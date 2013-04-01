10 Outrageous Celeb-On-Celeb Pranks

We admire celebrities who can laugh at themselves — and take joy in laughing at one another.



That’s why, this April Fool’s Day, we have rounded up 10 of the top celebrity-on-celebrity pranks of all time.

Last year, Conan O’Brien released a parody video saying he had purchased Mashable and was ousting Pete Cashmore as CEO.

Then there’s the epic, ongoing prank war between George Clooney and Brad Pitt, not to mention Nicole Richie and Joel McHale’s penchant for hacking their famous friends’ social media accounts.

10. Conan O'Brien v. Pete Cashmore Last April Fool's Day, Conan O'Brien posted the below video claiming he had purchased Mashable and ousted Pete Cashmore as CEO. 'You're through Cashmore, through, get out!' 9. Taylor Swift v. Keith Urban It all started when Taylor Swift tweeted, 'Last night on tour with Keith Urban. Pranking is a must. How about rushing his stage during 'Kiss a Girl' dressed like this?' And she did. That's Swift, barely recognisable in her KISS makeup (left), and on-stage next to Urban (right). 8. Ryan Seacrest v. Joel McHale The two E! hosts are notorious for jabbing one another on their respective TV shows. On April Fool's Day in 2010, 'The Soup' host took over RyanSeacrest.com, renaming it JoelMcHale.com and imposing his face on Seacrest's body. Then McHale tweeted from Seacrest's account, 'Ryan here: just interviewed @SelenaGomez. She was awesome. Really connected. Psych! It's still Joel! #seacresthacked.' 7. Sarah Palin v. Nicolas Sarkozy Sarah Palin gets prank called by a Nicolas Sarkozy imposter with a ridiculous French accent. 'We should go hunting together!' Palin exclaims. Listen to Palin get punked below. 6. Justin Bieber v. Funny or Die On April Fool's Day 2010, Justin Bieber 'bought' the Funny or Die website and renamed it Bieber or Die. Bieber proceeded to post a video, stating 'Anything that's not Bieber dies. I'm a star; I do what stars do. I ride on yachts, I autograph lady lumps, and I pay people to slap them.' Watch the obnoxious video here. 5. Khloe Kardashian and Nicole Richie v. Kim Kardashian In 2010, Khloe Kardashian and Nicole Richie teamed up to prank Kim Kardashian by hacking into her Twitter account and posting about an upset stomach, among other things. Richie took the liberty of writing, 'Sometimes I think I am a lesbian because HOT DAMN I think Nicole Richie is fffooooiiinnneee!' But Kardashian was a good sport, later tweeting, 'That was hands down the funniest April Fools'!!' 4. George Clooney v. Jerry Weintraub George Clooney gave 'Oceans' producer Jerry Weintraub a not-so-relaxing massage that included a spanking. And Brad Pitt caught it all on camera. Watch Weintraub re-tell the hilarious story to Ellen DeGeneres: 3. George Clooney v. Brad Pitt The best buds have had an ongoing war of pranks for years, on and off film sets. It all started when Clooney put a bumper sticker on Pitt's car that read 'I'm gay and I vote.' Pitt retaliated by taking out ads in the Hollywood trade papers making fun of Clooney for being twice named People magazine's 'Sexiest Man Alive.' As Hollywood lore has it, Clooney texted Pitt after the gag, 'You won't know where, you won't know when ...' Pitt texted back: 'It's war.' And it has been an ongoing prank battle ever since, especially while filming the 'Oceans' franchise. 2. George Clooney v. Everyone 1. Sarah Silverman and Matt Damon v. Jimmy Kimmel Back when Sarah Silverman was dating Jimmy Kimmel, the comedian teamed up with Matt Damon to punk her talk show host boyfriend. Watch the hilarious video below, in which Silverman confesses she's 'f---ing Matt Damon.' Celebrity pranks aren't always funny ... Ann Curry got pranked and teased by 'Today' show crew >

