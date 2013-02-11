The 13 Best Charts Of The Week

Photo: Citi Research
The world is changing, and nowhere is that better illustrated than in a good series of charts.Luckily, we’ve seen no shortage of excellent charts this week that amply illustrate the changes underway.
The best charts this week touch on everything from the most hated chart in Korea to the real reason behind January’s historic flows into equities.
Now, let’s go to the charts.
This week's record outflows from high-yield bond ETFs could be a warning sign for investors in risk assets
Sell-side analysts covering stocks still see way better profit margin growth through 2014 than macro strategists
Around half of the investors in a survey weren't even aware that the market has rallied over the last four years
When the Japanese yen weakens against the Korean won, Korean stocks underperform – which means Korean investors probably aren't thrilled with Japan's new monetary policy approach
At 30%, the current S&P 500 median effective tax rate is almost 10 percentage points below the statutory level
Special dividends coming out of bank deposit accounts seem to be the culprit for January's historic fund flows into equities
