The 15 Best Charts Of The Week

Matthew Boesler
The world is changing, and nowhere can that be seen better than in a good series of charts.Luckily, despite the relative shortage of market-moving headlines, we’ve seen no shortage of excellent charts this week.

The best charts we found this week touch on everything from China demographics to the cognitive dissonance of Wall Street analysts – and everything in between.

Let’s go to the charts.

Long-only equity funds recorded their biggest weekly inflows since the height of the dot-com bubble

READ MORE: The Historic Surge Into Stock Mutual Funds That Has Everyone Talking About The 'Great Rotation' >

The VIX is at its lowest level since June 2007

READ MORE: The 'Fear Index' Is Near A 6-Year Low >

An NOAA study suggests an increasing probability of drought over this century throughout most of the US

READ MORE: America, Prepare For A Century Of Drought >

Average fuel economy of cars in America hit an all-time high of 23.5 miles per gallon in 2012

READ MORE: The Era Of Gas-Guzzling Cars Is Officially Over >

Search activity for flu-related terms spiked, suggesting one of the most severe flu seasons in recent memory

READ MORE: The Google Flu Chart That's Blowing Everyone's Mind >

The ratio of the builder stocks' market cap to single-family construction spending is at an all-time high

READ MORE: ROSENBERG: Homebuilder Stocks Look More Overpriced Than They Did During The Housing Bubble >


The Philly Fed survey overstated both strength and weakness all year long

READ MORE: The Philly Fed Revised All Of Its 2012 Manufacturing Survey Data Today >

Add up equity analysts' stock price targets and you get a year-end S&P 500 target of 1603 – macro strategists at the same banks predict the S&P 500 at 1452

READ MORE: Wall Street's Stock Pickers Are Way More Bullish Than Wall Street's Strategists >

Economists found new evidence of Chinese data manipulation based on Benford's Law, which predicts how many times each digit will show up in a dataset

READ MORE: Benford's Law Raises New Doubts About Chinese Economic Data >

Corporate profits remain at their highest levels in decades while personal wages continue to make multi-decade lows

READ MORE: The Human Cost Of Surging Corporate Profits >

China has reached a demographic turning point as growth of the workforce slows

READ MORE: China Hits A Demographic Turning Point >

Youth unemployment rates around the world –updated in the eurozone this week – are projected to stay staggeringly high for years

READ MORE: Worldwide Youth Unemployment Rates Will Stay High For Years >

Monthly mortgage payments are considerably lower than monthly rents

READ MORE: How Rent Became More Expensive Than Mortgage Payments >

Credit risk has reached peak historical levels as the Fed forces investors further out on the risk spectrum in search of yield

READ MORE: CREDIT SUISSE: 8 Key Indicators Suggest A Stock Market Selloff Is Near >

A complete breakdown of the major holders of the stock market

READ MORE: The Major Holders Of The Stock Market >

Don't miss the best charts of the year:

THE MONEYGAME 75: Wall Street's Most Important Charts Of 2012 >

