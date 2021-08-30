How 12 celebrity chefs make burgers

Ina Garten makes her hamburgers using two types of beef and egg yolks.

To make Ina Garten’s “real burgers,” mix together 2 pounds (1kg) of ground chuck and 1 pound (0kg) of sirloin, steak sauce, egg yolks, salt, and pepper. Garten also adds a small pat of butter to each burger, sticking it inside so it is perfectly covered by the meat before adding the burger to the grill.

See the recipe here »