I tried cold brew from 4 coffee chains, and there’s only one I wouldn’t buy again

- Cold brew has become a popular coffee order, and many iconic chains sell their own takes.
- I ordered a small cup from four different coffee chains and would only never buy Starbucks’ again.
- Although I enjoyed the cold brew from Tim Hortons and Dunkin’, Gloria Jean’s option was my favorite.
There wasn’t a standout flavor, but this coffee wasn’t too bitter or sweet, which made it easy to drink.
Although this wasn’t my favorite, it was the cheapest — $US2.49 ($AU3) for a generous amount of cold brew is a great deal.
The coffee was served with the same amount of ice as most of the others and cost $US3.45 ($AU5), nearly a full dollar more than the one from Tim Hortons, despite being smaller.
I couldn’t stomach the bitter flavor or dry aftertaste enough to finish this coffee, so I wouldn’t order it again.
With the most noticeable flavor, Dunkin’s cold brew is described to taste like chocolate, but I detected more notes of hazelnut.
The drink wasn’t too sweet, but it didn’t taste as strong or rich as I expected.
The $US2.99 ($AU4) small serving was a perfect size, with about the same amount of ice as most of the others.
There wasn’t any kind of negative aftertaste or bitter flavor, so it was a perfectly strong, yet enjoyable cold brew.
I would not buy Starbucks’ cold brew again, even though it was the most convenient to order since I used the app and the drink was ready when I walked in. It may be a good option for someone who needs something quick and doesn’t mind bitter flavors, though.
And although I loved Gloria Jean’s cold brew the most, I may opt for Tim Hortons’ or Dunkin’s when I want something a bit less rich.