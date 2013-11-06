The 13 Best Celebrity Career Comebacks

Stephen Lovekin/Getty Lindsay Lohan will star with Chris Pine in ‘Just My Luck’ after getting out of rehab this fall.

When actor Chris Pine

spoke to Cosmopolitanabout his upcoming movie “Just My Luck,” he was asked if he had any advice for co-star Lindsay Lohan, whose otherwise successful career has been tainted by addiction and legal problems.

“Our business loves comeback stories. From Drew Barrymore to Robert Downey Jr., there’s a long list of people who have faced their troubles, wildly overcome them, and succeeded,” he said. “If anyone can do that, it’s Lindsay.”

Like Pine said, Hollywood is no stranger to comeback stories.

Whether it’s the child star whose career hit the back burner, only to be revived as bigger and better than ever, or the celeb who overcame drug addiction to find a renewed level of success, take a look at the most famous celebrity comebacks of all time.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.