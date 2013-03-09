The 10 Best Charts Of The Week

Photo: Bloomberg, Business Insider

The world is changing, and nowhere is that better illustrated than in a good series of charts.Luckily, we’ve seen no shortage of excellent charts this week that amply illustrate the changes underway.



The best charts this week touch on everything from the first margin debt sell signal in three years to a major phase change for the U.S. dollar.

Now, let’s go to the charts.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.