How 12 celebrity chefs make mashed potatoes

Chrissy Teigen tops her mashed potatoes with crispy shallots.

The recipe, though unique, doesn’t require many ingredients. Teigen calls for 4 pounds (2kg) of Yukon gold potatoes, three sliced and peeled shallots, one cup of heavy cream, one cup of butter, flour, salt and pepper, and frying oil.

The directions for making the mashed potatoes and crispy fried shallots are also relatively simple and straightforward, making this a great recipe to bust out for the first time on Thanksgiving.

