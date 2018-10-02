The 18 best celebrity couple Halloween costumes of all time

Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr. dressed as characters from the iconic ’80s movie “Pretty in Pink.” Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr. have been married since 2002. Sarah Michelle Gellar/Instagram They channeled Andie (played by Molly Ringwald) and Duckie (portrayed by Jon Cryer).

When Jenna Dewan and Channing Tatum were a couple, they nailed their 2017 costumes, which were inspired by “The Nightmare Before Christmas.” ‘The Nightmare Before Christmas’ was released in 1993. Jenna Dewan/Instagram According to Dewan, the pair dressed as Sally and Jack Skellington because their daughter Everly requested it

“Modern Family” star Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams dressed as Dustin and Eleven from “Stranger Things” in 2017. Wells Adams and Sarah Hyland started dating in 2017. Wells Adams/Instagram Naturally, Adams’ ensemble included a box of Eggo waffles.

In 2014, Demi Lovato and Wilmer Valderrama dressed as Lucy and Ricardo from the classic show “I Love Lucy.” Wilmer Valderrama and Demi Lovato split in 2016. Demi Lovato/Instagram Lucille Ball’s role as the titular character earned her an Emmy.

Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady coupled up to make avocado toast. Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady have been married since 2009. Gisele Bündchen/Instagram The costume made sense, considering that the model loves healthy foods like avocados.

When “Pitch Perfect” stars Skylar Astin and Anna Camp were a couple, they showed off their goofy sides as Wayne and Garth from “Wayne’s World.” Skylar Astin and Anna Camp got married in 2016. Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images The 1992 comedy starred Mike Meyers and Dana Carvey.

Seth Rogen and wife Lauren Miller dressed as Mario and Luigi. Seth Rogen and Lauren Miller have been married since 2011. Randy Shropshire/Getty Images They dressed as the “Super Mario” characters in honor of Hilarity for Charity’s annual variety show, which was held at the Hollywood Palladium in October 2016.

Actor Jesse Tyler Ferguson and husband Justin Mikita were inspired by fruits. Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Justin Mikita got married in 2013. Jesse Tyler Ferguson/Instagram Their dog also participated, dressed as a banana.

Heidi Klum is the queen of Halloween, and her 2011 chimpanzee outfit with ex-husband Seal proves why. Heidi Klum is on the left and Seal is on the right. Jemal Countess/Getty Images The couple separated in 2012 and divorced in 2014. Klum continues to pave the way with impressive costumes year after year.

Zoe Kravitz and now-ex-husband Karl Glusman took cues from the Oscar-nominated movie “Fight Club.” ‘The first rule of Fight Club is: You do not talk about Fight Club.’ Zoe Kravitz/Instagram They dressed as Marla Singer (played by Helena Bonham Carter) and Tyler Durden (Brad Pitt).

Beyoncé and Jay-Z slayed as Barbie and Ken in 2016. Beyoncé and Jay-Z got married in 2008. Beyoncé/Instagram Daughter Blue Ivy joined in on the fun , too.

In 2014, Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich donned costumes inspired by “Austin Powers.” Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich tied the knot in 2017. Julianne Hough/Instagram Laich wore a red suit to be the titular character while Hough dressed in a black outfit to portray Felicity Shagwell.

Ariana Grande and late rapper Mac Miller nailed their “Moonrise Kingdom” outfits in 2016. Ariana Grande and Mac Miller dated from 2016 to 2018. Justin Boyd via Ariana Grande/Instagram They dressed as Sam and Suzy from the 2102 adventure movie.

Jessica Simpson and husband Eric Johnson rocked “Grease” looks. Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson got married in 2014. Jessica Simpson/Instagram They wore spot-on attire to be Danny and Sandy from the hit musical.

Heidi Klum and now-husband Tom Kaulitz were unrecognizable as Fiona and Shrek in 2018. Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz got married in 2019. Evan Agostini/Invision/AP They showed off the costumes at Klum’s annual Halloween party in New York City.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner were creepy and kooky as Gomez and Morticia from “The Addams Family.” Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner got married in 2019. Instagram/sophiet Turner shared a black-and-white video of the couple walking as “The Addams Family” played in the background.