The 18 Best Charts Of The Week

Photo: Goldman Sachs via ZeroHedge
The world is changing, and nowhere can that be seen better than in a good series of charts.Luckily, we’ve seen no shortage of excellent charts this week that amply illustrate the changes underway.
The best charts we found this week touch on topics ranging from VIP revenues in Macau to the rise of singles in America – and everything in between.
Let’s go to the charts.
The normalization of the 3-month Treasury curve is the clearest sign yet that the market is no longer worried about the debt ceiling
Revenue growth from 'VIPs' in Macau has turned around – suggesting the Chinese economy has turned around as well
China's trade-driven growth trajectory looks a lot like Japan's trade-driven growth trajectory from a bygone era
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.