30 of the best looks celebrities have worn to the Met Gala

In 2000, Demi Moore stood out in a gold Donna Karan dress complete with draped fabric across the front and the bottom. Demi Moore and Donna Karan attend the 2000 Met Gala. Richard Corkery/NY Daily News Archive/Getty Images Moore accessorized her look with diamond jewelry and a matching gold clutch.

Nicole Kidman arrived at the 2003 Met Gala wearing a dazzling one-shoulder Tom Ford dress that was sheer along the sleeve and her chest. Nicole Kidman attends the 2003 Met Gala. Mark Mainz/Getty Images She paired the bedazzled dress with chandelier-like earrings and a silver clutch.

Cate Blanchett embraced fringe in a golden Balenciaga gown at the 2007 Met Gala. Cate Blanchett attends the 2007 Met Gala. Brian Zak/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images Blanchett added a pop of color to her gold look by wearing emerald earrings.

Christina Ricci’s Givenchy dress at the 2008 Met Gala was the perfect blend of chic and edgy. Christina Ricci attends the 2008 Met Gala. Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images The dress featured pink tulle draped over a red corset, which she paired with a shiny red clutch.

In 2011, Beyoncé looked chic in a custom Emilio Pucci mermaid gown with gold embroidery and a high neckline. Beyoncé attends the 2011 Met Gala. Dimitrios Kambouris/FilmMagic/Getty Images Beyoncé let the dress stand out by wearing very minimal jewelry.

Scarlett Johansson looked ethereal at the 2012 Met Gala in an off-the-shoulder gown with crystal embellishments and a tulle skirt from Dolce & Gabbana. Scarlett Johansson attends the 2012 Met Gala. Kevin Mazur/WireImage Johansson also wore a bracelet and small earrings that were covered by her loose hairstyle.

Ashley Olsen opted for a pop of color in 2013 in a vintage orange Dior gown. Ashley Olsen attends the 2013 Met Gala. Rabbani and Solimene Photography/WireImage/Getty Images Olsen’s gown had a sheer overlay and embroidered flowers.

In 2014, Erykah Badu wore a black jumpsuit with a crystal-covered coat, a matching silk headscarf, and a wool hat – all of which were designed by Givenchy. Erykah Badu attends the 2014 Met Gala. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images She paired the black-and-white look with oversized earrings and rings.

Beyoncé nailed it again in 2014 when she attended the gala in a sheer Givenchy dress. Beyoncé attends the 2014 Met Gala. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images She paired it with a birdcage headpiece, burgundy lipstick, and dark chandelier earrings.

Jennifer Lopez’s sheer Versace dress at the 2015 Met Gala is one of the most iconic “naked” dresses ever worn by a celebrity. Jennifer Lopez attends the 2015 Met Gala. Larry Busacca/Getty Images She wore the gown with a red clutch and simple jewelry.

Anne Hathaway made a statement in a gold Ralph Lauren gown that had cap sleeves and a hood at the 2015 Met Gala. Anne Hathaway attends the 2015 Met Gala. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic Hathaway kept it simple with some diamond earrings and rings.

At the 2015 Met Gala, Beyoncé turned heads in a sheer Givenchy dress that had perfectly placed jewels. Beyoncé attends the 2015 Met Gala. George Pimentel/WireImage/Getty Images Beyoncé wore minimal jewelry so that all eyes were on her stunning dress.

Rihanna’s Guo Pei gown from 2015 is one of the most iconic Met Gala looks to date. Rihanna attends the 2015 Met Gala. Timothy A. Clary/Getty Images The look became the subject of constant memes , with people comparing the oversized gown to everything from pizza to scrambled eggs.

Lupita Nyong’o looked elegant in a green, sequined Calvin Klein dress at the 2016 Met Gala, but her hairstyle was the real highlight of her look. Lupita Nyong’o attends the 2016 Met Gala. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Nyong’o accessorized her gown with diamond rings and bracelets.

Emmy Rossum looked chic at the 2017 Met Gala in a Carolina Herrera jumpsuit with a giant bow on her hip. Emmy Rossum attends the 2017 Met Gala. Rabbani and Solimene Photography/Getty Images She completed the look with Fred Leighton jewelry.

Kendall Jenner wore one of her most daring looks to date at the 2017 Met Gala. Her La Perla gown featured 85,000 crystals, a thigh-high slit, and a cutout across her chest and stomach. Kendall Jenner attends the 2017 Met Gala. Karwai Tang/WireImage “The entire gown is made from one piece of string,” Julia Haart, the former La Perla creative director, told Elle . “It’s a very strong, very flexible, incredibly thin piece of nylon, and we’ve strung 85,000 crystals onto it. ”

Blake Lively looked regal at the 2018 Met Gala in a Versace gown that took more than 600 hours to make. Blake Lively attends the 2018 Met Gala. Taylor Hill/Getty Images “This year’s may be my favorite dress ever,” she told Vogue at the time. “They’ve already worked on it for 600 hours, and it’s not done.” Lively paired the one-of-a-kind dress with custom-made Lorraine Schwartz jewelry. “I just sent Lorraine Schwartz and Christian Louboutin my dress, and said, ‘OK, let’s do something special,'” Lively told Women’s Wear Daily. “They’re making something custom for it. So it’s kind of nice because I have a bunch of artists around me who I have direct relationships with.”

For the 2018 “Heavenly Bodies” event, Rihanna wore an outfit inspired by the pope. Rihanna attends the 2018 Met Gala. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images She arrived at the Met Gala in a pearl and jewel-encrusted robe designed by Margiela.

Lena Waithe made a statement at the 2018 Met Gala by wearing a rainbow cape and suit designed by Wes Gordon for Carolina Herrera. Lena Waithe attends the 2018 Met Gala. Angela Weiss/Getty Images In an interview with Vogue , Waithe said she wanted to show her support for the LGBTQ community.

Priyanka Chopra looked chic in a burgundy velvet Ralph Lauren gown topped off with a gold beaded hood that took over 250 hours to make. Priyanka Chopra attends the 2018 Met Gala. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images In a 2018 Instagram post, Ralph Lauren said the dress was made by hand using Swarovski crystals and beads.

Zendaya embodied Joan of Arc at the 2018 Met Gala in a custom Versace gown that had an armor-like neck-and-shoulder piece, chain mail, a spiked belt, and a train. Zendaya attends the 2018 Met Gala. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Zendaya paired the custom dress with silver heels and Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

Cardi B made an entrance in a huge feathered oxblood gown by Thom Browne and a Stephen Jones headpiece. Cardi B attends the 2019 Met Gala. Rabbani and Solimene Photography/WireImage/Getty Images The gown had a 9-foot (2.74m) long train and took 3,000 hours and 35 people to create, according to Vogue Browne told the outlet that he was inspired by the female form. “I designed this dress for Cardi specifically because she has the ultimate beauty in a woman’s body, and that is what the dress is about for me: taking advantage of that beauty,” he said.

Billy Porter arrived at the 2019 event dressed as an Egyptian Sun God. Billy Porter attends the 2019 Met Gala. Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Getty Images The actor wore a gold bodysuit and robe by The Blonds that even had wings

At the 2019 star-studded event, Celine Dion wore an Oscar de la Renta leotard that was designed with a metallic fringe. Celine attends the 2019 Met Gala. Rabbani and Solimene Photography/WireImage/Getty Images The gown weighed 22 pounds (10kg), and that didn’t include the huge feathered headpiece she wore to match, according to InStyle

At the 2019 Met Gala, Ciara wore an emerald-green Dundas gown that had cutouts across her torso and a thigh-high slit. Ciara attends the 2019 Met Gala. arwai Tang/Getty Images Ciara paired the emerald dress with matching gloves, hair accessories, and shoes.

Katy Perry arrived at the 2019 event dressed as a chandelier in a sparkly silver Moschino dress. Katy Perry attends the 2019 Met Gala. Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images Perry wore shoes designed by Moschino to complete the look.

Kim Kardashian made her entrance at the 2019 Met Gala in a skin-tight Mugler dress. Kim Kardashian attends the 2019 Met Gala. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue Kardashian said on Twitter that the dress was inspired by Sophia Loren’s character in the 1957 film “Boy on a Dolphin.”

Lady Gaga made an entrance at the 2019 Met Gala with four outfit changes on the carpet. Lady Gaga attends the 2019 Met Gala. MARIO ANZUONI/Reuters All of Gaga’s looks were designed by Brandon Maxwell.

Naomi Campbell looked stunning at the 2019 Met Gala in a lilac Valentino Couture gown and a feather cape. Naomi Campbell attends the 2019 Met Gala. Rabbani and Solimene Photography/WireImage/Getty Images The dress had thigh-high slits and deep cuts in the front and sides.