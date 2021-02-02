How 10 celebrity chefs make chili

Guy Fieri is just one celebrity chef who uses beer in his chili recipe.

A combination of six chili peppers and sweet peppers gives Fieri’s Texas chili its bold flavor. True to Texas-style chili, Fieri uses cubed pieces of chuck in addition to the traditional ground beef to give the dish some extra protein, and he ties the mixture together with a bottle of beer (preferably an amber) and masa harina.

Fieri suggests finishing the chili off with a drizzle of beer cheese — the recipe for which is also included in the link below.

