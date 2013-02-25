The 8 Best Charts Of The Week

Photo: PeakProsperity
The world is changing, and nowhere is that better illustrated than in a good series of charts.Luckily, we’ve seen no shortage of excellent charts this week that amply illustrate the changes underway.
The best charts this week touch on everything from a mysterious 8:20 AM trading pattern to just how bad Wall Street is at forecasting.
Now, let’s go to the charts.
In the fourth quarter, hedge funds reduced their gold holdings to the lowest levels in at least four years
On a related note, Wall Street analysts continue revising down earnings expectations even as the S&P 500 continues to rise
Don't forget about the Italian elections this weekend! Darkhorse anti-establishment candidate Beppe Grillo has seen a surge in interest headed into the final days
