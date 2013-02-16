The 16 Best Charts Of The Week

Matthew Boesler
us auto sales

Photo: Morgan Stanley

The world is changing, and nowhere is that better illustrated than in a good series of charts.Luckily, we’ve seen no shortage of excellent charts this week that amply illustrate the changes underway.

The best charts this week touch on everything from plunging beer consumption to the longest-lasting vehicles on the road.

Now, let’s go to the charts.

NYSE margin debt is closing in on all-time highs...with an 85 per cent correlation the S&P 500

READ MORE: NYSE Margin Debt Is Creeping Toward All-Time Highs Right Along With The S&P 500 >

GM, Chrysler, and Mercedes vehicles seem to hold up the longest

READ MORE: Everything You Need To Know About The US Auto Market In 10 Slides >

Beer consumption has fallen rapidly in recent years as consumption of wine and spirits rises

READ MORE: Drinkers Are Staging A Great Rotation Out Of Beer >

Eurozone GDP isn't even following the below-trend growth path at this point

READ MORE: This Chart Really Drives Home The Dire Direction Of Eurozone GDP >

The 13-day range on the Dow Jones Industrial Average is the lowest it's been since December 1986

READ MORE: This Is The Most Boring Market In A Quarter Century >

Sentiment is getting perilously close to euphoria

READ MORE: Stock Market Sentiment Is Perilously Close To All-Out Euphoria >

Several measures of inflation are rolling over

READ MORE: BANK OF AMERICA: 'This Is Not A Fluke' -- The Fed May Have To Ramp Up QE Again >

Global gold demand is falling

READ MORE: Global Gold Demand Is Falling >

The impact of payroll tax hikes on consumer spending may not be immediately apparent

READ MORE: Don't Get Excited Yet -- That Payroll Tax Hike Will Slam Us In The Next Few Months >

U.S crude oil imports per capita are at their lowest levels since 1999

READ MORE: The Incredible Decline In US Crude Oil Imports That's Changing The Entire World >

Analysts continue to revise earnings estimates lower, even as stock prices continue to rise

READ MORE: A Crack In The Stock Market's Foundation Is Getting Bigger >

Though cash trading volume in the S&P 500 index continues to head lower in the wake of the 2008 financial crisis, options trading is at an all-time high

READ MORE: GOLDMAN: Here's Where All The S&P 500 Trading Volume Went >

Houses cost a lot to maintain, which means they're not the greatest investment

READ MORE: Why Buying An Old Home Is A Bad Investment >

The number of fund managers that want companies to deploy cash for capital expenditure is at its highest level since 2006

READ MORE: Investors' Attitudes Toward Corporate Cash Hoards Have Made A Major Bullish Shift >

Global financial assets are three times the size of world GDP

READ MORE: The $209 Trillion Global Financial Markets >

And finally, not quite a chart...but quite the striking map

READ MORE: American Farmland Prices Are Going Bonkers >

BONUS: We consider this one of the best charts of the week just because it is so laughably bad

READ MORE: This Is The Most Useless, Baffling Chart In Obama's State Of The Union >

DON'T MISS THE CHARTS OF THE YEAR:

THE MONEYGAME 75: Wall Street's Most Important Charts Of 2012 >

