The 25 best CEOs of small companies, according to female employees

Kimberly White/Getty Images Ellen J. Kullman, CEO of Carbon, was named by female employees as one of the best CEOs of small companies.

Career site Comparably released a ranking of the highest-rated CEOs of small and mid-size businesses, according to female employees.

Employees from companies with 500 employees or fewer anonymously ranked their CEOs over the span of 12 months.

Mark Faggiano, the CEO of TaxJar, was named the best CEO, according to female employees.

In a country where the gender pay gap sits at roughly 20% and the percentage of female CEOs running Fortune 500 companies is just 7.4%, women appear to have a long way to go in terms of true gender equality in the workplace.

However, some CEOs are leading the charge in terms of opportunities for female employees.

Comparably released its annual list of CEOs of small and mid-size companies who were highly ranked by female employees. Employees anonymously ranked their CEOs on Comparably.com over the span of 12 months, from June 2019 to June 2020. Every company on this list has 500 employees or fewer, and every CEO on the list has a top 5% approval rating by female employees.

Only one CEO on the list has won the top approval of their company’s female employees three years in a row: David Cancel of Drift. Only five female CEOs appear on the list: Carbon’s Ellen Kullman, Contentstack’s Neha Sampat, HG Insight’s Elizabeth Cholawsky, NEXT Trucking’s Lidia Yan, and PACE Staffing Network’s Jeanne Knutzen.

Here are the best CEOs of small companies, according to female employees.

25. John Wise, InvestCloud (fintech)

InvestCloud John Wise.

Location: West Hollywood, California

Employee quote: “Smart, honest, hard-working, and invested in the entire team’s success. Commitment to continuous improvement at all levels of the organisation.”

24. Lidia Yan, NEXT Trucking (freight)

NEXT Trucking Lidia Yan.

Location: El Segundo, California

Employee quote: “Our team is engaged, agile, empowered, encouraged to share views/opinions (even if they differ from others), collaborative, diverse, and our environment supports team members to achieve our individual and collective goals.”

23. Daniel Yanisse, Checkr (legal tech and enterprise software)

Checkr Daniel Yanisse.

Location: San Francisco, California

Employee quote: “Transparency, humility, and doing the right thing when no one is looking. The level of transparency is something I haven’t seen before at previous orgs. Goals are clearly laid out, and it’s clear they want everyone involved. It’s amazing how much they ensure we’re happy.”

22. Oleg Rogynskyy, People.ai (computer software)

People.ai Oleg Rogynskyy.

Location: San Francisco, California

Employee quote: “The leadership team is open to feedback, genuinely cares about the company, our employees, and our customers. For example, they have driven a Diversity, Equity, and Inclusiveness program to live the values that we say that we have.”

21. Brandon Rodman, Weave (computer software)

Weave Brandon Rodman.

Location: Lehi, Utah

Employee quote: “They truly care about the people that work here and treat them as equals. I am impressed by how they are constantly doubling down on the employees.”

20. David Cancel, Drift (enterprise software)

Jonathan Wiggs/The Boston Globe/Getty Images David Cancel.

Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Employee quote: “David Cancel is always interested in what you are working on. Manages with transparency, empathy, and trust. Grateful to be working at Drift, especially considering current conditions.”

19. Dave Evans, Fictiv (manufacturing)

Fictiv Dave Evans.

Location: San Francisco, California

Employee quote: “Openness to new ideas, bringing on diverse skill sets, focused on sharing wins and making you feel welcome. Very transparent, driven, takes company values seriously, and values people.”

18. Jeanne Knutzen, PACE Staffing Network (staffing and recruiting)

PACE Staffing Jeanne Knutzen.

Location: Bellevue, Washington

Employee quote: “Many businesses put the bottom line first, but I truly feel that Pace puts people first. The CEO is very personable and reassuring, driven, ethical, passionate, helpful, and bright.”

17. Shiv Gaglani, Osmosis (education management)

Osmosis Shiv Gaglani.

Location: Baltimore, Maryland

Employee quote: “The leadership team makes everyone feel valued and appreciated. Everyone has a seat at the table and I not only feel comfortable sharing ideas and feedback, but empowered to do so. Our CEO, Shiv, takes the time to give us detailed quarterly updates and regularly participates in company-wide ‘ask me anythings’ (AMAs).”

16. Cesar Carvalho, Gympass (health and wellness)

Gympass Cesar Carvalho.

Location: New York, New York

Employee quote: “The Global CEO remains humble and mission-focused. He treats all with respect and appears to value his employees.”

15. Sandy Gibson, Better Place Forests (real estate)

Better Place Forests Sandy Gibson.

Location: San Francisco, California

Employee quote: “From the C-Suite down culture is a key area of focus for Better Place Forests. The simplest way to describe it is everyone is supportive of one another’s passions, whether we share those or not.”

14. Ellen Kullman, Carbon (manufacturing)

Joe Scarnici/Getty Images Ellen Kullman.

Location: Redwood City, California

Employee quote: “I admire Ellen’s air of transparency and her fearless approach to hard questions with honesty. I like the strong moral stance that leadership, especially Ellen, has shown in these particularly difficult times.”

13. Christian Gormsen, Eargo (medical devices)

Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile/Getty Images Christian Gormsen.

Location: San Jose, California

Employee quote: “They have a clear vision and a great handle on the business. There has never been any ambiguity about the mission and vision of the company. Due to the tenacity of the CEO and leadership team, the company is thriving in the most uncertain times.”

12. Alex Goode, GoSite (enterprise software)

GoSite Alex Goode.

Location: San Diego, California

Employee quote: “There doesn’t seem to be a hierarchy at GoSite. We all work together as a team. The upper management fits in perfectly with all team members and we have a very effective way of working with one another to ensure everybody feels respected and appreciated.”

11. Scot Chisholm, Classy (fintech)

Classy Scot Chisholm.

Location: San Diego, California

Employee quote: “My experience has been great, they have always been receptive (especially the CEO) and engaging. It’s clear they really value everyone, and I definitely feel supported in my career.”

10. Didier Elzinga, Culture Amp (enterprise software)

Culture Amp Didier Elzinga.

Location: San Francisco, California

Employee quote: “They are genuinely passionate about having a positive impact on the world. They’re not interested in selling the company to big corporations for huge profit (like our competitors). They’re changing the world and doing it on their own terms.”

9. Michael Werner, HomeX (consumer services)

HomeX Michael Werner.

Location: Chicago, Illinois

Employee quote: “Agile and adaptable, understanding and forward-thinking, inclusive as well, innovative, and authentic.”

8. Jim VandeHei, AXIOS (publishing)

Axios Jim VandeHei.

Location: Arlington, Virginia

Employee quote: “Joining the team in the middle of the pandemic, I very much appreciate the transparent leadership style, practical and responsive decision-making, and genuine care for the well-being of employees.”

7. Jason Purcell, Salsify (computer software)

Salsify Jason Purcell.

Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Employee quote: “Driven, transparent, supportive, and invested in the whole org’s success. Constantly looking for ways to communicate effectively with employees to ensure a safe and constructive workplace.”

6. Paddy Spence, Zevia (food and beverage)

Jason Decrow/Invision for Zevia/AP Images Paddy Spence.

Location: Los Angeles, California

Employee quote: “Paddy is truly inspirational. The company has shown again and again that it cares about its employees. The leadership team is inclusive and creates a family-like environment.”

5. Alexis Borisy, EQRx (pharmaceuticals)

EQRx Alexis Borisy.

Location: Cambridge, Massachusetts

Employee quote: “Has a strong commitment toward building a unique culture that is refreshingly honest and allows everyone to be true to themselves. Transparent, driven, trustworthy, and experienced. Cares about the people and the mission.”

4. Elizabeth Cholawsky, HG Insights (computer software)

HG Insights Elizabeth Cholawsky.

Location: Santa Barbara, California

Employee quote: “Our CEO is so transparent and open with our company, there are no big secrets. She will honestly tell us what is going on. Our founders and leadership are so passionate about HG and making it great.”

3. Neha Sampat, Contentstack (computer software)

ContentStack Neha Sampat.

Location: San Francisco, California

Employee quote: “I’ve been working with our CEO for over a decade and could not recommend a better leader. Neha has built Contentstack into the amazing company it is today and has successfully fostered a leadership team that puts customers first and values the needs of our employees.”

2. Peter McKay, Snyk (computer and network security)

Snyk Peter McKay.

Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Employee quote: “Transparent especially during COVID, smart, and strategic. Cares about maintaining a positive and diverse culture. Willingness to listen.”

1. Mark Faggiano, TaxJar (accounting)

TaxJar Mark Faggiano.

Location: Woburn, Massachusetts

Employee quote: “The CEO really cares. The leadership team is committed to learning and getting better every day. We are a remote company that values work and life balance.”

Here is the full list of best CEOs of small companies, ranked by female employees:

Comparably The top 50 CEOs.

