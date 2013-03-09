The 10 Best Charts Of The Week

Matthew Boesler
The world is changing, and nowhere is that better illustrated than in a good series of charts.Luckily, we’ve seen no shortage of excellent charts this week that amply illustrate the changes underway.

The best charts this week touch on everything from the first margin debt sell signal in three years to a major phase change for the U.S. dollar.

Now, let’s go to the charts.

If rising real interest rates are supposed to be driving this gold selloff, then it's definitely starting to look overdone

READ MORE: You're Going To Shake Your Head When You See Why Everyone's Gotten So Bearish On Gold >

Thanks to explosive student loan debt growth, the federal government now holds more nonrevolving consumer debt than the banking system

READ MORE: The Government Holds More Non-Revolving Consumer Debt Than Banks For The First Time Ever >

And the delinquency rate of student loans is surging

READ MORE: GUNDLACH: Young People Need To See These 4 Charts Before Signing Up For College >

Bitcoins have gone absolutely nuts so far this year

READ MORE: Bitcoins Have Surged 40% In Just The Last 48 Hours! >

Cash balances in NYSE margin debt accounts have gotten awfully low

READ MORE: BofA: NYSE Margin Debt Is Generating A Sell Signal We Haven't Seen In Three Years >

China is set to overtake the U.S. as the world's largest oil importer

READ MORE: A Revolutionary New Stage Of China's Superpower Development In One Chart >

ECRI's Lakshman Achuthan is convinced real GDI is telling us the US economy is in recession

READ MORE: ACHUTHAN: Look At These Charts And Tell Me We're Not In Recession >

JPMorgan thinks real consumer spending growth slowed to zero in February

READ MORE: JPMORGAN: The 'Slowdown In Consumer Spending Has Arrived' >

The dollar is becoming positively correlated with stocks once again

READ MORE: The Dollar Is Undergoing A Major Change In behaviour, And Almost No One Has Noticed >

At the same time, gold is re-establishing an inverse correlation with the trade-weighted dollar

READ MORE: MORGAN STANLEY: The Gold Bull Market Isn't Over, And The Reasons To Own It Are 'Evolving' >

Wall Street's Brightest Minds Reveal The Charts That Worry Them Most >

