How 12 celebrity chefs make mashed potatoes

- With Thanksgiving around the corner, why not try out a celebrity chef’s recipe for mashed potatoes?
- Gordon Ramsay prefers to make potato purée, an even creamier version of mashed potatoes.
- Chrissy Teigen tops her mashed potatoes with crispy shallots on Thanksgiving.
Ina Garten keeps her mashed-potatoes recipe simple.
The Food Network star uses unsalted butter, whole milk, and sour cream to make her classic mashed potatoes. She also recommends using a handheld mixer to break up the potatoes, rather than mashing them by hand.
Martha Stewart’s recipe for “perfect” mashed potatoes uses milk and unsalted butter.
The recipe on Stewart’s website claims that “instant potatoes from the box can’t compare to this homemade version.” The chef recommends that to make stiffer mashed potatoes, you should use only a 3/4 cup of milk or cream. For richer potatoes, add another 2 tablespoons of butter to the mixture.
Gordon Ramsay prefers to make potato purée, an even creamier version of mashed potatoes.
The “Hell’s Kitchen” star’s recipe is similar to more traditional mashed-potato recipes, although it calls for a potato ricer, over a cup of heavy cream, and lots of butter to make the mashed potatoes slightly more smooth and creamy.
Chrissy Teigen tops her mashed potatoes with crispy shallots.
The recipe, though unique, doesn’t require many ingredients. Teigen calls for 4 pounds (2kg) of Yukon gold potatoes, three sliced and peeled shallots, one cup of heavy cream, one cup of butter, flour, salt and pepper, and frying oil.
The directions for making the mashed potatoes and crispy fried shallots are also relatively simple and straightforward, making this a great recipe to bust out for the first time on Thanksgiving.
Giada De Laurentiis’ mashed potatoes appear to be inspired by Italian ingredients.
De Laurentiis uses garlic, unsalted butter, and mascarpone (in place of heavy cream), as well as grated Parmesan cheese. To make the mashed potatoes slightly more viscous, she also adds chicken broth to the mixture.
Guy Fieri adds a bit of spice to his mashed potatoes with powdered wasabi.
The other ingredients in Fieri’s recipe for mashed potatoes are relatively traditional, including a whole head of roasted garlic, butter, and heavy cream.
Alton Brown’s recipe for creamy mashed potatoes uses a food mill instead of a ricer or hand masher.
However, even if you don’t have this tool in your kitchen, you can still follow along with his simple yet classic recipe, which uses heavy cream and unsalted butter, and use your preferred method of mashing.
Bobby Flay’s mashed potatoes utilize buttermilk, black pepper, and green onion.
Flay is the only celebrity chef to use buttermilk, rather than heavy cream or whole milk, in his mashed-potatoes recipe. While it can never hurt to try it out, one Insider reporter making this recipe did find that while the potatoes were nice and fluffy, the buttermilk made the mashed potatoes too tart and sour for their liking.
The Pioneer Woman, Ree Drummond, uses cream cheese to make her simple creamy mashed potatoes.
The recipe also calls for half a cup of cream, half a cup of half-and-half, butter, and optional milk if the mashed potatoes need to be thinned out. Unlike some other recipes, Drummond also likes to dot her potatoes with butter and bake them in a casserole dish at the end.
Anthony Bourdain’s Robuchon-style mashed potatoes take inspiration from Michelin-starred chef Joël Robuchon, who is famous for his buttery mashed potatoes.
The recipe calls for a whopping six sticks of unsalted butter and only a half-cup of heavy cream. While this recipe may not be for the faint of heart, it will certainly get people talking … and reaching for seconds.
Emeril Lagasse’s recipe for mashed potatoes includes garlic, butter, and heavy cream.
The celebrity chef also recommends using Idaho potatoes, rather than Yukon or russet. When an Insider reporter tried out Lagasse’s mashed-potato recipe and compared it to one by Martha Stewart, Anthony Bourdain, and Bobby Flay, she liked his garlicky mashed potatoes the best.
Joanna Gaines’ recipe for garlic mashed potatoes comes from her “Fried Chicken Night” episode of “Magnolia Table,” but they work just as well for Thanksgiving.
The ultra-decadent recipe calls for two sticks of salted butter, half a cup of warm milk, cream cheese, and sour cream. Gaines uses a handheld potato mashed to make these traditional, yet creamy, potatoes.
The “Fixer Upper” star also says that to add more texture to your mashed potatoes, leave about five stripes of skin on each potato.