7 surprising ways celebrities announced they were pregnant

Some celebrities just announce their pregnancy on Instagram, while others go the extra mile.

Beyoncé and Cardi B both revealed their baby bumps during live performances.

Kylie Jenner made her announcement in a short film that chronicled her pregnancy.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

While most celebrities turn to social media to announce their pregnancies, others take a more elaborate or surprising approach.

Stars like Beyoncé, Katy Perry, and Kyle Jenner decided to do something more creative than posting about their baby bumps on Instagram. Some of these celebrities made the big reveal in music videos, on stage, or even in a short film.

This is how some celebrities got creative with their pregnancy announcements.

Katy Perry announced her pregnancy in her music video for “Never Worn White.”

Katy Perry/YouTube Katy Perry.

In March 2020, Katy Perry dropped her whimsical music video for “Never Worn White.” In the video, you can see the musician cradling her bump, announcing her pregnancy with Orlando Bloom’s baby. After dropping the video, Perry confirmed the news in an Instagram Live video.

“I am excited. We’re excited and happy and it’s probably the longest secret I’ve ever had to keep,” she said in the video, according to E! News. “And I like to tell you guys everything but I knew I would tell you in the best way, which is through a piece of music because that’s … I guess that’s how I speak to you. That’s how we speak together to each other.”

Perry is expected to give birth this summer.

After months of speculation, Kylie Jenner officially announced her pregnancy in a short film titled “To Our Daughter.”

Kylie Jenner/ YouTube Kylie Jenner.

Kylie Jenner dropped a nearly 12-minute video back in February 2018 after stepping out of the spotlight to hide her pregnancy from the world. The video titled “To Our Daughter” contains shots of the mogul celebrating and preparing for her pregnancy, picking out baby clothes, and finally giving birth to her daughter, Stormi, on February 1, 2018.

The video has now been viewed over 92 million times.

Cardi B surprised the world with a baby bump during her “Saturday Night Live” performance.

Cardi B/ YouTube Cardi B.

In 2018, Cardi B was the musical guest on “Saturday Night Live.” During her second performance, the camera held tight on the singer’s upper body as she sing “Be Careful.” Slowly, the camera pulled out, revealing Cardi B’s baby bump.

Cardi B gave birth to her daughter, Kulture, on July 10, 2018. Fellow rapper Offset is her father.

Serena Williams accidentally announced she was pregnant on Snapchat.

Snapchat Serena Williams.

Back in 2017, Serena Williams was tracking her pregnancy by taking pictures of herself every week. On week 20, the tennis star accidentally posted the photo to her Snapchat story. Realising her mistake, she quickly took it down, but fans took it as an official pregnancy announcement.

“I’ve been just saving it, but you know how social media is – you press the wrong button and …My phone doesn’t ring that much, and 30 minutes later, I’d missed four calls. So I picked it up and realised, ‘Oh no,'” Williams told Gayle King.

Williams gave birth to her daughter, Alexis Olympia Ohanian, Jr., on September 1, 2017. She is her first child with husband, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian.

Liam Payne’s then-girlfriend Cheryl Cole revealed her pregnancy in a L’Oreal campaign.

Francois Mori, File/AP Cheryl Cole and Liam Payne.

After months of speculation, singer Cheryl Cole quietly confirmed her pregnancy with Liam Payne in 2017 by cradling her baby bump in a campaign photo shoot for L’Oreal and The Prince’s Trust. In the pictures, Cole stands with her baby bump next to notables like Helen Mirren.

Cole gave birth to a son, Bear Grey Payne, in 2017.

Ellie Kemper of “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” made the big announcement on “The Tonight Show.”

The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon/ YouTube Ellie Kemper and Jimmy Fallon.

Back in 2016, Ellie Kemper told Jimmy Fallon on his late-night show that she was pregnant, announcing the news to the world for the first time. During her interview segment, Kemper said that one of the first people she told was Tina Fey.

“We had a table read and I saw that my character had to be on a roller coaster. … I felt like a pregnant lady on a roller coaster was not ideal so I did tell have to tell my boss, Tiny Fey, maybe you have heard of her,” she said, jokingly. “I told her before I told my mum.”

Kemper gave birth to a son, James Miller, in July 2016. He was her first child with husband Michael Koman. Their second child, Matthew, was born in 2019.

During her performance at MTV’s Video Music Awards, Beyoncé revealed that she was pregnant.

Beyonce Vietnam/ YouTube Beyoncé.

In 2011, Beyoncé opened her performance of “Love on Top” at the MTV’s Video Music Awards by saying, “I want you to feel the love that is growing inside of me.” By the end of the performance, the audience learned exactly what she meant.

After her song, Beyoncé dropped the mic, unbuttoned her sparkled jacket, and revealed her baby bump for the first time. The camera then cut to her husband, Jay Z, and Kanye West celebrating in the audience.

Blue Ivy was born on January 7, 2012.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.