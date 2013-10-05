Here they are: the 8 best charts of the week.

1. The Smart Money Flow Index suggests a lot of the buying has been happening in the first 30 minutes of trading lately.

READ MORE: The ‘Smart Money’ In The Stock Market Has Been Headed For The Exits Since May »

2. Short-term funding markets are starting to lose their patience with the debt ceiling dispute.

READ MORE: Here’s The Debt Ceiling Warning Chart That Everyone On Wall Street Is Passing Around »

3. If the shutdown lasts another week, it could shave 0.4 percentage points off annual economic growth.

READ MORE: Watch The Government Shutdown Eat Away At GDP Growth »

4. The up-front investment required in nuclear power explains why it’s a dying industry.

READ MORE: In 5 Charts, Here’s Why Nuclear Energy Is Going Nowhere »

5. The government shutdown has caused American economic confidence to collapse to its lowest levels in over a year.

READ MORE: American Economic Confidence Has Collapsed In The Past Three Days »

6. A 10-point rise in confidence correlates with a 2-point rise in price-to-earnings ratios and a 54 basis-point rise in 10-year yields.

READ MORE: JP MORGAN’S ULTIMATE GUIDE TO THE MARKETS AND THE ECONOMY »

7. School districts have an overwhelming effect on house prices.

READ MORE: It’ll Cost You Hundreds Of Thousands Of Dollars Extra To Buy A Home Near A Good School »

8. Japan faces an ugly reality when it comes to its ageing population’s effect on potential GDP.

READ MORE: Stimulus Alone Can’t Save Japan »

