England Just Grabbed One Of The Six Best Central Bankers In The World

Earlier today, England dropped a bombshell by announcing the surprise appointment of Mark Carney, the head of Canada’s central bank, to succeed Mervyn King at the Bank of England.Carney was one of just 6 governors to get an A rating in Global Finance magazine’s annual report cards for the world’s most influential central bankers.



The grades are based on banker’s success in controlling inflation, fostering economic growth, and managing interest rates.

