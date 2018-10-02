Search

The 18 best celebrity couple Halloween costumes of all time

Olivia Singh
On the left: Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner as Gomez and Morticia from ‘The Addams Family.’ On the right: Jessica Biel as Justin Timberlake during his NSYNC days and the singer as a microphone. Sophie Turner/Instagram; Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Casamigos
  • Celebrity couples go all out every Halloween with their elaborate costumes.
  • Some pairs, like Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner, draw inspiration from classic fictional characters.
  • Other couples, like Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady, opt for food-inspired looks.
Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr. dressed as characters from the iconic ’80s movie “Pretty in Pink.”
Sarah michelle gellar freddie prinze jr pretty in pink halloween
Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr. have been married since 2002. Sarah Michelle Gellar/Instagram
They channeled Andie (played by Molly Ringwald) and Duckie (portrayed by Jon Cryer). 
When Jenna Dewan and Channing Tatum were a couple, they nailed their 2017 costumes, which were inspired by “The Nightmare Before Christmas.”
Jenna dewan channing tatum sally and jack nightmare before christmas halloween
‘The Nightmare Before Christmas’ was released in 1993. Jenna Dewan/Instagram
According to Dewan, the pair dressed as Sally and Jack Skellington because their daughter Everly requested it

 

“Modern Family” star Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams dressed as Dustin and Eleven from “Stranger Things” in 2017.
Sarah hyland wells adams stranger things halloween costumes
Wells Adams and Sarah Hyland started dating in 2017. Wells Adams/Instagram
Naturally, Adams’ ensemble included a box of Eggo waffles.

 

In 2014, Demi Lovato and Wilmer Valderrama dressed as Lucy and Ricardo from the classic show “I Love Lucy.”
Demi lovato wilmer valderrama lucy and ricky
Wilmer Valderrama and Demi Lovato split in 2016. Demi Lovato/Instagram
Lucille Ball’s role as the titular character earned her an Emmy. 
Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady coupled up to make avocado toast.
Gisele bundchen tom brady avocado toast halloween
Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady have been married since 2009. Gisele Bündchen/Instagram
The costume made sense, considering that the model loves healthy foods like avocados. 
When “Pitch Perfect” stars Skylar Astin and Anna Camp were a couple, they showed off their goofy sides as Wayne and Garth from “Wayne’s World.”
Skylar Astin and Anna Camp wayne's world halloween costumes
Skylar Astin and Anna Camp got married in 2016. Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images
The 1992 comedy starred Mike Meyers and Dana Carvey. 
Seth Rogen and wife Lauren Miller dressed as Mario and Luigi.
Seth Rogen and wife Lauren Miller as Mario and Luigi
Seth Rogen and Lauren Miller have been married since 2011. Randy Shropshire/Getty Images
They dressed as the “Super Mario” characters in honor of Hilarity for Charity’s annual variety show, which was held at the Hollywood Palladium in October 2016.
Actor Jesse Tyler Ferguson and husband Justin Mikita were inspired by fruits.
Jesee tyler ferguson and justin mikita halloween fruit of the loom
Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Justin Mikita got married in 2013. Jesse Tyler Ferguson/Instagram
Their dog also participated, dressed as a banana. 
Heidi Klum is the queen of Halloween, and her 2011 chimpanzee outfit with ex-husband Seal proves why.
Heidi Klum Halloween costume
Heidi Klum is on the left and Seal is on the right. Jemal Countess/Getty Images
The couple separated in 2012 and divorced in 2014.

Klum continues to pave the way with impressive costumes year after year.

Zoe Kravitz and now-ex-husband Karl Glusman took cues from the Oscar-nominated movie “Fight Club.”
Zoe kravitz karl glusman fight club halloween
‘The first rule of Fight Club is: You do not talk about Fight Club.’ Zoe Kravitz/Instagram
They dressed as Marla Singer (played by Helena Bonham Carter) and Tyler Durden (Brad Pitt). 

 

Beyoncé and Jay-Z slayed as Barbie and Ken in 2016.
Beyonce jay z blue ivy barbie ken halloween
Beyoncé and Jay-Z got married in 2008. Beyoncé/Instagram
Daughter Blue Ivy joined in on the fun, too. 

 

In 2014, Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich donned costumes inspired by “Austin Powers.”
Julianne hough brooks laich austin powers halloween
Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich tied the knot in 2017. Julianne Hough/Instagram
Laich wore a red suit to be the titular character while Hough dressed in a black outfit to portray Felicity Shagwell. 
Ariana Grande and late rapper Mac Miller nailed their “Moonrise Kingdom” outfits in 2016.
Ariana grande mac miller moonrise kingdom halloween
Ariana Grande and Mac Miller dated from 2016 to 2018. Justin Boyd via Ariana Grande/Instagram
They dressed as Sam and Suzy from the 2102 adventure movie. 
Jessica Simpson and husband Eric Johnson rocked “Grease” looks.
Jessica simpson and eric johnson grease halloween
Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson got married in 2014. Jessica Simpson/Instagram
They wore spot-on attire to be Danny and Sandy from the hit musical.
Heidi Klum and now-husband Tom Kaulitz were unrecognizable as Fiona and Shrek in 2018.
Heidi klum tom kaulitz shrek and fiona halloween 2018
Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz got married in 2019. Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
They showed off the costumes at Klum’s annual Halloween party in New York City.
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner were creepy and kooky as Gomez and Morticia from “The Addams Family.”
Joe Jonas Sophie Turner halloween
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner got married in 2019. Instagram/sophiet
Turner shared a black-and-white video of the couple walking as “The Addams Family” played in the background. 

 

In 2018, on-again, off-again couple Bella Hadid and The Weeknd were inspired by “Beetlejuice.”
Bella hadid the weeknd beetlejuice halloween 2018
Bella Hadid and The Weeknd at Heidi Klum’s Halloween party in October 2018. Jackson Lee/GC Images
The model dressed as Lydia (portrayed by Winona Ryder) and the musician donned a costume inspired by the 1998 movie’s titular character (Michael Keaton). 
In 2019, Jessica Biel recreated husband Justin Timberlake’s *NSYNC look, while the singer dressed as a microphone.
Jessica biel justin timberlake halloween
Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake in October 2019. Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Casamigos
Biel’s outfit choice came days after her past comments from a 1999 interview, in which she said she wasn’t a “huge fan” of the boy band, resurfaced

After Halloween, appeared on CBS’ “Late Late Show With James Corden” and said it was actually Timberlake’s idea for her to dress up as him for Halloween.

Moreover, Biel revealed that she wore the exact blue jumpsuit that Timberlake wore at the 1999 American Music Awards.

