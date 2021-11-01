The best celebrity Halloween costumes of 2021

Lizzo as Grogu (‘Baby Yoda’) and Harry Styles as Dorothy. Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Spotify, Theo Wargo/Getty Images for HS

Celebrities shared their Halloween costumes on Instagram and Twitter over the weekend.

Cardi B dressed up as Morticia Addams from “The Addams Family,” and Harry Styles was Dorothy from “The Wizard of Oz.”

Here are some of the best Halloween costumes that celebrities wore this year.

This year, the range of celebrity costumes ran the gamut, with entertainers posing as iconic cartoon characters and slasher movie villains, while also giving their best take on trendy pop-culture references.

Hailey Bieber paid tribute to Britney Spears, Kerry Washington dressed up as a character from the popular Netflix series “Squid Game,” and NBA Star LeBron James appeared as Freddy Krueger.

Here are some of the most memorable Halloween costumes from 2021.

Hailey Bieber channeled pop star Britney Spears in four of the entertainer’s most memorable looks. A post shared by Hailey Rhode Baldwin Bieber (@haileybieber) Hailey Bieber went full out as Britney Spears, modeling several different costumes of the singer from different eras. “The first concert I ever went to was the queen @britneyspears and I’ve been shook ever since,” Bieber wrote on Instagram. Compared to his wife’s more complex costumes, Justin Bieber opted for a more simplistic getup as a brown bear with silver chains for extra style. Chloe Bailey did double Halloween duty as Lola from “Shark Tale” and the cartoon character Betty Boop. A post shared by Chlöe (@chloebailey) Chloe Bailey decided to step out as a couple of iconic cartoon characters for her Halloween photos, posing as Lola, from the movie “Shark Tale,” and Betty Boop. A post shared by Chlöe (@chloebailey) Ciara also debuted two costumes as the late music icon Selena, and the Grammy-winning R&B trio TLC. A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) Ciara also took on multiple costumes this year, taking on the late singer Selena, as well as all three members of the singing group TLC. “The Legendary Selena!” Ciara wrote on Instagram. “I’ve been practicing learning Spanish and having the time of my life. So I wanted one of my costumes to reflect the LatinX culture. This was so much fun!” A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) John Legend, Chrissy Tiegen, and their children went as characters from “The Addams Family.” A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) The Legend-Teigen clan posed as “The Addams Family,” with Chrissy Teigen dressed as Morticia, John Legend as Gomez, and Teigen’s mom (Vilailuck Teigen) as Grandmama. The couple’s daughter Luna dressed as Wednesday, and their son Miles went as Pugsley. Though Cousin It also appeared in the pictures, it’s unclear who wore the costume. Cardi B morphed into “The Addams Family” matriarch Morticia Addams. A post shared by Cardi B (@iamcardib) Cardi B also pulled inspiration from “The Addams Family” for her costume, posing between two hearses as Morticia Addams. Later, she posted a slideshow of pictures with another costume with her daughter, Kulture. Both were dressed as witches and the caption referenced the “I Put a Spell on You” song from “Hocus Pocus.” A post shared by Cardi B (@iamcardib) Lebron James continued his trend of dressing up as horror villains, donning a Freddy Kreuger costume. A post shared by LeBron James (@kingjames) LeBron James celebrated Halloween as Freddy Krueger, posting one of the “Nightmare on Elm Street” villain’s most memorable lines on Instagram: “Sticks and stones may break my bones but nothing will ever kill me.” James appears to favor frightening costumes for the holiday. In past years, he dressed up as Pennywise and Edward Scissorhands. Lizzo dressed up as the cutest character in “Star Wars,” Grogu aka Baby Yoda. A post shared by Lizzo (@lizzobeeating) Lizzo did her best Grogu/”Baby Yod”a impression, taking on the popular character for Spotify’s Ghost Town Halloween Party in West Hollywood on Friday, where she did a surprise performance. Lizzo’s posted several photos of her in the costume on Instagram, writing in the caption: “A representative from Grogu’s publicity team has issued a statement regarding the paparazzi photos taken last night.” The faux statement said “Grogu aka Baby Yoda aka The Child has no recollection of these events. In fact, these events never happened *jedi hand wave.*'” On Sunday, she posted a video of herself performing Michael Jackson’s “Thriller” whilst wearing the costume of the “Red Light, Green Light” doll from “Squid Game” at Outside Lands in San Francisco on Saturday. Megan Thee Stallion dressed up as iconic villains Pinhead and Cruella De Vil. A post shared by Megan Thee Stallion (@theestallion) Megan Thee Stallion showed another side of herself, donning white makeup as the “Hellraiser” character Pinhead. During a performance on Friday night at Powerhouse 2021 in Philadelphia, the Texas rapper wore a Cruella De Vil-inspired costume complete with a robe, black lingerie, and a dalmatian-colored bang. Bebe Rexha was inspired by Anna Nicole Smith’s wedding for her Halloween look. A post shared by Bebe Rexha (@beberexha) Singer Bebe Rexha recreated the wedding photo of the late Anna Nicole Smith and the late model’s husband, J. Howard Marshall II. Anderson .Paak created a Stevie Wonder album cover for Halloween. A post shared by Little Sputnik 69 (@anderson._paak) Singer Anderson .Paak recreated Stevie Wonder’s exact look seen on the cover of his 1980 album, “Hotter Than July.” He also posted a behind-the-scenes video on Instagram where he showed himself in the makeup chair. Doja Cat spent Halloween weekend dressing up as 90s children’s cartoon characters. A post shared by Doja Cat (@dojacat) Doja Cat also wore multiple outfits during last week’s Halloween. Her first was “Powerpuff Girls” Sara Bellum, which had a little toy of The Mayor of Townsville pinned to the iconic red suit. On Sunday, Doja Cat appeared on Instagram Live dressed as Cynthia from “Rugrats.” These two outfits follow her birthday post a week before where she dressed up as Princess Kida from “Atlantis: The Lost Empire.” Aaron Rodgers said he grew out his hair for his “John Wick” costume. —The Sporting News (@sportingnews) October 31, 2021 Football player Aaron Rodgers went the extra mile for his John Wick costume. During a September 2021 interview on the “Pat McAfee Show,” the Green Bay Packers quarterback revealed he grew his hair out for a year to achieve the look. Harry Styles donned a clown costume and a “Wizard of Oz” Dorothy costume for his two-day “Harryween” concert event. Harry Styles performing on Sunday, October 31 at Madison Square Garden. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for HS Harry Styles had a two-day concert event on Halloween weekend at Madison Square Garden. For the first “Harryween” concert he dressed up as Dorothy from “The Wizard of Oz” which included a basket with a toy dog inside and the iconic bright red shoes. This was followed up by a harlequin clown costume on Sunday, where he surprised fans by singing Britney Spears’ “Toxic.” Kerry Washington as Player 456 from the record-breaking Netflix series “Squid Game.” A post shared by Kerry Washington (@kerrywashington) Kerry Washington donned a popular “Squid Game” costume, wearing the blue and white track suit with her player number. “Congratulations to the entire #SquidGame cast, crew, & creators for this powerful narrative and innovative series,” she wrote on Instagram. “Who else is transfixed!?!?” Ariana Grande morphed into the “Creature from the Black Lagoon.” A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) Ariana Grande used green body paint and prosthetics to transform into the monster from the 1954 film, “Creature from the Black Lagoon.” Grande’s husband Dalton Gomez was also a part of the costume’s photoshoot in the role of the “Handsome Scuba Man.” During Halloween weekend, Gomez and Grande also dressed up as Audrey and Seymour from “Little Shop of Horrors.” Janelle Monáe transformed into “The Grinch” and even created a music video to show off the look. A post shared by Janelle Monáe ????????????⬜️⬛️????????⚫️⚪️???? (@janellemonae) Monáe had a makeup team on hand to help her transform into the popular character created by Dr. Seuss. She shared a video clip on Instagram, where she credited the video’s director and producer. Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner, and Olivia De Jonge dressed as Paolo, Isabella, and Lizzie from “The Lizzie McGuire Movie.” A post shared by Olivia De Jonge (@olivia_dejonge) Jonas channeled his Disney Channel roots by enlisting his wife, Turner, and actress De Jonge in this three-part costume. De Jonge shared a photo of the costumes in an Instagram post, and captioned it with a quote from the movie: “Sing 2 me Paolo.” The Weeknd was unrecognizable in his “Godfather” costume. A post shared by The Weeknd (@theweeknd) The Weeknd surprised fans by wearing a prosthetic face mask to transform himself into Don Vito Corleone from “The Godfather.” Many fans responded in the comment section of his post with “King of Halloween” and Halsey also commented: “Holy fuck.” Trevor Noah channeled The Weeknd’s signature red suit and sunglasses for his costume. A post shared by Trevor Noah (@trevornoah) “The Daily Show” host shared a selfie of his costume on Instagram, and captioned the post: “The Weekday.” Steve Buscemi recreated his “How do you do, fellow kids?” meme for Halloween. —Debra Wexler (@DebraWexler_) November 1, 2021 While many celebrities dressed up as other celebrities, Steve Buscemi took this one step further by dressing up as a meme of himself. “How do you do, fellow kids?” is a meme taken from a scene in “30 Rock” where Buscemi pretends to be a teen while wearing a T-shirt that says “Music Band” and a backward baseball cap. The meme is often used to show that you feel old. Multiple fans took pictures with the actor in the exact outfit from the show, including a skateboard.