England Just Grabbed One Of The Six Best Central Bankers In The World

Max Nisen
Mark Carney

Photo: flickr/WorldEconomicForum

Earlier today, England dropped a bombshell by announcing the surprise appointment of Mark Carney, the head of Canada’s central bank, to succeed Mervyn King at the Bank of England.Carney was one of just 6 governors to get an A rating in Global Finance magazine’s annual report cards for the world’s most influential central bankers.

The grades are based on banker’s success in controlling inflation, fostering economic growth, and managing interest rates.

Mark Carney, Canada

2012 Grade: A

2011 Grade: B+

Core inflation: 1.2%

Unemployment: 7.4%

Benchmark interest rate: 1%

Source: Global Finance, Statistics Canada, Bloomberg

Glenn Stevens, Australia

2012 Grade: A

2011 Grade: A

Core inflation: 2%

Unemployment: 5.4%

Benchmark interest rate: 3.25%

Source: Global Finance, Australian Bureau of Statistics, Bloomberg

Stanley Fischer, Israel

2012 Grade: A

2011 Grade: A

Core inflation: 1.8%

Unemployment: 6.8%

Benchmark interest rate: 2%

Source: Global Finance, Bank of Israel, Bloomberg

Zeti Akhtar Aziz, Malaysia

2012 Grade: A

2011 Grade: A

Core inflation: 1.4%

Unemployment: 3.3%

Benchmark interest rate: 3%

Source: Global Finance, Bank Negara Malaysia

Amando Tetangco Jr., Phillipines

2012 Grade: A

2011 Grade: A

Core inflation: 3.1%

Unemployment: 7%

Benchmark interest rate: 3.5%

Source: Global Finance, Banko Sentral Ng Pilipinas, Bloomberg

Fai-Nan Perng, Taiwan

2012 Grade: A

2011 Grade: A

Core inflation: 2.36%

Unemployment: 4.33%

Benchmark interest rate: 1.875%

Source: Global Finance, Bloomberg

Not everybody's done such a good job

The 10 Worst Central Bankers In The World >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.