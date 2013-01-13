The 15 Best Charts Of The Week

Photo: flickr / sacks08
The world is changing, and nowhere can that be seen better than in a good series of charts.Luckily, despite the relative shortage of market-moving headlines, we’ve seen no shortage of excellent charts this week.
The best charts we found this week touch on everything from China demographics to the cognitive dissonance of Wall Street analysts – and everything in between.
Let’s go to the charts.
An NOAA study suggests an increasing probability of drought over this century throughout most of the US
Search activity for flu-related terms spiked, suggesting one of the most severe flu seasons in recent memory
The ratio of the builder stocks' market cap to single-family construction spending is at an all-time high
Add up equity analysts' stock price targets and you get a year-end S&P 500 target of 1603 – macro strategists at the same banks predict the S&P 500 at 1452
Economists found new evidence of Chinese data manipulation based on Benford's Law, which predicts how many times each digit will show up in a dataset
Corporate profits remain at their highest levels in decades while personal wages continue to make multi-decade lows
Youth unemployment rates around the world –updated in the eurozone this week – are projected to stay staggeringly high for years
Credit risk has reached peak historical levels as the Fed forces investors further out on the risk spectrum in search of yield
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.