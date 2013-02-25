The 8 Best Charts Of The Week

Matthew Boesler
gold monday mornings

Photo: PeakProsperity

The world is changing, and nowhere is that better illustrated than in a good series of charts.Luckily, we’ve seen no shortage of excellent charts this week that amply illustrate the changes underway.

The best charts this week touch on everything from a mysterious 8:20 AM trading pattern to just how bad Wall Street is at forecasting.

Now, let’s go to the charts.

U.S. housing supply is at its lowest level in 8 years

READ MORE: The US Is Running Out Of Homes To Sell >

In the fourth quarter, hedge funds reduced their gold holdings to the lowest levels in at least four years

READ MORE: Hedge Funds Have Lost Their Love For Gold >

READ MORE: Wal-Mart Reveals The Real Reason February Sales Are So Terrible >

Goldman says actual economic outcomes always tend to come in well short of Wall Street forecasts

READ MORE: Wall Street Always Predicts The Same Amount Of Growth, And They're Always Wrong >

On a related note, Wall Street analysts continue revising down earnings expectations even as the S&P 500 continues to rise

READ MORE: A Frustrating Trend In The Stock Market Continues To Make Fools Of The Bears >

The equity risk premium has been dragging gold down with it in recent months

READ MORE: DEUTSCHE BANK: Today Will Be An Important Day For Gold Investors >

The shiny yellow metal seems to get mugged every Monday morning at 8:20 AM

READ MORE: Gold Has An Oddly Predictable Trading Pattern Every Monday Around 8:20 AM >

Don't forget about the Italian elections this weekend! Darkhorse anti-establishment candidate Beppe Grillo has seen a surge in interest headed into the final days

READ MORE: 15 Reasons Why Everyone Should Care About The Italian Election That Starts Sunday >

