traders up at night.

Let’s go to the charts.

Richard Koo says the most recent flow of funds data are a concerning sign that US household deleveraging isn't over yet

READ MORE: Richard Koo Answers The Most Critical Question About The Western Economies: Is The Deleveraging Over? >

Strategists keep revising earnings forecasts lower while the market heads higher

READ MORE: A Frustrating Trend In The Stock Market Continues To Break The Bears' Hearts >

Simply put: Europe is only beginning to deleverage

READ MORE: KKR: We Won't See Global Inflation For A While Because Europe Still Has A Ton Of Deleveraging To Do >

The demographic problems posed by ageing populations are global

READ MORE: The Worldwide Demographic Cliff Is Going To Be Brutal >

Greece's economy is in shambles – but factory orders seem to be growing a bit

READ MORE: The Most Positive Thing We've Read About Greece In Years >

New Zealand has the highest per-capita ice cream consumption in the world

READ MORE: CHART: Ice Cream Consumption Per Capita Around The World >

If volatility stays muted and funding costs stay low, we could see a wave of merger activity

READ MORE: In One Slide, Barclays Shows Why There's Going To Be A Surge In Mergers & Acquisitions >

UK Prime Minister David Cameron may have ulterior motives for proposing a referendum on EU membership, according to data on voter intentions

READ MORE: The Only Chart You Need To See To Know Why David Cameron Is Calling For A Referendum On EU Membership >

The Federal Reserve balance sheet reached a historic milestone this week – $3 trillion in assets

READ MORE: Federal Reserve Assets Top $3 Trillion For The First Time Ever >

Dow Theorists say the transportation stocks are signaling a buy

READ MORE: Dow Theorists Are Looking At Transportation Stocks And Screaming 'Buy' >

This is what China's precarious shadow banking system looks like – or at least one major part of it

READ MORE: CHART OF THE DAY: $2.1 Trillion Powder Keg Near The Heart Of The Chinese Banking System >

The '1994 scenario' is keeping more and more bond traders up at night

