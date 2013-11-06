The 13 Best Celebrity Career Comebacks

When actor Chris Pine
spoke to Cosmopolitanabout his upcoming movie “Just My Luck,” he was asked if he had any advice for co-star Lindsay Lohan, whose otherwise successful career has been tainted by addiction and legal problems.
“Our business loves comeback stories. From Drew Barrymore to Robert Downey Jr., there’s a long list of people who have faced their troubles, wildly overcome them, and succeeded,” he said. “If anyone can do that, it’s Lindsay.”
Like Pine said, Hollywood is no stranger to comeback stories.
Whether it’s the child star whose career hit the back burner, only to be revived as bigger and better than ever, or the celeb who overcame drug addiction to find a renewed level of success, take a look at the most famous celebrity comebacks of all time.
Robert Downey Jr. gained fame in the '80s for his roles on 'Back to School' and 'The Pick-up Artist,' but numerous drug-related arrests cost him several movie and TV roles, including one in 'Ally McBeal.'
After checking into his final rehab stint in 2001, Downey Jr. returned to acting with a bang. Lead roles in 'Tropic Thunder,' 'Iron Man,' 'Sherlock Holmes,' and 'The Avengers' have since landed Downey Jr. at the top of Forbes' list of 'Hollywood's Highest-Paid Actors.'
Neil Patrick Harris started his career as a child actor, garnering acclaim as the title character in 'Doogie Howser, M.D.' When the show ended in 1993, Harris acquired a few more credits, but nothing quite added up to his Doogie Howser fame.
Harris' stint in 2004's 'Harold and Kumar Go to White Castle' got his career rolling again, and paved the way for his role as 'Barney' in the widely popular sitcom 'How I Met Your Mother.' He is also a frequent host of the Tony Awards.
Justin Timberlake and his boy band 'N Sync won over the hearts of pop music America in 1998 with their hit, 'Tearin' Up My Heart.' After the band announced a hiatus in 2002, Timberlake ventured into a solo career, releasing his debut solo album 'Justified' in November 2002.
After taking a break from music for a few years and focusing on an acting career, Timberlake is back with not one, but two 'The 20/20 Experience' albums and a massively successful 2013 stadium tour with Jay Z.
Paula Abdul's pop music earned her six No. 1 singles on the Billboard Hot 100 throughout the '80s and '90s, but after a battle with bulimia and smaller stints in film, Abdul took a break from music.
In 2002, Abdul appeared alongside Randy Jackson and Simon Cowell as a judge for the new talent show 'American Idol.' Abdul remained on the show until 2009, and has since appeared as a guest judge on several other talent shows.
Drew Barrymore's role as the young Gertie in 'E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial' made her one of the most famous childhood stars of all time. But her early stardom quickly led to trouble with partying, and drug use landed her in rehab at the age of 14.
Barrymore returned to acting in the mid-'90s, and even started her own production company, Flower Films. Her leading roles in 'Never Been Kissed,' '50 First Dates,' and 'Charlie's Angels' followed thereafter, ricocheting Barrymore back into the Hollywood spotlight.
Nicole Richie, the adopted daughter of Lionel Richie, first gained prominence for her role alongside Paris Hilton on the Fox reality show, 'The Simple Life' (2003-2007). After being arrested for a DUI and drug charges in 2006, Richie's career took a brief standstill.
In 2008, Richie debuted the House of Harlow 1960 fashion line, which won her Glamour's 'Entrepreneur of the Year' award in 2010. She has since released a self-titled perfume, and a second women's clothing line, Winter Kate.
By 1999, Martha Stewart had a multi-billion dollar cooking, gardening, and entertaining company, Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia. But in 2004, things came crashing down as Stewart was found guilty of conspiracy, obstruction of justice, and lying to federal investigators. She served five months in prison, and six months under house arrest.
Stewart revived her career starting in 2005, launching syndicated talk show, 'The Martha Stewart Show.' Her career continued with a homewares line for Macy's (among many other retail partnerships), countless entertaining books, and even a guest role on 'Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.'
Alec Baldwin gained early recognition for parts in 'Beetlejuice' and 'The Hunt for Red October.' His reputation was tainted in 2007 when a voicemail for his estranged daughter went public. In it, he called her a 'rude, thoughtless little pig.'
Baldwin worked to get his career back on track through various film and TV roles. After landing the role of Jack Donaghey on '30 Rock,' Baldwin won 'Best Actor' Emmy Awards in 2008 and 2009.
Mayim Bialik began her career as a child star, appearing in 1988 horror flick 'Pumpkinhead' and the early 1990s sitcom 'Blossom.'
In the decade following 'Blossom,' Bialik did mostly voiceover work. She made appearances on 'Curb Your Enthusiasm' and 'The Secret Life of the American Teenager' but her role in 'The Big Bang Theory' has earned her Emmy Award nominations the past two years.
Fallon succeeded Conan O'Brien as the host of NBC's 'Late Night' -- renamed 'Late Night with Jimmy Fallon.' Now Fallon is set to take over for Jay Leno on 'The Tonight Show' following the 2014 Winter Olympics.
Betty White has had a long, successful career, with Emmy nominations that span from 1951 to 2013. Her original claims to fame were 'The Mary Tyler Moore Show' in the '70s and 'Golden Girls' from 1985-1992.
Her career had a major resurgence in 2009 with 'The Proposal.' At 91, her career is still going strong, with roles in TV Land's 'Hot in Cleveland' and NBC's practical joke show, 'Betty White's Off Their Rockers.'
Britney Spears rocketed to the top of the music charts in 1999 with her debut album '...Baby One More Time.' Several more successful albums followed, but Spears' music career took a hiatus following a much-publicized breakdown and hospitalization.
Spears returned from her public meltdown to produce two more albums (with another on the way) and to serve as a judge on 'The X Factor' in 2012. In December, Spears will begin her two-year residency tour in Las Vegas for a $US30 million paycheck.
Though Ben Affleck won an Oscar in 1997 for his 'Good Will Hunting' screenplay, some of his first acting attempts were major box-office flops -- like 2003's 'Gigli,' co-starring his then-girlfriend Jennifer Lopez.
Affleck continued to write, direct, and act in acclaimed films like 'Pearl Harbor' and 'The Town.' His role in 2012's 'Argo,' which he also directed, won an Oscar for Best Picture of the Year. Affleck is now slated to suit up as the next Batman in 2015's 'Man of Steel' sequel.
