Celebrity parenting advice that’s actually good, from Kylie Jenner to Will Smith

Everyone with a platform has something to say about the right way to get the job done — including celebrities.
All that advice can be confusing, conflicting, and overwhelming. But some of it’s actually good.
These 10 celebrities offer some words of wisdom that might come in handy the next time you’ve got a parenting conundrum on your hands.
She explained that she set up a single charging station at home where her children are required to leave their phones:
“It just became a house rule: When you’re at home, that all the phones go in one spot, so if you want to check a text, if you want to check an email, you go to that spot, but it’s not on your (body).”
Will Smith says he and wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, made a conscious effort to check the expectations early on and simply support their kids’ dreams.
“Because we’re both artists, we decided a long time ago that it’s sort of better to flow with what people are naturally more than what our egos need them to be,” he told Essence magazine. “So we really just try to find the things that they’re good at and support those things.”
After welcoming son Rockwell in 2015, Liu said: “I asked for a lot of help, and I wasn’t shy about it. I didn’t have an ego about taking care of him. I want him to be comfortable when he’s with me and not with me.”
It includes when she’s at work, too, Liu said. “When we go to set, there’s a community taking care of him,” Liu told the “Today” show.
That’s what happened to him when one of his daughters pulled him out of bed after just three hours’ sleep and a long night of work.
“Tired as all hell, but thought ehh there’s gonna come a time, years from now when jumping in my arms is the last thing she wants to do and ain’t gonna be cool anymore — so I’ll always take these moments while I can,” he wrote on Instagram.
“I have moments where I take pictures or videos of one of my three amazing kids and I wanna post it online, and I tend to just send it to my parents or my shrink instead,” she said in an interview with Willie Geist for the “Today” show.
Your kids might thank you one day for adopting a similar policy — at least when it comes to those embarrassing potty or bathtub photos.
“Whatever she’s feeling, validate those feelings,” Kourtney told Kylie Jenner in an episode of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” about baby Stormi. She stressed the importance of “letting them really feel like they have the freedom to be themselves.”
“You are a product of who you surround yourself with and your family,” she said. “Stormi has such strong women — and men — in her life, but she has a lot of strong women to look up to.”
That may be why, at age 3, Stormi is already on her way to following in her mom’s entrepreneurial footsteps, reportedly launching a brand of her own.
“I live to make sure everyone is happy, but I also make sure I’m taking care of my own mental health,” she told Parents magazine. “I see a therapist. I work out almost every day, because cardio knocks out my anxiety. It makes me happy when I spend time with friends and see bands, so I do that.”
Learning how to say no and not forcing herself to volunteer at every school occasion allowed Philipps to redirect some of that time and energy back to herself.
“There are a lot of ‘experts’ out there, and as much as you think ‘I’m going to follow what this person says, I’m going to follow what that person says, I’m going to read this book and have this birth plan’ … it’s not up to you, dude,” the actress told Seth Meyers.
“Let it go. Don’t worry about it. You’re going to struggle. It’s going to suck just like for everyone else.”
“The biggest lesson I learned is don’t take advice from no other mothers, especially the ones on social media, the robot moms, the ones that tell you your kid’s supposed to be off Pampers at 1 years old and then on binkies on 1 years old,” the rapper told the “Today” show. “Every kid is different, every kid develop different, and not everybody else’s child is like my child.”