33 of the best maternity outfits celebrities have worn

Pauletta Washington rocked a yellow maternity dress on the red carpet in 1991. Denzel and Pauletta Washington attend a red-carpet event in 1991. Laura Luongo/Getty Images Her off-the-shoulder dress had a sparkling neckline, which perfectly matched her gold kitten heels and short necklace.

Jada Pinkett Smith put a ’90s spin on classic pregnancy attire. Jada Pinkett Smith attends the Blockbuster Entertainment Awards on March 10, 1998. Ron Galella, Ltd./Getty Images Her red-carpet look included a strapless black dress, velvet boots, and a long-sleeved jacket made from silk.

In 2007, Jennifer Lopez glowed in a white, floor-length gown. Jennifer Lopez attends a Condé Nast event on December 2, 2007. Steve Granitz/Getty Images Her flowing dress had a single strap placed across her shoulder, as well as a pleated skirt.

Angelina Jolie looked stunning in green the following year. Angelina Jolie attends the ‘Kung Fu Panda’ premiere on May 15, 2008. Mike Marsland/Getty Images Jolie wore a classic red-carpet gown, which featured a floor-length skirt, V-shaped neckline, and thin straps.

M.I.A. opted for a maternity minidress while attending the 2009 Grammy Awards. M.I.A. attends the Grammy Awards in California on February 8, 2009. Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images Her blue-and-purple dress had rolled up sleeves and layers of fabric underneath its skirt. She completed the look with a yellow undershirt and bright-blue sneakers.

Hours before announcing her pregnancy, Beyoncé cradled her baby bump on the red carpet. Beyoncé attends the MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles on August 28, 2011. Steve Granitz/Getty Images Her single-sleeved orange gown was designed by Lanvin. She later switched into a sparkling purple suit for a performance during MTV’s Video Music Awards, and announced her pregnancy to the world by rubbing her belly onstage.

Kim Kardashian West chose a long-sleeved, floral-print gown for the 2013 Met Gala. Kim Kardashian West attends the Met Gala in New York City on May 6, 2013. Larry Busacca/Getty images Though she looked stunning in the Givenchy maternity dress — which also had a thigh-high slit — many people weren’t fans of the look. Some even turned the outfit into a meme, which made Kardashian West cry , according to the television star.

Kerry Washington experimented with cutouts at the 2016 Emmy Awards. Kerry Washington attends the Emmy Awards in Los Angeles on September 18, 2016. Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images She donned a strapless black gown from Brandon Maxwell. It had two angled cutouts across the waist, and also featured a thin cape, which draped across Washington’s back down to the floor.

In 2016, Chrissy Teigen walked the Oscars red carpet in a floral maternity gown from Marchesa. Chrissy Teigen attends the Academy Awards in Hollywood on February 28, 2016. Ethan Miller/Getty Images Her updo hairstyle helped show-off the dress, which had sheer sleeves, a floor-length skirt, a short train, and a V-shaped neckline.

Anne Hathaway went with a shapeless, bedazzled dress for the event’s after-party. Anne Hathaway attends the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on February 28, 2016. Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images She looked radiant in the strapless Naeem Khan gown, which was covered by a sheer overlay. The outer garment also had short sleeves, and was covered from top to bottom with metallic sequins.

Beyoncé won two Grammy awards in a red maternity dress while pregnant with twins, Rumi and Sir. Beyoncé attends the Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on February 12, 2017. Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic From its ruffled shoulders to its skirt train, Beyoncé’s long-sleeved gown was covered in red sparkles. The dress, designed by Peter Dundas, also had a square-shaped neckline that showcased her long jewel necklace.

Eva Longoria donned a more casual look at the Costume Designers Guild Awards in 2018. Eva Longoria attends the Costume Designers Guild Awards on February 20, 2018. Tommaso Boddi/Stringer/Getty Images She wore the silk maternity dress under a long coat made from another shiny material, and completed the look with see-through sandals.

Cardi B wore a showstopping Moschino ensemble to the 2018 Met Gala. Cardi B attends the Met Gala in New York City on May 7, 2018. Kevin Tachman/Getty Images Her maternity gown was covered in jewels, from its scoop-style neckline to the bottom of its skirt. The dress also had a thigh-high slit, and was complimented by bedazzled gloves, an oversized headpiece, and a silk train attached to the waist.

Hilary Duff went for a more casual maternity style that year. Hilary Duff attends a Jif event in New York City on August 27, 2018. Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images While in New York, she paired a red-and-blue minidress with velvet pink pumps. Duff also wore delicate jewelry, and let her hair hang loose around her face.

Though she wasn’t in the movie, Blake Lively stole the show at the “Pokémon Detective Pikachu” premiere. Blake Lively attends the ‘Pokémon Detective Pikachu’ premiere on May 2, 2019. Mark Sagliocco/Stringer/Getty Images Her yellow sequined midi dress was designed by Retrofête , and had a daring slit on the right side of its skirt. A matching belt was also tied loosely above her baby bump.

Krysten Ritter rocked a red, ruffled dress at a screening of “Jessica Jones” in May 2019. Krysten Ritter attends a screening of ‘Jessica Jones’ in Hollywood on May 28, 2019. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Her Rodarte x Universal Standard dress had a sweetheart neckline, ruched sleeves, and a ruffled skirt. She completed the look with shiny red pumps that had straps across each ankle.

Anne Hathaway walked the red carpet in August 2019 wearing a fuchsia maternity dress with daring cutouts. Anne Hathaway attends ‘Sea Wall / A Life’ on Broadway in August 2019. Cindy Ord/Stringer/Getty Images Her sleeveless, high-neck dress was designed by Brandon Maxwell , who incorporated a nod to Hathaway’s pregnancy in the fabric. He added a white tag that read “Anne + 1” inside her dress.

One of Ashley Graham’s first maternity looks was a form-fitting dress made from red latex. Ashley Graham attends the Fashion Media Awards in September 2019 in New York. Nancy Rivera/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images According to an Instagram post from the model, her dress was designed by Vex Clothing . To complete her look, Graham also wore silver sandals and styled her hair in a high ponytail.

Christina Milian showcased her baby bump with a neon minidress in September 2019. Christina Milian visits Goya Studios in Los Angeles, California, on September 21, 2019. Ari Perilstein/Stringer/Getty Images Her long-sleeved, high-neck dress matched her rainbow heels perfectly. Milian also wore her hair in a high ponytail, which placed more emphasis on her stunning maternity look.

Model Iskra Lawrence then stole the show at the “Bad Boys For Life” premiere in January 2020. Iskra Lawrence attends the ‘Bad Boys for Life’ premiere on January 14, 2020. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images For the red-carpet event, she wore sparkling pants with a matching blazer and V-neck shirt underneath. She also donned strappy sandals and a layered necklace that night.

Ciara hit the red carpet wearing Balmain just days after announcing her third pregnancy. Ciara attends the NFL Honors event in Miami, Florida, on February 2, 2020. Jason Kempin/Getty Images She wore a metallic maternity blazer as a minidress , as well as strappy silver sandals, while attending the NFL Honors event in Miami, Florida. The musician also seemingly honored the late Kobe and Gianna “Gigi” Bryant with diamond charm necklaces.

She also wore a stunning sheer gown at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party a few days later. Ciara cradles her baby bump at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on February 10, 2020. Taylor Hill/Getty Her see-through dress featured a structured, strapless bodysuit underneath a sparkling overlay, which wrapped around her right shoulder. It also featured a thigh-high slit. The gown was custom-made by Ralph & Russo.

America Ferrera cradled her baby bump at the same event. America Ferrera attends the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on February 10, 2020. Danny Moloshok/Reuters She also wore the red gown with bow-style sleeves at the 2020 Oscars . On Instagram, the actress said her dress and gold headpiece were inspired by her ancestors, the indigenous Lenca tribe of Honduras.

Katy Perry put a maternity twist on her quirky style after announcing her 2020 pregnancy. Katy Perry attends an event in Melbourne, Australia, on March 7, 2020. Ryan Pierse/Getty Images While attending a media event in Melbourne, Australia, in March, the “Never Worn White” musician was photographed wearing a form-fitting dress designed by Mara Hoffman. It retailed for $US995 ($AU1,420), and is made from “seam-stitched panels of color-blocked ‘popcorn’ modal,” according to the brand’s website.

While on that same trip, Perry also wore a neon-yellow dress with bright sneakers. Katy Perry attends the Fight On concert in Bright, Australia, on March 11, 2020. Daniel Pockett/Stringer/Getty Images Her $US2,980 ($AU4,253) minidress was designed by Maison Valentino , and her $US59 ($AU84) sneakers came from her own footwear brand.

Gigi Hadid showed her casual maternity style while pregnant in September of that year. Gigi Hadid shared this photo on September 17, 2020. Gigi Hadid/Instagram She said in her caption that she had taken the selfie — where she’s seen wearing a bucket hat, black crop top, and sweatpants — approximately 27 weeks into her pregnancy. “???????? time flew,” she added.

Ashley Tisdale looked pretty in polka dots during her gender-reveal party. Ashley Tisdale posted this photo to Instagram on October 2, 2020. Ashley Tisdale/Instagram Though she didn’t share the results of her reveal on Instagram, Tisdale did post a photo of herself and her husband Christopher French as they found out their baby’s gender by cutting a cake. In the picture, Tisdale is wearing a $US345 ($AU492) Ganni midi dress made from recycled fabric. She announced her pregnancy in September.

Ashlee Simpson Ross took inspiration from the ’60s for one of her best maternity looks. Ashlee Simpson Ross shared this photo from her baby shower on October 3, 2020. Ashlee Simpson Ross/Instagram During her baby shower , the musician wore a long-sleeved, high-neck midi dress covered in an orange, floral print. For accessories, she donned gold hoop earrings and white sandals with yellow heels.

Perrie Edwards and Leigh-Anne Pinnock of Little Mix wore coordinated maternity gowns for the 2021 BRIT Awards. Little Mix attends the 2021 BRIT Awards in London, England. JMEnternational/Getty Images Edwards walked the red carpet in an off-the-shoulder, long-sleeved David Koma dress with a tiered skirt and sheer panel across her waist. Pinnock chose a sleeveless, semi-sheer Maison Margiela gown with a white stripe design. Their bandmate Jade Thirlwall also made sure to coordinate in a white dress. She wore a strapless Vivienne Westwood gown with light ruching from top to bottom.

Cardi B revealed she’s pregnant at the 2021 BET Awards. She wore a bedazzled jumpsuit with a sheer panel onstage. Cardi B and Offset at the BET Awards on June 27, 2021. Johnny Nunez/Getty Images Her black, sleeveless look had a scooped neckline and was encrusted with large crystals from top to bottom. Cardi B also donned matching boots, and wore her hair in a straight and long style.