The 18 Best Charts Of The Week

The world is changing, and nowhere can that be seen better than in a good series of charts.Luckily, we’ve seen no shortage of excellent charts this week that amply illustrate the changes underway.

The best charts we found this week touch on topics ranging from VIP revenues in Macau to the rise of singles in America – and everything in between.

Let’s go to the charts.

The normalization of the 3-month Treasury curve is the clearest sign yet that the market is no longer worried about the debt ceiling

READ MORE: The Disappearance Of 'The Hump' Is The Clearest Sign Yet That Markets Aren't Worried About The Debt Ceiling Anymore >

When investors poured into stocks last week, they weren't buying U.S. stocks

READ MORE: Investors Are Pouring Money Into Stocks--But Not US Stocks >

Households are almost done deleveraging

READ MORE: DEUTSCHE BANK: The Deleveraging Is Almost Over >

Revenue growth from 'VIPs' in Macau has turned around – suggesting the Chinese economy has turned around as well

READ MORE: A Chart Of VIP Revenue Growth In Macau Might Be The Only China Chart You Need >

Singles are about to overtake married people as a portion of the U.S. population

READ MORE: America Is Being Directed By Self-Absorbed Single People Who Don't Care About The Next Generation >

Large cap U.S. banks valued higher by the market than the global megabanks

READ MORE: Dallas Fed: The Markets Like Big Banks Better Than 'Super Big' Banks >

China's trade-driven growth trajectory looks a lot like Japan's trade-driven growth trajectory from a bygone era

READ MORE: SocGen's Excellent Presentation Dives Into The Question: 'What If China Lands Hard?' >

The four indicators used to track business cycles are all heading higher in the U.S.

READ MORE: ECRI's 'Telltale' Chart Is Is Now Showing Something Completely Different >

The Dow Jones rose above its highest closing level since 2007 this week

READ MORE: Dow Jones Rises Past Highest Closing Level Since 2007 >

A very old trendline suggests stocks will plummet

READ MORE: UBS: Stocks Could Plummet 42% From Here, Our Studies Are '100% Accurate Going Back To The 1800s' >

Wind power overtook natural gas as America's fastest-growing energy source in 2012

READ MORE: Wind Beat Natural Gas As America's Fastest-Growing Power Source In 2012 >

The rise in home prices is thawing out household balance sheets

READ MORE: Portfolio Manager Creates Dazzlingly Deep Presentation On What's Really Going On With The US Economy >

Yoga product imports are surging in the U.S.

READ MORE: America's Yoga Imports Are Soaring >

Average investors believe central banks and governments will always have their back

READ MORE: CHART OF THE DAY: The Greatest Investing Lesson Of The Past Five Years >

The ratio of unemployed to job openings in America is falling steadily

READ MORE: Job Competition Is Way Down In America >

READ MORE: Here's The Presentation That'll Have You Convinced Stocks Will Go Sideways For Another Decade >

The Bank of Japan hasn't been very aggressive compared to other central banks

READ MORE: The Massive Failure Of The Bank Of Japan >

Much of the Boeing 787 Dreamliner is made outside of the U.S.

READ MORE: The Boeing 787 Dreamliner Isn't Very 'Made In The USA' >

Don't miss our big chartbook:

THE MONEYGAME 75: Wall Street's Most Important Charts Of 2012 >

